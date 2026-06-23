Hivi kuna msanii wa kike Afrika anayemzidi Tems?

de Gunner
JF-Expert Member
- Nov 2, 2021
- 4,308
- 9,285
She's ma favorite artist..
The first time nasikiliza wimbo wake.. Essence I was in awe!
It was pure art, in its essence ngoma ya essence ilikuwa essential..
Ni mwanamziki asiyependa Kiki but ana Grammy yake mkononi. Hama makuu, polite hapendi Kiki, ni yeye na kazi tuu
I love tems, till I die
My favorite song
Free mind
Lyrics that struck
"I've been on the low,
I've been taking my time
I feel like I'm out of my mind
It feels like my life is a blur
I've been so up and down,
I feel like I'm out of my mind
I feel like my life is a curse"
Why, because my mind goes so fast... And I just wanna get free from its flashlight thoughts..
Do you think she's the goat in Africa?
If not who's your fav?
meghan markle
The first time nasikiliza wimbo wake.. Essence I was in awe!
It was pure art, in its essence ngoma ya essence ilikuwa essential..
Ni mwanamziki asiyependa Kiki but ana Grammy yake mkononi. Hama makuu, polite hapendi Kiki, ni yeye na kazi tuu
I love tems, till I die
My favorite song
Free mind
Lyrics that struck
"I've been on the low,
I've been taking my time
I feel like I'm out of my mind
It feels like my life is a blur
I've been so up and down,
I feel like I'm out of my mind
I feel like my life is a curse"
Why, because my mind goes so fast... And I just wanna get free from its flashlight thoughts..
Do you think she's the goat in Africa?
If not who's your fav?
meghan markle