Haya kwa wale wanaotaka kwenda kuishi amerika na kuapata green card Uraia wa Amerika

The Diversity Visa (DVLottery) program is congressionally-mandated and allows up to 55,000 persons from nations that are historically under-represented in terms of migration to the United States to qualify each year for immigrant visas (lottery green cards). The program is also known as the "green card lottery" or "dvlottery", because the winners are determined through a random drawing from among the 10–12 million people who enter each year.



The official guidelines set forth by the U.S. government in Public Notice 4446 may be found The official guidelines set forth by the U.S. government in Public Notice 4446 may be found here . Please be advised that any minor error in the application procedure will result in your immediate disqualification without further notice.

The DVLottery program usually takes place at the end of each year, while green card winners are announced between April and June of the following year. A green card entitles the holder to live and work in the United States indefinitely and without restrictions.

Attention: Beware of imitations; There is only one legitimate DVLottery.com website, owned and operated by American Dream, government licensed immigration consultancy, according to Federal German Law 1 AuswG. We are not affiliated with the United States State Department.

