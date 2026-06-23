Hizi nchi 10 unapata adhabu ya kifo kama ukiacha dini

Just so you know, there is no single Christian country in the world. It is only someone with deep sociological and historical ignorance that would say what you said.



If you look at the constitutional makeup of the countries Muslims migrate to, such as the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, or Western Europe, you will realize these are not theocracies.



They are secular, post-Enlightenment liberal democracies governed by human-made constitutions, the separation of church and state, and secular legal institutions.



Let any of these countries try to implement strict, orthodox biblical law today and see how fast their current social, legal, and economic frameworks would collapse.



Again, People do not migrate to the West for theology; they migrate for institutional stability and economic infrastructure, just as millions of non-Muslims migrate to the Gulf nations for the exact same reasons. Capital attracts labor. It has nothing to do with faith.



To add to your ignorance, the very first migration in Islamic history was commanded by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) himself to Abyssinia, modern day Ethiopia, a Christian kingdom, because it possessed a just ruler (the Negus) who guaranteed safety and rule of law.



For us, seeking stability in a secular or non-Muslim state is a recognized historical reality, not a crisis of faith. It is only that your premise is completely warped and built on pure ignorance.



Muslim countries are the most bombed by the “Christian countries” in the past 15 years and yet you call them “terrorist”



Get a life.