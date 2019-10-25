Hivi mbona watanzania wanang'ang'ania sheria iruhusu waoe chini ya umri, acheni watoto wasome

Tanzania government loses appeal seeking to allow early marriage The Court of Appeal of Tanzania (CAT) on Wednesday October 23 quashed an appeal by the government seeking to allow early marriage.

Serikali ya Tanzania imepoteza kesi kwenye Mahakama ya Rufaa, ilitaka mahakama iruhusu ndoa za wahusika walio chini ya miaka 18. Acheni watoto wasome jamani, hadi wafikie umri unaopaswa kabla kuanza kuwatumbukiza hayo mavitu.