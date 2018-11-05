Hizi ndizo Movie kali za kutisha "Horror Movies" za muda wote

Hizi ndio movies kali za kutisha ambazo zimewahi kutoka, kama ni muoga usiangalie

1. Amityville Possession 1982

amityville-2-the-possession.154-136106.jpeg


2. End of Days 1999

51FWF3KPWKL._AC_SY400_.jpeg


3. The conjuring 1,2

220px-Conjuring_poster.jpeg


4. Drag me to Hell 2009

images%20(1).jpeg


5. The nun 1,2

images.jpeg


6.Woman in black

51BIKEFheCL._AC_SY400_.jpeg


7. House of Wax

IMG_20181105_144415_307.jpeg


8. Texas Chainsaw massacre

215px-TheTexasChainsawMassacre3DPoster.jpeg


9. Jeepers Creapes 2, 2003

10. Annabelle Creation
 
Drag me to hell ndiyo namba moja nyingine zinafuata
 
