Hivi mbona Tanzania haipo kwenye mataifa 10 yaliyojitosheleza kwa chakula Afrika licha ya ukubwa wake wa ardhi nzuri?

Inashangaza sana kwa Tanzania kuwa na eneo linalotoshana na ukiunganisha Kenya, Uganda na Rwanda, karibia EAC yote, halafu ukubwa wote huo hauna eneo kame hata moja, mvua inanyesha kote kote, licha ya yote hayo, haipo kwenye mataifa kumi yaliyojitosheleza kwenye chakula.

Sijajua ni uzembe au sera mbovu, maana kuna mataifa ya madogo madogo Afrika yapo kwenye nchi kumi zilizojitosheleza 'Top ten most food secure countries in Africa'.



Finding enough to eat has been an ages-old challenge for Africans. Against a physical environment often hostile to agricultural and pastoral activity – deserts, mountains and dense forests – the population explosion of the past century has made the goal of food security an ever more difficult accomplishment. More and more people compete for a finite amount of agricultural production. However, political will by governments to prioritise food security, combined with use of new crop and food production technologies, has allowed some countries to break the chains of food insecurity.
 
And none on that list did this!
www.thecitizen.co.tz

Tanzania, Zimbabwe strike maize deal, discussions underway for

Tanzania has dispatched 1,200 tonnes of maize to Zimbabwe out of 17,000 tonnes agreed in the deal between the two countries.
