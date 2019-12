Hivi kwanini wananiita marioo wakati yeye ndio ananilazimisha?

jean phillipe beyun said: Kufikiria kwamba nitamuacha kirahis rahis hivyo ni kujidanganya nafsi yangu



Kwamba hawezi kutumia pesa zake nyingi kwangu na muda wake, na mwili wake halaf nimuache, so she is the one driving the car and it is her that will stop the car and not me



Kwamba nikusanye hela zote alizonipa tangu tumeanza uhusiano nimrudishie ndipo niuvunje uhusiano, wakati hela alinipa kwa hiari yake



Kwamba hawezi kukubali fedheha kwa kuwa Alishanitambulisha kwa wazazi na ndugu zake , hivyo nisiwazie hilo jambo hata kidogo Click to expand...

Her being on the driving seat, doesn't necessarily mean she decides your destination. You can always hop out. The fact that you had no intentions of settling with her, and you still went ahead and meet her kin-folks, mean you deserve whatever the hell she's cooking for you, man. So, seat yo sorry butt down, and enjoy the ride my brotha. Good luck.