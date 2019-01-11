Hivi mbona EastAfrica hatuuzi utalii wa Human Evolution???

- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 4,012
- Likes
- 3,439
- Points
- 280
Kafrican
JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 26, 2015
4,012 3,439 280
Nilikua nazurura kule Youtube, nikapatana na hii VLOG ambayo wamarekani walisafiri hadi Kenya ili kuja kujionea wapi binadamu walianzia...... Binadamu wa kwanza wanaaminika walianzia eneo la East FArica haswa kati ya Ethiopia Kenya na Tanzania,..... Tunaweza kuvutia watalii wengi sana tukijipanga vizuri, kuna ile skeleton ya "Lucy" iliyogunduliwa kule Ethiopia, na pia hapa Kenya ndo kuligunduliwa 'Turkana Boy" ambaye hadi wa leo ndo most complete skeleton of modern human....... inaaminika aliishi miaka millioni 1.6 iliyopita.... Cha kushangaza, Turkana boy sahii ako kwa exibit ya American Museum of Natural History badala ya kua kwa museum ya 'Turkana Museum of Human Evolution'
Tunakosa oportunity kubwa sana, sahiii ingekua watalii wamejaa kule Turkana!!!
That is why a staggering find in 1984 excited the entire field, and continues to do so today over 30 years later.
It was a skeleton of a young boy, discovered at Lake Turkana in the deserts of northern Kenya. He died when he was about eight years old and his bones sank into the sediments of the lake, where they were preserved for 1.5 million years. He was, and is, the most complete early-human fossil ever discovered.
Yet "Turkana Boy" is just one of many early human fossils discovered near the lake. Together they span four million years of human evolution. This one spot has told us a huge amount about where we came from and how our ancestors lived.
Turkana Boi
Tunakosa oportunity kubwa sana, sahiii ingekua watalii wamejaa kule Turkana!!!
That is why a staggering find in 1984 excited the entire field, and continues to do so today over 30 years later.
It was a skeleton of a young boy, discovered at Lake Turkana in the deserts of northern Kenya. He died when he was about eight years old and his bones sank into the sediments of the lake, where they were preserved for 1.5 million years. He was, and is, the most complete early-human fossil ever discovered.
Yet "Turkana Boy" is just one of many early human fossils discovered near the lake. Together they span four million years of human evolution. This one spot has told us a huge amount about where we came from and how our ancestors lived.
Turkana Boi