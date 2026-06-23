Hivi kuna msanii wa kike Afrika anayemzidi Tems?

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She's ma favorite artist..The first time nasikiliza wimbo wake..I was in awe!It was pure art, in its essence ngoma yailikuwa essential..Ni mwanamziki asiyependa Kiki but ana Grammy yake mkononi. Hama makuu, polite hapendi Kiki, ni yeye na kazi tuuI love tems, till I dieMy favorite songFree mindLyrics that struck"I've been on the low,I've been taking my timeI feel like I'm out of my mindIt feels like my life is a blurI've been so up and down,I feel like I'm out of my mindI feel like my life is a curse"Why, because my mind goes so fast... And I just wanna get free from its flashlight thoughts..Do you think she's the goat in Africa?If not who's your fav?