On the speech to inagurate the book of The Once Tanzania President Benjamini willium Mkapa the incumbent president of United Republic of Tanzania revealed a rare fact that there was an attempt to end his life through poisoning at DODOMA.



President Magufuli explained in a polite tone that his life was threatened to such an extent that he had to request a resignation from the cabinet but Mr Mkapa denied and improved the security details of his So called number one parachuteer arm officer.



His speech today has touched so many Tanzanians as he is trying to improve the lives of of poor post colonial Tanzanians.



Let us pray for rhe President Magufuli!