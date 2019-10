Hivi ni kwanini huwa inatokea kumkinai 'crush' wako baada tu ya kumfahamu kwa machache?

A mismatch of expectations vs reality.



If you meet someone and ukamuwekea expectations fulani; either because of the way they look, au how you initially interacted, or because you let your mind run wild with daydreams, then you get to really know them and find out they're not what you expected them to be, lazima utakuwa disappointed tu.



Soln: When you meet someone don't put them on a pedastal or put them in a certain category made up in your mind, you'll save yourself alot of headaches and disappointments later on.