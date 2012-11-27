Haya kwa wale wanaotaka kwenda kuishi amerika na kuapata green card Uraia wa Amerika


MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
39,915
Likes
5,150
Points
280
MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 3, 2009
39,915 5,150 280
#1
Haya Tena kwa wale wanaotaka kwenda kuishi Amerika na kupata Green Card Uraia wa Amerika wasome Maelezo haya na kujaza Form bure kila mwaka kunatokeanafasi za kwenda kuishi amerika kwa watu Elfu 50 duniani kote kazi kwenu jamani jaribu bahati yako ya Amerika Lottery hiyo Bure bila ya Malipo...............

Diversity Visa (DV) Program


DV 2013 Program: Entrants from DV 2013 (those who submitted entries during the registration period between October 4, 2011 and November 5, 2011) are requested to check the status of their entry now using their confirmation number through Entrant Status Check (ESC) on the E-DV website, if they have not already. Checking ESC promptly is important for selectees, to provide ample time for next steps in the Diversity Visa application process. ESC continues to be available to entrants through September 30, 2013.

[HR][/HR]DV 2014 Program: Registration for DV 2014 is now closed - additional entries cannot be accepted. Online registration for the DV-2014 Program began on Tuesday, October 2, 2012 at 12:00 noon, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) (GMT-4), and concluded on Saturday, November 3, 2012 at 12:00 noon, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) (GMT-4). DV-2014 entrants will be able to check the status of their entries as of May 1, 2013 through Entrant Status Check (ESC) on the E-DV website. See the Diversity Visa Program Instructions webpage for the DV 2014 Instructions and any available translations.
Diversity Visa Scammers Sending Fraudulent Emails and Letters
The Department of State, Office of Visa Services, advises the public of a notable increase and reporting of fraudulent emails and letters sent to Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) program (Visa Lottery) applicants. The scammers behind these fraudulent emails and letters pose as the U.S. government, and attempt to extract payment or favor from DV applicants. We strongly encourage you to review the procedures for the DV program provided below, so that you know what to expect, when to expect it, and from whom. Remember that this website is the source of official information about the DV program.
Refer to the additional fraud warning information below, as well as frequently asked questions about fraud protection for more information.

Overview

The congressionally mandated Diversity Immigrant Visa Program makes available up to 55,000 diversity visas (DVs) annually, drawn from random selection among all entries to persons who meet strict eligibility requirements from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.
To learn about the next DV online registration, visit the Diversity Visa Program Instructions webpage.
Fraud Warning

Fraudulent websites are posing as official U.S. government sites. Some companies posing as the U.S. government have sought money in order to "complete" DV entry forms. There is no charge to download and complete the Electronic Diversity Visa Entry Form. To learn more, see the Department of State Warning and theFederal Trade Commission Warning.
The Department of State does NOT notify successful DV applicants by letter or email. Entrants can check the status of their entries, as explained below, by returning to the website at http://www.dvlottery.state.gov to find out if their entry was or was not selected.
Entrant Status Check

DV 2013 Program: Entrants from DV 2013 (those who submitted entries during the registration period between October 4, 2011 and November 5, 2011) should now check the status of their entry using their confirmation number through Entrant Status Check on the E-DV website. To view instructions for DV-2013 entrants and selectees, see Instructions for the 2013 Diversity Visa Program.
Entrant Status Check is the ONLY means of informing you if your entry was selected or not. All entrants, including those NOT selected, may check the status of their entries through the Entrant Status Check on the E-DV websitewww.dvlottery.state.gov. Entrants will need to use the information from their confirmation pages saved at the time of entry.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: If you have lost your confirmation information, you will not be able to check your DV entry status. We will not be able to resend the confirmation page information to you.
Selectee Notification and Next Steps


Review the information about Entrant Status Check which is the ONLY means by which DV selectees will be notified of their selection. Additionally, Entrant Status Check will provide successful selectees instructions on how to proceed with their application. The Kentucky Consular Center no longer mails notification letters and does not use email to notify DV entrants of their selection in the DV program. Review the DV Program 2013 Instructions and DV Program 2014 Instructions "Selection of Applicants" section, which provides detailed information about the DV process.
For All Successful DV Entrants: If you have been selected for further processing in the Diversity Visa program, after you receive instructions via Entrant Status Check, you will need to demonstrate that you are eligible for a diversity immigrant visa by successfully completing the next steps. You will need to complete an immigrant visa application, submit required documents and forms, pay required fees, complete a medical examination, and then be interviewed by a consular officer at the U.S. embassy or consulate to demonstrate you qualify for a diversity visa. Please note that the Kentucky Consular Center will provide application information online ONLY through the Entrant Status Check on the E-DV websitewww.dvlottery.state.gov.
Qualifying Occupations

Successful DV entrants must be eligible to receive a visa by qualifying based on education, work, and other requirements. The law and regulations require that every DV entrant must have at least:

  • A high school education or its equivalent; or
  • Two years of work experience within the past five years in an occupation requiring at least two years' training or experience.
To learn more about qualifying occupations, see the Diversity Visa Instructions Frequently Asked Questions and the List of Occupations webpage.
Diversity Visa Program Statistics

Number of Online Entries Received During Each Registration Period

Number of Selected Entrants for Recent DV Programs

Number of Visa Issuances and Adjustments of Status in the Diversity Immigrant Category

Rewards for Justice

As you apply to come to the United States, please take a moment to visit ourRewards for Justice program website.
Additional Resources





Chanzo: Diversity Visa (DV) Program
 

Attachments:

chineke

chineke

Senior Member
#3
Joined
Jun 10, 2012
Messages
120
Likes
2
Points
35
chineke

chineke

Senior Member
Joined Jun 10, 2012
120 2 35
#3
Muda wake ushapita

Sent from my BlackBerry 9800 using JamiiForums
 
M

Mbwambo

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Nov 25, 2008
Messages
626
Likes
4
Points
33
M

Mbwambo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 25, 2008
626 4 33
#4
Hata mimi naona muda wake ushapita mbona anatuletea au ni kwa wale wanaotaka kusoma matokeo?
 
B

Bajabiri

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Jan 1, 2011
Messages
9,752
Likes
40
Points
0
B

Bajabiri

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 1, 2011
9,752 40 0
#5
chineke said:
Muda wake ushapita

Sent from my BlackBerry 9800 using JamiiForums
Click to expand...
nilihisi sina virutubisho bya kuona mbali shauri ya kuona mapaja ya akina dada wa kinondon,kumbe na wewe umeliona hilo,MUDA ULIKUA SEPT TO EARLY NOV,
 
MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
39,915
Likes
5,150
Points
280
MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 3, 2009
39,915 5,150 280
#6
chineke said:
Muda wake ushapita

Sent from my BlackBerry 9800 using JamiiForums
Click to expand...
Mkuu chineke Ni kweli muda wake umeshapitampaka mwakani muwe munafuatilia hiyo website ni ya serikali sio feki kuna zingine za wezi wa Scam wanahitaji muwalipe pesa wapate kuwaibia ngojeeni mwakani watakapo toa mpya asante.

Mbwambo said:
Hata mimi naona muda wake ushapita mbona anatuletea au ni kwa wale wanaotaka kusoma matokeo?
Click to expand...
Mkuu Mbwambo Muda wake umeshapita lakini hii ni kwa mfano subiri itakayo tokeea ya mwakani iwe kama hii hapa niliyoweka ,kwa sababu hii ni website ya Serikali kuna za Website za Ki Nigeria za Wizi wa Scam muwe waangalifu sana.
 
MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
39,915
Likes
5,150
Points
280
MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 3, 2009
39,915 5,150 280
#7
Haya hii hapa ingine jaribuni....................

DVLottery Online GreenCard Application

The Diversity Visa (DVLottery) program is congressionally-mandated and allows up to 55,000 persons from nations that are historically under-represented in terms of migration to the United States to qualify each year for immigrant visas (lottery green cards). The program is also known as the "green card lottery" or "dvlottery", because the winners are determined through a random drawing from among the 10&#8211;12 million people who enter each year.

The official guidelines set forth by the U.S. government in Public Notice 4446 may be found here. Please be advised that any minor error in the application procedure will result in your immediate disqualification without further notice.
The DVLottery program usually takes place at the end of each year, while green card winners are announced between April and June of the following year. A green card entitles the holder to live and work in the United States indefinitely and without restrictions.
Official Rules: Digital Processing

guideline-photo.jpg
The U.S. State Department requires all applications to be filed electronically. The requirements are very strict: Photos should be in JPEG format, 24-bit color; monochrome images (less than 24-bit color depth) will not be accepted. A new digital photograph must have a resolution of 600 pixels wide by 600 pixels high, and a color depth of 24-bit color. If an existing photo is scanned, it must have a resolution of at least 300 dots per inch (dpi). The original photo should be 2 x 2 inches in size. The same rules regarding the depth of color apply. The maximum image size accepted will be twohundred-forty thousand (240,000) bytes. Images should be taken directly facing the camera in front of a light-colored background. The face should cover between 50% and 69% of the height of the image.
Safe and Secure DVLottery Green Card Application


  • Fortunately enough, with the automated process offered by dvlottery.com and associated websites you do not need to worry about formalities.
  • The integrated photo selector lets you upload photos of almost any size which it will crop them automatically. You may also still send in your entry by regular mail and all details will be taken care of.
  • Standard paper photos will be digitalized at no extra cost.
Please proceed with your application by choosing one of the language options on the left side.
If you require additional information or support, it is recommended that you visit the website www.green-card.com , a dedicated green card support site, also run by The American Dream (an approved official green card submission and immigration consultancy service).
Attention: Beware of imitations; There is only one legitimate DVLottery.com website, owned and operated by American Dream, government licensed immigration consultancy, according to Federal German Law 1 AuswG. We are not affiliated with the United States State Department. Please see the legal information for information, imprint and contact details.

Kujiandikisha Bonyezahapa chini

.DVLottery.com: DV-2015 Official Green Card (DVLottery) Registration Page by The AmericanDream mkuu.@Mbwambo mkuu.@chineke Mkuu.@Punguli mkuu.@Mr Rocky

Wakuu Hii haifai kitu nimeifuatilia ni ya kulipia Msijaze Form ni ya wizi mtupu.
 
MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
39,915
Likes
5,150
Points
280
MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 3, 2009
39,915 5,150 280
#9
Haya nimerudi tena kwa wale munaotaka kwenda kuishi Amerika kupata Urai na kazi Jazeni Form hii hapa chini imefunguliwa Tangu tarehe 3/10/2017 na itafungwa rasmi Tarehe 30/10/2017 kazi kwenu kwa mwenye kutaka Apate Bahati nasibu ya kuchaguliwa kuwa Raia wa Amerika bonyeza hapa kujaza Form yako.Electronic Diversity Visa Lottery

itafunguka bonyeza hapo pailipo andikwa jina hili Entry Form (Begin Entry) itafunguka utajaza form hakikisha unayo Picha yenye ukubwa wa 600 pixels wide by 600 pixels picha iwe picha ya rangi. Ukishindwa kujaza nitafute kwa wakati nipate kukujazia kwa malipo sio bure.

Kurekebisha picha yako kama ipo sawa bonyeza hapa.Photo Requirements

Angalia video jinsi ya kujza form bonyeza hapa.kuweka picha kwenye Form bonyeza hapa.



ukishindwa kuweka picha au kujaza Form nitafute kwa wakati wako nipate kukusaidia.

Unaweza kunitafuta kwa Mawasiliano Herbalist Dr. MziziMkavu Email barua ya pepe.fewgoodman@hotmail.com What's App na Viber +905344508169 Au Ni add Kwa Facebook tumia jina hili mzizimkavu. Au boonyeza hapa.Mzizi Mkavu
 
mjumbe wa bwana

mjumbe wa bwana

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Sep 19, 2016
Messages
3,518
Likes
2,907
Points
280
mjumbe wa bwana

mjumbe wa bwana

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 19, 2016
3,518 2,907 280
#10
MziziMkavu said:
Haya nimerudi tena kwa wale munaotaka kwenda kuishi Amerika kupata Urai na kazi Jazeni Form hii hapa chini imefunguliwa Tangu tarehe 3/10/2017 na itafungwa rasmi Tarehe 30/10/2017 kazi kwenu kwa mwenye kutaka Apate Bahati nasibu ya kuchaguliwa kuwa Raia wa Amerika bonyeza hapa kujaza Form yako.Electronic Diversity Visa Lottery

itafunguka bonyeza hapo pailipo andikwa jina hili Entry Form (Begin Entry) itafunguka utajaza form hakikisha unayo Picha yenye ukubwa wa 600 pixels wide by 600 pixels picha iwe picha ya rangi. Ukishindwa kujaza nitafute kwa wakati nipate kukujazia kwa malipo sio bure.

Kurekebisha picha yako kama ipo sawa bonyeza hapa.Photo Requirements

Angalia video jinsi ya kujza form bonyeza hapa.kuweka picha kwenye Form bonyeza hapa.



ukishindwa kuweka picha au kujaza Form nitafute kwa wakati wako nipate kukusaidia.

Unaweza kunitafuta kwa Mawasiliano Herbalist Dr. MziziMkavu Email barua ya pepe.fewgoodman@hotmail.com What's App na Viber +905344508169 Au Ni add Kwa Facebook tumia jina hili mzizimkavu. Au boonyeza hapa.Mzizi Mkavu
Click to expand...
garama za usafiri vip
 
KIOO

KIOO

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Mar 3, 2013
Messages
4,848
Likes
2,812
Points
280
KIOO

KIOO

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 3, 2013
4,848 2,812 280
#14
MziziMkavu said:
Utapata huko huko unapo safiri kila kitu utaweza kupata kwanin sisi tupo nje tunaishi wapi? juu ya miti?Mbona unauliza maswali ya kitoto wewe ?
Click to expand...
Kuna muda mwengine huwa nashindwa kabisa kujua wewe ni wa makamo gani mkuu.

Huwa napenda sana baadhi ya posts zako huwa zina maudhui mazuri kabisa na yenye busara ya hali juu. Huwa nikilinganisha na hiyo Avatar yako huwa najiaminisha wazi kuwa nasoma kitu kilichoandikwa na mtu ninayemuamini kabisa.

Ila kuna muda mwengine huwa natamani sana kufahamu ni mtu wa makamo gani kwa kweli.
 
MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
39,915
Likes
5,150
Points
280
MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 3, 2009
39,915 5,150 280
#17
KIOO said:
Kuna muda mwengine huwa nashindwa kabisa kujua wewe ni wa makamo gani mkuu.

Huwa napenda sana baadhi ya posts zako huwa zina maudhui mazuri kabisa na yenye busara ya hali juu. Huwa nikilinganisha na hiyo Avatar yako huwa najiaminisha wazi kuwa nasoma kitu kilichoandikwa na mtu ninayemuamini kabisa.

Ila kuna muda mwengine huwa natamani sana kufahamu ni mtu wa makamo gani kwa kweli.
Click to expand...
Kwanini unataka kunihukumu mimi? Kivipi unataka ujuwe umri wangu kama ni mtu mzima au kijana?Ukipenda kufuatilia Thread zangu fuatilia usipozipenda pia usifuatilie Thread zangu sijakulazimisha au hujalazimishwa na mtu kufuatilia Thread zangu Mkuu.Nihukumu takavyo ni hukumu mimi bado nitakuwa ni yule yule MziziMkavu Hauchimbwi dawa kazi kwako.
 
MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
39,915
Likes
5,150
Points
280
MziziMkavu

MziziMkavu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 3, 2009
39,915 5,150 280
#18
swahiba92 said:
Nahitaji uraia wa Somalia mkuu nielekeze namna na process za kufuata, Kwa kifupi TZ nimepachoka
Click to expand...
Mkuu Swahiba Somalia hupawezi bora kuishi bongo kuliko kwenda kuishi Somalia. Kusikie hivyo hivyo Somalia kugumu kimaisha raia wake wanateseka ile mbaya Tanzania bado ni kuzuru sana kimaisha kuliko Somalia.
 
ngoshaaa

ngoshaaa

Member
#19
Joined
May 18, 2017
Messages
88
Likes
36
Points
25
ngoshaaa

ngoshaaa

Member
Joined May 18, 2017
88 36 25
#19
Jaman naomba msaada mimi sijaelewa hiyo green card nikiapply ntafaidika vipi? Au ni kwa wale ambao wamepata ajira huko marekani au ambao wamepata admission ya chuo marekani?? Tafadhari naomba nijuzwe
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,211,295
Members 460,792
Posts 28,398,874

FOLLOW US