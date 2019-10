Home of AC Milan, Official Thread

Ronaldinho holds Gremio talks

January 2, 2011Ronaldinho's departure from AC Milan now appears certain after he left the club's training camp to negotiate a return to Brazil.GettyImagesRonaldinho has now left the AC Milan training camp in DubaiRonaldinho, 30, is discussing a move to Gremio with officials from both clubs."He will arrive in Porto Alegre today in order to negotiate with Gremio, but nothing is decided yet," agent Roberto De Assis said. "Everything depends on how these negotiations go."If we don't reach an agreement with a club in Brazil then he will return to Milan, as he is still a Milan player. We are not ruling anything out."Milan's €8 million price tag could prove a stumbling block, but Flamengo and Palmeiras have also expressed interest and his coach, Massimiliano Allegri, appears resigned to losing the player."There is a great deal of disappointment and I am sorry that we couldn't get him back to his best," Allegri told. "Potentially he is the best in the world. I hoped for a great year from him."Zlatan Ibrahimovic added: "I'm disappointed Ronaldinho is no longer with us."In my view, he is one of the greatest champions of all time and it was an honour to play alongside him. It's true that recently he wasn't very happy on the field, but the important thing is that he's happy now. Dinho knows what he wants from his career and must follow it."