Hizi ni ndoto hatari sana maishani mwako

Walking on water in a dream represents one's strong faith, certitude and trust in God Almighty. This is particularly true if while waking one also speaks words of wisdom. Otherwise, walking on water in a dream also could mean clarifying a complex issue.



To walk on water, whether it is an ocean or a river in a dream also denotes good spiritual standing, religious assiduousness and strong faith, certitude and determination.