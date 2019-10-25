Hivi mbona watanzania wanang'ang'ania sheria iruhusu waoe chini ya umri, acheni watoto wasome

MK254
Serikali ya Tanzania imepoteza kesi kwenye Mahakama ya Rufaa, ilitaka mahakama iruhusu ndoa za wahusika walio chini ya miaka 18. Acheni watoto wasome jamani, hadi wafikie umri unaopaswa kabla kuanza kuwatumbukiza hayo mavitu.
-----------------
The Court of Appeal of Tanzania (CAT) on Wednesday October 23 quashed an appeal by the government seeking to allow early marriage.
The CAT said marriage under the age of 18 is unconstitutional, ending a long legal battle between child rights activists and the government.
-----------------
Tanzania government loses appeal seeking to allow early marriage
The Court of Appeal of Tanzania (CAT) on Wednesday October 23 quashed an appeal by the government seeking to allow early marriage.
www.thecitizen.co.tz