Haya kwa wale wanaotaka kwenda kuishi amerika na kuapata green card Uraia wa Amerika

Checking ESC promptly is important for selectees, to provide ample time for next steps in the Diversity Visa application process. ESC continues to be available to entrants through September 30, 2013.[HR][/HR]Online registration for the DV-2014 Program began on Tuesday, October 2, 2012 at 12:00 noon, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) (GMT-4), and concluded on Saturday, November 3, 2012 at 12:00 noon, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) (GMT-4). DV-2014 entrants will be able to check the status of their entries as of May 1, 2013 through Entrant Status Check (ESC) on the E-DV website. See thewebpage for the DV 2014 Instructions and any available translations.The Department of State, Office of Visa Services, advises the public of a notable increase and reporting of fraudulent emails and letters sent to Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) program (Visa Lottery) applicants. The scammers behind these fraudulent emails and letters pose as the U.S. government, and attempt to extract payment or favor from DV applicants. We strongly encourage you to review the procedures for the DV program provided below, so that you know what to expect, when to expect it, and from whom. Remember that this website is the source of official information about the DV program.Refer to the additional fraud warning information below, as well as frequently asked questions about fraud protection for more information.The congressionally mandated Diversity Immigrant Visa Program makes available up to 55,000 diversity visas (DVs) annually, drawn from random selection among all entries to persons who meet strict eligibility requirements from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.To learn about the next DV online registration, visit the Diversity Visa Program Instructions webpage.Fraudulent websites are posing as official U.S. government sites. Some companies posing as the U.S. government have sought money in order to "complete" DV entry forms. There is no charge to download and complete the Electronic Diversity Visa Entry Form. To learn more, see the Department of State Warning and the Federal Trade Commission Warning The Department of State does NOT notify successful DV applicants by letter or email. Entrants can check the status of their entries, as explained below, by returning to the website at http://www.dvlottery.state.gov to find out if their entry was or was not selected.Entrants from DV 2013 (those who submitted entries during the registration period between October 4, 2011 and November 5, 2011) should now check the status of their entry using their confirmation number through Entrant Status Check on the E-DV website. To view instructions for DV-2013 entrants and selectees, see Instructions for the 2013 Diversity Visa Program All entrants, including those NOT selected, may check the status of their entries through the Entrant Status Check on the E-DV website www.dvlottery.state.gov . Entrants will need to use the information from their confirmation pages saved at the time of entry.The Kentucky Consular Center no longer mails notification letters and does not use email to notify DV entrants of their selection in the DV program. Review the DV Program 2013 Instructions and DV Program 2014 Instructions "Selection of Applicants" section, which provides detailed information about the DV process.If you have been selected for further processing in the Diversity Visa program, after you receive instructions via Entrant Status Check, you will need to demonstrate that you are eligible for a diversity immigrant visa by successfully completing the next steps. You will need to complete an immigrant visa application, submit required documents and forms, pay required fees, complete a medical examination, and then be interviewed by a consular officer at the U.S. embassy or consulate to demonstrate you qualify for a diversity visa. Please note that the Kentucky Consular Center will provide application information online ONLY through the Entrant Status Check on the E-DV website www.dvlottery.state.gov Successful DV entrants must be eligible to receive a visa by qualifying based on education, work, and other requirements. The law and regulations require that every DV entrant must have at least:To learn more about qualifying occupations, see the Diversity Visa Instructions Frequently Asked Questions and the List of Occupations webpage.As you apply to come to the United States, please take a moment to visit our Rewards for Justice program website.Chanzo: Diversity Visa (DV) Program