Hospitali ya Taifa Muhimbili yaijibu JamiiForums kuhusu vifo Hospitali ya Muhimbili-Mloganzila

Prof, definitely huwezi kukubali, admission of guilt is very rare in human nature! na data hizo authenticity yake unaijua wewe mwenyewe! We need independent verification of those data.



Two, you might have those numbers of highly qualified personnel, but the question is: Do they attend patients or they leave the duty to the interns? Laxity in our institutions is not a new phenomenon!



All in all jitahidini zaidi for better results. Tunawaamini sana tena sana.