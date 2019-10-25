Hivi mbona watanzania wanang'ang'ania sheria iruhusu waoe chini ya umri, acheni watoto wasome

Serikali ya Tanzania imepoteza kesi kwenye Mahakama ya Rufaa, ilitaka mahakama iruhusu ndoa za wahusika walio chini ya miaka 18. Acheni watoto wasome jamani, hadi wafikie umri unaopaswa kabla kuanza kuwatumbukiza hayo mavitu.

The Court of Appeal of Tanzania (CAT) on Wednesday October 23 quashed an appeal by the government seeking to allow early marriage.

The CAT said marriage under the age of 18 is unconstitutional, ending a long legal battle between child rights activists and the government.

Tanzania government loses appeal seeking to allow early marriage

The Court of Appeal of Tanzania (CAT) on Wednesday October 23 quashed an appeal by the government seeking to allow early marriage.
Wasichana wengi wanaanza kujamiiana wakiwa na umri wa chini ya miaka 18, nenda sekondari kafanye utafiti katika kidato cha 2 au 3 uone asilimia ya wasichana wasio na bikra ni ngapi. Nenda mtaani na vijijini uone wasichana wasioendelea sekondari kama wanafika miaka 18 ndio wanazaa watoto.

Wanaharakati wanataka kufanya wasichana wapate ugumu wa kuolewa maana dunia ya leo vijana wanawahi kujanjaruka mapema na kujua mambo ya ngono na mapenzi kupitia TV, simu nk. Nadhani umri sahihi wa kuanza kuolewa ni miaka 16 na tujue kuwa miaka 18 haiko proven kuwa ndio utu uzima au kukomaa kiakili na kimwili.
 
Kabla ya kuikata hiyo rufaa, Waziri aliwaita waandishi wa habari akasema wanakata rufaa ili washindwe na asitokee mtu mwingine wa kukata rufaa as mahakama hiyo ndiyo yenye maamuzi ya mwisho.

So ilikuwa ni kusiliba ule uamuzi wa kwanza na sio kutaka kuutengua.
 
Jamaa_Mbishi said:
Wengi wanaolilia hizi ndoa za watoto ni waislam tena wale wasio na elimu (ignorants), wao wamekariri tu vitabu vya dini visivyo na maadili ya kiafrika na kutaka kuishi maisha ya karne ya 6 ili kumuiga mtume Mohammad, serikali itunge sheria kuwa ikibainika mtu mzima kaoa mtoto auliwe na wananchi.
Una uhakika na hicho unacho kisema au unaropoka kwa sababu ya chuki zako zisizo kuwa na kichwa na miguu.
 
Jamaa_Mbishi said:
Najuwa, taratibu zenu za kufunga ndoa na watoto wadogo wa miaka 6 au chini yake. Hii ilikuwa ni tabia ya mtume Mohammed kwa hapa Tanzania tutapinga huu mchezo wa nyie kuoa vitoto vidogo.
Kwa hiyo hakuna watoto wa kikirsito wanao jamiana chini ya maaka 18?au hakuna vijana wa kikirsito wanao tembea na vibinti vidogo ?hivi mbona wtz wa siku hizi tunaendekeza chuki zisizo kuwa na msaada kwenye maisha yetu?.
Jaribu kuheshimu kila binadamu kwa sababu ,kila binadamu ana hatima yake yaweza kuwa nzuri au mbaya, na haujui nani atakuwa msaada kwako pale hatima yako itakapo kuwa mbaya.
 
Nadhani kuolewa na kuacha kusoma ni maamuzi tu ya wahusika. Bali havina uhusiano wwt. Na kama hali hiii kuwa lzm anaeolewa ishakuwa utamaduni kua aache kusoma bali kuna umuhimu kuongeza nguvu ktk kutoa elimu kuwa unaweza kuolewa na ukaendelea kusoma. Suala la mimba nalo ni elimu tu.
Ndio maana Leo wanakataza kuolewa bali wanafanya ngono na huwa kupata mimba ni bahati mbaya tu.

Ipo tafiti iliyofanywa na BBC haba na haba kwa kuwachukua wasichana walio ktk mazingira magumu na walishaanza kufanya ngono kati ya umri wa miaka 15 - 18, na kuwapa mahitaji na huduma zote muhimu pamoja na pesa za ziada kwa kipindi cha miezi sita ili wasipate ushawishi wa kurubuniwa na kufanya ngono. Kwa kuwa husemwa wengi wa wasichana wqnaacha shule na kuolewa kwa sababu ya mazingira magumu. Lkn pamoja na kupewa huduma zote robo tatu ya wasichana wale walishiriki ngono ktk kipindi hicho. Hivyo tafiti ili ikathibisha kuwa umri ndio unaosukuma mwili kujiingiza ktk mahusiano.

Ukichunguza kwa ndani zaidi utagundua kitendo cha kufanya tendo la ndoa na ngono havina tofauti, kama vile hakuna tofauti kati ya gongo na konyagi.

Sasa kwanini kimoja kiwe halali na kitendo hichohicho kwa jina tofauti kiwe haramu.

Tatizo kubwa ni kuwa uongozi ktk dunia tunawaachia waasherati kwa kichaka kiitwacho Serikali ya kusecula. Ndio maana naamini secularism is unconstitutional. And we need to transform to Diversity
 
RTI said:
Kwa hiyo hakuna watoto wa kikirsito wanao jamiana chini ya maaka 18?au hakuna vijana wa kikirsito wanao tembea na vibinti vidogo ?hivi mbona wtz wa siku hizi tunaendekeza chuki zisizo kuwa na msaada kwenye maisha yetu?.
Jaribu kuheshimu kila binadamu kwa sababu ,kila binadamu ana hatima yake yaweza kuwa nzuri au mbaya, na haujui nani atakuwa msaada kwako pale hatima yako itakapo kuwa mbaya.
Huko kwenu Iran toka juzi kuna maandamano kwamba wanaume wanalazimisha kuoa vitoto chini ya miaka 10 iwe sheria kwa kuwa mtume Mohammad alifanya hivyo na Aisha wakati yeye akiwa na miaka 54 Aisha miaka 9.
 
Jamaa_Mbishi said:
Wengi wanaolilia hizi ndoa za watoto ni waislam tena wale wasio na elimu (ignorants), wao wamekariri tu vitabu vya dini visivyo na maadili ya kiafrika na kutaka kuishi maisha ya karne ya 6 ili kumuiga mtume Mohammad, serikali itunge sheria kuwa ikibainika mtu mzima kaoa mtoto auliwe na wananchi.
Wengi wa Watanzania ni wajinga hawawezi kutumia akili zao kufikiri, hasa hawa ndugu zetu wa Kikristo..

Hapo Chini nakuwekea umri wa kuolewa na kuoa katika nchi Tajiri na iliyoendele Duniani, Nchi ya Marekani..

Nchi ya Marekani sio ya kiislamu wala hawafati Sheria za KIISLAM lakini kuna Majimbo MTOTO WA KIKE anaweza kuolewa akiwa na MIAKA 13,MTOTO WA KIUME anaweza kuowa akiwa na miaka 14

IMG_20191029_123630.jpg
 
