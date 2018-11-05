Hizi ndizo Movie kali za kutisha "Horror Movies" za muda wote

LICHADI
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2015
- Messages
- 3,035
- Points
- 2,000
LICHADI
JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 4, 2015
3,035 2,000
Hizi ndio movies kali za kutisha ambazo zimewahi kutoka, kama ni muoga usiangalie
1. Amityville Possession 1982
2. End of Days 1999
3. The conjuring 1,2
4. Drag me to Hell 2009
5. The nun 1,2
6.Woman in black
7. House of Wax
8. Texas Chainsaw massacre
9. Jeepers Creapes 2, 2003
10. Annabelle Creation
1. Amityville Possession 1982
2. End of Days 1999
3. The conjuring 1,2
4. Drag me to Hell 2009
5. The nun 1,2
6.Woman in black
7. House of Wax
8. Texas Chainsaw massacre
9. Jeepers Creapes 2, 2003
10. Annabelle Creation