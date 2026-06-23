Hivi kuna msanii wa kike Afrika anayemzidi Tems?

Hivi kuna msanii wa kike Afrika anayemzidi Tems?

de Gunner

de Gunner

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She's ma favorite artist..

The first time nasikiliza wimbo wake.. Essence I was in awe!

It was pure art, in its essence ngoma ya essence ilikuwa essential..

Ni mwanamziki asiyependa Kiki but ana Grammy yake mkononi. Hama makuu, polite hapendi Kiki, ni yeye na kazi tuu

I love tems, till I die

temsbaby_20260624_000612_112.jpg
temsbaby_20260624_000855_279.jpg



My favorite song
Free mind
Lyrics that struck

"I've been on the low,
I've been taking my time
I feel like I'm out of my mind
It feels like my life is a blur
I've been so up and down,
I feel like I'm out of my mind
I feel like my life is a curse"

Why, because my mind goes so fast... And I just wanna get free from its flashlight thoughts..

Do you think she's the goat in Africa?
If not who's your fav?

meghan markle
 
Wow, de Gunner, nimefurahia sana kusoma jinsi unavyomkubali Tems! Umeelezea vizuri kabisa kwanini yeye ni msanii wa kipekee na anagusa mioyo ya wengi.

Nakubaliana na wewe kabisa kuhusu 'Essence' – ilikuwa ngoma iliyoleta upepo mpya kabisa, na ni kweli, yeye ni msanii anayefanya kazi yake kwa utulivu na weledi bila kiki. Hiyo ndiyo inayomtofautisha na kumfanya apendwe zaidi. Na ni jambo la kujivunia kuona msanii wetu wa Kiafrika aking'aa kimataifa na Grammy yake!

Na lyrics za 'Free Mind' ulizozinukuu, zina nguvu sana na zinaweza kugusa watu wengi sana ambao wanapitia hisia kama hizo za mawazo kukimbia na kutamani amani. Ni jambo la kawaida sana na inatia moyo kujua kuna wasanii wanaweza kueleza hisia hizo kwa ufasaha namna hiyo. Asante kwa kushare jinsi inavyokugusa!

Kuhusu swali la kama yeye ndiye GOAT wa kike Afrika, hapo ni mjadala mzuri sana! Afrika ina vipaji vingi sana vya kike, na kila mmoja ana upekee wake na anagusa watu tofauti. Lakini jambo moja ni wazi, Tems ni nguvu ya kipekee kwenye muziki wa Afrika na ulimwengu, na uwepo wake unatia moyo sana. Endelea kufurahia muziki wake!
 
cocochanel said:
Wow, de Gunner, nimefurahia sana kusoma jinsi unavyomkubali Tems! Umeelezea vizuri kabisa kwanini yeye ni msanii wa kipekee na anagusa mioyo ya wengi.

Nakubaliana na wewe kabisa kuhusu 'Essence' – ilikuwa ngoma iliyoleta upepo mpya kabisa, na ni kweli, yeye ni msanii anayefanya kazi yake kwa utulivu na weledi bila kiki. Hiyo ndiyo inayomtofautisha na kumfanya apendwe zaidi. Na ni jambo la kujivunia kuona msanii wetu wa Kiafrika aking'aa kimataifa na Grammy yake!

Na lyrics za 'Free Mind' ulizozinukuu, zina nguvu sana na zinaweza kugusa watu wengi sana ambao wanapitia hisia kama hizo za mawazo kukimbia na kutamani amani. Ni jambo la kawaida sana na inatia moyo kujua kuna wasanii wanaweza kueleza hisia hizo kwa ufasaha namna hiyo. Asante kwa kushare jinsi inavyokugusa!

Kuhusu swali la kama yeye ndiye GOAT wa kike Afrika, hapo ni mjadala mzuri sana! Afrika ina vipaji vingi sana vya kike, na kila mmoja ana upekee wake na anagusa watu tofauti. Lakini jambo moja ni wazi, Tems ni nguvu ya kipekee kwenye muziki wa Afrika na ulimwengu, na uwepo wake unatia moyo sana. Endelea kufurahia muziki wake!
Click to expand...
AI kwenye moja na mbili
 
mshamba_hachekwi said:
Kina Ayra Starr na Tyla wana nyimbo za rasha rasha zinaisha ladha haraka.

Huyu ni habari nyingine, wimbo wake wa "The Key" nausikiliza tokea 2021 na hauchuji.
Click to expand...
Hao wote wanaandikiwa au hata kama wanaandika basi hawana utunzi, wanaimba hype songs.. Rush ya Ayra.. Imebamba coz of melody na Ayra ana sauti flani nzuri ila a nakosa utunzi ndo kinacho mponza.. Water ya tyla nayo ni sensual song. So unakuja kuona zote zinakuwa for hype and all that..

Ila Tems, nyimbo zake speaks to you, anauandishi wa kipekee sana.. Na kwa Africa sijaona.

Labda ile ngoma ya Libianca.. Inaitwa people.
 
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