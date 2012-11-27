Haya kwa wale wanaotaka kwenda kuishi amerika na kuapata green card Uraia wa Amerika

- Joined
- Feb 3, 2009
- Messages
- 39,915
- Likes
- 5,150
- Points
- 280
MziziMkavu
JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 3, 2009
39,915 5,150 280
Haya Tena kwa wale wanaotaka kwenda kuishi Amerika na kupata Green Card Uraia wa Amerika wasome Maelezo haya na kujaza Form bure kila mwaka kunatokeanafasi za kwenda kuishi amerika kwa watu Elfu 50 duniani kote kazi kwenu jamani jaribu bahati yako ya Amerika Lottery hiyo Bure bila ya Malipo...............
Diversity Visa (DV) Program
DV 2013 Program: Entrants from DV 2013 (those who submitted entries during the registration period between October 4, 2011 and November 5, 2011) are requested to check the status of their entry now using their confirmation number through Entrant Status Check (ESC) on the E-DV website, if they have not already. Checking ESC promptly is important for selectees, to provide ample time for next steps in the Diversity Visa application process. ESC continues to be available to entrants through September 30, 2013.
Diversity Visa Scammers Sending Fraudulent Emails and Letters
The Department of State, Office of Visa Services, advises the public of a notable increase and reporting of fraudulent emails and letters sent to Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) program (Visa Lottery) applicants. The scammers behind these fraudulent emails and letters pose as the U.S. government, and attempt to extract payment or favor from DV applicants. We strongly encourage you to review the procedures for the DV program provided below, so that you know what to expect, when to expect it, and from whom. Remember that this website is the source of official information about the DV program.
Refer to the additional fraud warning information below, as well as frequently asked questions about fraud protection for more information.
The congressionally mandated Diversity Immigrant Visa Program makes available up to 55,000 diversity visas (DVs) annually, drawn from random selection among all entries to persons who meet strict eligibility requirements from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.
To learn about the next DV online registration, visit the Diversity Visa Program Instructions webpage.
Fraud Warning
Fraudulent websites are posing as official U.S. government sites. Some companies posing as the U.S. government have sought money in order to "complete" DV entry forms. There is no charge to download and complete the Electronic Diversity Visa Entry Form. To learn more, see the Department of State Warning and theFederal Trade Commission Warning.
The Department of State does NOT notify successful DV applicants by letter or email. Entrants can check the status of their entries, as explained below, by returning to the website at http://www.dvlottery.state.gov to find out if their entry was or was not selected.
Entrant Status Check
DV 2013 Program: Entrants from DV 2013 (those who submitted entries during the registration period between October 4, 2011 and November 5, 2011) should now check the status of their entry using their confirmation number through Entrant Status Check on the E-DV website. To view instructions for DV-2013 entrants and selectees, see Instructions for the 2013 Diversity Visa Program.
Entrant Status Check is the ONLY means of informing you if your entry was selected or not. All entrants, including those NOT selected, may check the status of their entries through the Entrant Status Check on the E-DV websitewww.dvlottery.state.gov. Entrants will need to use the information from their confirmation pages saved at the time of entry.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: If you have lost your confirmation information, you will not be able to check your DV entry status. We will not be able to resend the confirmation page information to you.
Selectee Notification and Next Steps
Review the information about Entrant Status Check which is the ONLY means by which DV selectees will be notified of their selection. Additionally, Entrant Status Check will provide successful selectees instructions on how to proceed with their application. The Kentucky Consular Center no longer mails notification letters and does not use email to notify DV entrants of their selection in the DV program. Review the DV Program 2013 Instructions and DV Program 2014 Instructions "Selection of Applicants" section, which provides detailed information about the DV process.
For All Successful DV Entrants: If you have been selected for further processing in the Diversity Visa program, after you receive instructions via Entrant Status Check, you will need to demonstrate that you are eligible for a diversity immigrant visa by successfully completing the next steps. You will need to complete an immigrant visa application, submit required documents and forms, pay required fees, complete a medical examination, and then be interviewed by a consular officer at the U.S. embassy or consulate to demonstrate you qualify for a diversity visa. Please note that the Kentucky Consular Center will provide application information online ONLY through the Entrant Status Check on the E-DV websitewww.dvlottery.state.gov.
Qualifying Occupations
Successful DV entrants must be eligible to receive a visa by qualifying based on education, work, and other requirements. The law and regulations require that every DV entrant must have at least:
Diversity Visa Program Statistics
Number of Online Entries Received During Each Registration Period
Rewards for Justice
As you apply to come to the United States, please take a moment to visit ourRewards for Justice program website.
Additional Resources
Chanzo: Diversity Visa (DV) Program
Diversity Visa (DV) Program
DV 2013 Program: Entrants from DV 2013 (those who submitted entries during the registration period between October 4, 2011 and November 5, 2011) are requested to check the status of their entry now using their confirmation number through Entrant Status Check (ESC) on the E-DV website, if they have not already. Checking ESC promptly is important for selectees, to provide ample time for next steps in the Diversity Visa application process. ESC continues to be available to entrants through September 30, 2013.
- Review more about Entrant Status Check and Selectee Notification below.
- To view instructions for DV-2013 entrants and selectees, see Instructions for the 2013 Diversity Visa Program.
Diversity Visa Scammers Sending Fraudulent Emails and Letters
The Department of State, Office of Visa Services, advises the public of a notable increase and reporting of fraudulent emails and letters sent to Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) program (Visa Lottery) applicants. The scammers behind these fraudulent emails and letters pose as the U.S. government, and attempt to extract payment or favor from DV applicants. We strongly encourage you to review the procedures for the DV program provided below, so that you know what to expect, when to expect it, and from whom. Remember that this website is the source of official information about the DV program.
Refer to the additional fraud warning information below, as well as frequently asked questions about fraud protection for more information.
- Overview
- Fraud Warning
- Entrant Status Check
- Selectee Notification and Next Steps
- Qualifying Occupations
- Diversity Visa Program Statistics
- Rewards for Justice
- Additional Resources
The congressionally mandated Diversity Immigrant Visa Program makes available up to 55,000 diversity visas (DVs) annually, drawn from random selection among all entries to persons who meet strict eligibility requirements from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.
To learn about the next DV online registration, visit the Diversity Visa Program Instructions webpage.
Fraud Warning
Fraudulent websites are posing as official U.S. government sites. Some companies posing as the U.S. government have sought money in order to "complete" DV entry forms. There is no charge to download and complete the Electronic Diversity Visa Entry Form. To learn more, see the Department of State Warning and theFederal Trade Commission Warning.
The Department of State does NOT notify successful DV applicants by letter or email. Entrants can check the status of their entries, as explained below, by returning to the website at http://www.dvlottery.state.gov to find out if their entry was or was not selected.
Entrant Status Check
DV 2013 Program: Entrants from DV 2013 (those who submitted entries during the registration period between October 4, 2011 and November 5, 2011) should now check the status of their entry using their confirmation number through Entrant Status Check on the E-DV website. To view instructions for DV-2013 entrants and selectees, see Instructions for the 2013 Diversity Visa Program.
Entrant Status Check is the ONLY means of informing you if your entry was selected or not. All entrants, including those NOT selected, may check the status of their entries through the Entrant Status Check on the E-DV websitewww.dvlottery.state.gov. Entrants will need to use the information from their confirmation pages saved at the time of entry.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: If you have lost your confirmation information, you will not be able to check your DV entry status. We will not be able to resend the confirmation page information to you.
Selectee Notification and Next Steps
Review the information about Entrant Status Check which is the ONLY means by which DV selectees will be notified of their selection. Additionally, Entrant Status Check will provide successful selectees instructions on how to proceed with their application. The Kentucky Consular Center no longer mails notification letters and does not use email to notify DV entrants of their selection in the DV program. Review the DV Program 2013 Instructions and DV Program 2014 Instructions "Selection of Applicants" section, which provides detailed information about the DV process.
For All Successful DV Entrants: If you have been selected for further processing in the Diversity Visa program, after you receive instructions via Entrant Status Check, you will need to demonstrate that you are eligible for a diversity immigrant visa by successfully completing the next steps. You will need to complete an immigrant visa application, submit required documents and forms, pay required fees, complete a medical examination, and then be interviewed by a consular officer at the U.S. embassy or consulate to demonstrate you qualify for a diversity visa. Please note that the Kentucky Consular Center will provide application information online ONLY through the Entrant Status Check on the E-DV websitewww.dvlottery.state.gov.
Qualifying Occupations
Successful DV entrants must be eligible to receive a visa by qualifying based on education, work, and other requirements. The law and regulations require that every DV entrant must have at least:
- A high school education or its equivalent; or
- Two years of work experience within the past five years in an occupation requiring at least two years' training or experience.
Diversity Visa Program Statistics
Number of Online Entries Received During Each Registration Period
Rewards for Justice
As you apply to come to the United States, please take a moment to visit ourRewards for Justice program website.
Additional Resources
- Kentucky Consular Center (KCC) Information
- Email to KCCDV@state.gov
- Public Inquiry Phone Number 606-526-7500 (7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT Monday - Friday)
- Diversity Visa Program - USCIS website
Chanzo: Diversity Visa (DV) Program
Attachments:
-
- File size
- 280 KB
- Views
- 138