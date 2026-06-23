Hizi nchi 10 unapata adhabu ya kifo kama ukiacha dini

Hizi nchi 10 unapata adhabu ya kifo kama ukiacha dini

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Matoto ya Mudi yanatoka nchi zao yanakimbilia nchi wanazo ziita za makafiri halafu yakishafika, Yanaanza kufosi nchi iendeshwe kwa Sharia Laws.

Hayaombi viza za kwenda Afghanistan, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Syria kwa makobazi wenzao. Yanataka viza za makafiri wa Ulaya na America.

Ili yakifika yaanze kuleta ghasia.

Source: DW.com German government pushes Syrians to return to their homeland

Source: YouTube - YouTube
 
Infropreneur said:
Matoto ya Mudi yanatoka nchi zao yanakimbilia nchi wanazo ziita za makafiri halafu yakishafika, Yanaanza kufosi nchi iendeshwe kwa Sharia Laws.

Hayaombi viza za kwenda Afghanistan, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Syria kwa makobazi wenzao. Yanataka viza za makafiri wa Ulaya na America.

Ili yakifika yaanze kuleta ghasia.

Source: DW.com German government pushes Syrians to return to their homeland

Source: YouTube - YouTube
Click to expand...
Hawa jamaa ni aina ya watu ambao akili na utimamu kwao ni adui.

Wanamtukuza mtu ambae historically amebaka na ameeua watu kisa tu walikuwa hawaamini kama yeye kwa kisingizio eti katumwa na alie juu.

Hata rafiki yako wa hii dini anaweza kukugeuka akuue kisa hauna jina kama lake ili tu aende akajipatie malaya 72 wa maandiko ya kufikrika.

Ni watu wa mihemuko, unpredictable likini zaidi wabinafsi na wapenda fujo alafu wakishachapwa na bwana trump wanasingizia wanaoenewa.
 
Eli Cohen said:
Hawa jamaa ni aina ya watu ambao akili na utimamu kwao ni adui.

Wanamtukuza mtu ambae historically amebaka na ameeua watu kisa tu walikuwa hawaamini kama yeye kwa kisingizio eti katumwa na alie juu.

Hata rafiki yako wa hii dini anaweza kukugeuka akuue kisa hauna jina kama lake ili tu aende akajipatie malaya 72 wa maandiko ya kufikrika.

Ni watu wa mihemuko, unpredictable likini zaidi wabinafsi na wapenda fujo alafu wakishachapwa na bwana trump wanasingizia wanaoenewa.
Click to expand...

Ni hatari kuhukumu mamilioni ya watu kwa matendo ya baadhi ya watu. Biblia yenyewe inasema:


“Msihukumu, msije mkahukumiwa.” (Mathayo 7:1)


Pia Yesu alisema:


“Mpende jirani yako kama nafsi yako.” (Mathayo 22:39)


Kama tunakosoa dini fulani, tukosoe mafundisho au matendo maalumu kwa ushahidi, si kuwashambulia waumini wote. Kila dini ina watu wema na wabaya; tabia ya baadhi ya wafuasi haiwakilishi waumini wote.
 
Eli Cohen said:
Hawa jamaa ni aina ya watu ambao akili na utimamu kwao ni adui.

Wanamtukuza mtu ambae historically amebaka na ameeua watu kisa tu walikuwa hawaamini kama yeye kwa kisingizio eti katumwa na alie juu.

Hata rafiki yako wa hii dini anaweza kukugeuka akuue kisa hauna jina kama lake ili tu aende akajipatie malaya 72 wa maandiko ya kufikrika.

Ni watu wa mihemuko, unpredictable likini zaidi wabinafsi na wapenda fujo alafu wakishachapwa na bwana trump wanasingizia wanaoenewa.
Click to expand...



View: https://youtu.be/IP5HLml6sH8?t=20
 
Infropreneur said:
Matoto ya Mudi yanatoka nchi zao yanakimbilia nchi wanazo ziita za makafiri halafu yakishafika, Yanaanza kufosi nchi iendeshwe kwa Sharia Laws.

Hayaombi viza za kwenda Afghanistan, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Syria kwa makobazi wenzao. Yanataka viza za makafiri wa Ulaya na America.

Ili yakifika yaanze kuleta ghasia.

Source: DW.com German government pushes Syrians to return to their homeland

Source: YouTube - YouTube
Click to expand...

Just so you know, there is no single Christian country in the world. It is only someone with deep sociological and historical ignorance that would say what you said.

If you look at the constitutional makeup of the countries Muslims migrate to, such as the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, or Western Europe, you will realize these are not theocracies.

They are secular, post-Enlightenment liberal democracies governed by human-made constitutions, the separation of church and state, and secular legal institutions.

Let any of these countries try to implement strict, orthodox biblical law today and see how fast their current social, legal, and economic frameworks would collapse.

Again, People do not migrate to the West for theology; they migrate for institutional stability and economic infrastructure, just as millions of non-Muslims migrate to the Gulf nations for the exact same reasons. Capital attracts labor. It has nothing to do with faith.

To add to your ignorance, the very first migration in Islamic history was commanded by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) himself to Abyssinia, modern day Ethiopia, a Christian kingdom, because it possessed a just ruler (the Negus) who guaranteed safety and rule of law.

For us, seeking stability in a secular or non-Muslim state is a recognized historical reality, not a crisis of faith. It is only that your premise is completely warped and built on pure ignorance.

Muslim countries are the most bombed by the “Christian countries” in the past 15 years and yet you call them “terrorist”

Get a life.
 
Il Padrino said:
Just so you know, there is no single Christian country in the world. It is only someone with deep sociological and historical ignorance that would say what you said.

If you look at the constitutional makeup of the countries Muslims migrate to, such as the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, or Western Europe, you will realize these are not theocracies.

They are secular, post-Enlightenment liberal democracies governed by human-made constitutions, the separation of church and state, and secular legal institutions.

Let any of these countries try to implement strict, orthodox biblical law today and see how fast their current social, legal, and economic frameworks would collapse.

Again, People do not migrate to the West for theology; they migrate for institutional stability and economic infrastructure, just as millions of non-Muslims migrate to the Gulf nations for the exact same reasons. Capital attracts labor. It has nothing to do with faith.

To add to your ignorance, the very first migration in Islamic history was commanded by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) himself to Abyssinia, modern day Ethiopia, a Christian kingdom, because it possessed a just ruler (the Negus) who guaranteed safety and rule of law.

For us, seeking stability in a secular or non-Muslim state is a recognized historical reality, not a crisis of faith. It is only that your premise is completely warped and built on pure ignorance.

Muslim countries are the most bombed by the “Christian countries” in the past 15 years and yet you call them “terrorist”

Get a life.
Click to expand...
Another petty bloated brat throwing tantrums.
 
Infropreneur said:
Another petty bloated brat throwing tantrums.
Click to expand...
An insult isn’t a substitute for a point, If that’s the best you’ve got, try again

It’s always amusing when people run out of arguments and start describing their own behavior by accident
 
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