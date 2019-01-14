Hong Kong yaipita New York kwa kuwa na matajiri wengi

Personally, I am proud to be a Chinese no matter what trouble it has. Because I understand this country. It had been through so many wars and revolutions. The country remained unrest until the midth of the last century. We were a country with long tradition and firm beliefs. But with the bombing of the wars and revolutions, all these things were smashed, whether they are valuable or old-fashioned. We had been trying to find a way to catch up with the modern society since the Opium Wars and we are still trying now. Now we are under the lead of the communist party. The way it handles things may not cater to western values. But what we got now is one of the most powerful countries in the world. You can see a big proportion of news on Yahoo's homepage is about China. The government has its dark history but we had better look at the future. We don't want any democracy revolution to stagnate our growth or even destroy it. We had already suffered too much.

As a Chinese living in mainland China and having been to Hong Kong three times, I have some personal opinions on the issue. First of all, most Hong Kong people are nice to mainlanders. But still there are people being not so nice.I think one of the reasons is that some Chinese don't respect the rules of Hong Kong society. Some of them are not well behaved tourists. And a large proportion of Chinese visitors are crazy buyers. They make a large purchase of goods because the price is much cheaper in Hong Kong. You can see flocks of Chinese go into the gold shops, Apple Stores and luxurious department stores. Once, I saw a Chinese woman on the street trying so hard to put boxes of toothpastes into shopping bags, which is crazy. This kind of shopping behavior certainly has an influence on the small island with scant resources and a large population, whether it is good or bad. Thus, some of the Hong Kong people feel that Chinese visitors affect their life in a bad way and take away the resources that should be theirs. In the most extreme case, they compare us to "locusts". The stereotype of us has formed in some Hong Kong people's mind, and it is difficult to be changed.Another thing I am surprised to find out is that Hong Kong people don't feel proud of China's economic growth. They fear it! They think that our economy power is threat to their growth. They definitely don't think we belong to one country.I argue that the division is also caused by the fact that we have two different social systems. Hong Kong is a capitalist society. They put democracy and freedom of speech in a high position. But China is a big and complicated country run by the communist party. Stability is the priority. We maintain stability for the sake of human rights. The values in each society are conflicted. They can't accept ours. So you can see from the demonstrations in Hong Kong. They are afraid of the integration because the democracy and freedom they cherish may be violated. They refuse to be like us. They want more freedom.I start to get upset and disappointed of some Hong Konger after reading this article on CNN http://edition.cnn.com/2015/06/3... I think this is some kind of racism which is so sad that it happens between people of one nation. There is certainly much misunderstanding between us. And we need respect from both sides.The statement made above is only from my personal experience and knowledge. Only for referenceBy Cecil