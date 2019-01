Hivi CAG nani anaye muaudit mana naye ni binadamu! Who audits the CAG?

Hili swali huwa najiuliza sana. Kwa mfano kama hiyo hela inayopigiwa kelele 1.5 trilion kama ni uongo who makes the audit to him.

Au the assumption is that The CAG does not make mistake or in other words the CAG is God?



Or what are the underlying ussumptions for one to be the GAG or for the auditing to function.

I'm an economist i dont know the abcs of accounting works.