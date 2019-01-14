Haya Jamani JAMES WATSON kakinukisha kuhusu akili ya Muafrika!


imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
14,674
Likes
12,422
Points
280
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 13, 2012
14,674 12,422 280
#1
James Watson: Scientist loses titles after claims over race
Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyrightEPA

Image captionJames Watson, seen here in 2009, apologised in 2007 after making similar remarks
Nobel Prize-winning American scientist James Watson has been stripped of his honorary titles after repeating comments about race and intelligence.
In a TV programme, the pioneer in DNA studies made a reference to a view that genes cause a difference on average between blacks and whites on IQ tests.
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory said the 90-year-old scientist's remarks were "unsubstantiated and reckless".
Dr Watson had made similar claims in 2007 and subsequently apologised.
He shared the Nobel in 1962 with Maurice Wilkins and Francis Crick for their 1953 discovery of the DNA's double helix structure.
Dr Watson sold his gold medal in 2014, saying he had been ostracised by the scientific community after his remarks about race.
He is currently in a nursing home recovering from a car accident and is said to have "very minimal" awareness of his surroundings.
In 2007, the scientist, who once worked at the University of Cambridge's Cavendish Laboratory, told the Times newspaper that he was "inherently gloomy about the prospect of Africa" because "all our social policies are based on the fact that their intelligence is the same as ours - whereas all the testing says not really".
While his hope was that everybody was equal, he added, "people who have to deal with black employees find this is not true".
After those remarks, Dr Watson lost his job as chancellor at the laboratory and was removed from all his administrative duties. He wrote an apology and retained his honorary titles of chancellor emeritus, Oliver R Grace professor emeritus and honorary trustee.
But Cold Spring Harbor said it was now stripping him of those titles after he said his views had not changed in the documentary American Masters: Decoding Watson, aired on US public broadcaster PBS earlier this month.
"Dr Watson's statements are reprehensible, unsupported by science," the laboratory said in a statement, adding that they effectively reverse his apology.


Dr Watson became Cold Spring Harbor's director in 1968, its president in 1994 and chancellor a decade later. A school at the laboratory is named after him, the Associated Press reports.
In an interview with the news agency, his son Rufus said Dr Watson's statements "might make him out to be a bigot and discriminatory" but that was not true.
"They just represent his rather narrow interpretation of genetic destiny... My dad had made the lab his life, and yet now the lab considers him a liability."
Copyright © 2019 BBC.
 
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
14,674
Likes
12,422
Points
280
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 13, 2012
14,674 12,422 280
#3
Naona Kama tunaonewa au kuna ukweli fulani kuhusu kununua madege ghali wakati watoto vijijini wanakufa kwa ukosefu wa maji safi na salama.

maelfu na maelfu tunaenda kuishangaa ndege Airport wakati majumbani mlo wa usiku hatuna.
 
LIKUD

LIKUD

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Dec 26, 2012
Messages
5,455
Likes
2,980
Points
280
LIKUD

LIKUD

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 26, 2012
5,455 2,980 280
#6
imhotep said:
James Watson: Scientist loses titles after claims over race
Share this with Email Share this with Facebook Share this with Twitter Share this with Whatsapp
Image copyrightEPA

Image captionJames Watson, seen here in 2009, apologised in 2007 after making similar remarks
Nobel Prize-winning American scientist James Watson has been stripped of his honorary titles after repeating comments about race and intelligence.
In a TV programme, the pioneer in DNA studies made a reference to a view that genes cause a difference on average between blacks and whites on IQ tests.
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory said the 90-year-old scientist's remarks were "unsubstantiated and reckless".
Dr Watson had made similar claims in 2007 and subsequently apologised.
He shared the Nobel in 1962 with Maurice Wilkins and Francis Crick for their 1953 discovery of the DNA's double helix structure.
Dr Watson sold his gold medal in 2014, saying he had been ostracised by the scientific community after his remarks about race.
He is currently in a nursing home recovering from a car accident and is said to have "very minimal" awareness of his surroundings.
In 2007, the scientist, who once worked at the University of Cambridge's Cavendish Laboratory, told the Times newspaper that he was "inherently gloomy about the prospect of Africa" because "all our social policies are based on the fact that their intelligence is the same as ours - whereas all the testing says not really".
While his hope was that everybody was equal, he added, "people who have to deal with black employees find this is not true".
After those remarks, Dr Watson lost his job as chancellor at the laboratory and was removed from all his administrative duties. He wrote an apology and retained his honorary titles of chancellor emeritus, Oliver R Grace professor emeritus and honorary trustee.
But Cold Spring Harbor said it was now stripping him of those titles after he said his views had not changed in the documentary American Masters: Decoding Watson, aired on US public broadcaster PBS earlier this month.
"Dr Watson's statements are reprehensible, unsupported by science," the laboratory said in a statement, adding that they effectively reverse his apology.


Dr Watson became Cold Spring Harbor's director in 1968, its president in 1994 and chancellor a decade later. A school at the laboratory is named after him, the Associated Press reports.
In an interview with the news agency, his son Rufus said Dr Watson's statements "might make him out to be a bigot and discriminatory" but that was not true.
"They just represent his rather narrow interpretation of genetic destiny... My dad had made the lab his life, and yet now the lab considers him a liability."
Copyright © 2019 BBC.
Click to expand...
This is a very old story
 
FRANCIS DA DON

FRANCIS DA DON

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Sep 4, 2013
Messages
13,621
Likes
7,902
Points
280
Age
28
FRANCIS DA DON

FRANCIS DA DON

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 4, 2013
13,621 7,902 280
#11
Kinachosababisha hiyo tofauti ya IQ inaweza kuwa ni external factors, mfano mazingira mtoto anayokulia, aina ya lishe mtoto anayopatiwa toka akiwa mchanga, aina ya elimu anayopatiwa toka akiwa mdogo, na vingine vingi, lakini sio kwamba kuwa na melanin (black pigments) kuna uhusiano wa kibaiolojia na IQ.
 
Barbarosa

Barbarosa

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
18,428
Likes
17,846
Points
280
Barbarosa

Barbarosa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 16, 2015
18,428 17,846 280
#12
imhotep said:
Naona Kama tunaonewa au kuna ukweli fulani kuhusu kununua madege ghali wakati watoto vijijini wanakufa kwa ukosefu wa maji safi na salama.

maelfu na maelfu tunaenda kuishangaa ndege Airport wakati majumbani mlo wa usiku hatuna.
Click to expand...

Ni kama wewe tu unavyoweka kwenye avatar yako Picha ya binadamu mwingine badala ya kuweka ya Baba yako mzazi aliyekuzaa kukugharamia kufika hapo ulipo lkn haumthamini unakwenda kuthamini takataka asiyekujua wala kukuthamini, hivyo una low IQ pia!
 
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
14,674
Likes
12,422
Points
280
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 13, 2012
14,674 12,422 280
#13
FRANCIS DA DON said:
Kinachosababisha hiyo tofauti ya IQ inaweza kuwa ni external factors, mfano mazingira mtoto anayokulia, aina ya lishe mtoto anayopatiwa toka akiwa mchanga, aina ya elimu anayopatiwa toka akiwa mdogo, na vingine vingi, lakini sio kwamba kuwa na melanin (black pigments) kuna uhusiano wa kibaiolojia na IQ.
Click to expand...
Labda linaendana na Uvumbuzi na ugunduzi.
 
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
14,674
Likes
12,422
Points
280
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 13, 2012
14,674 12,422 280
#14
Barbarosa said:
Ni kama wewe tu unavyoweka kwenye avatar yako Picha ya binadamu mwingine badala ya kuweka ya Baba yako mzazi aliyekuzaa kukugharamia kufika hapo ulipo lkn haumthamini unakwenda kuthamini takataka asiyekujua wala kukuthamini, hivyo una low IQ pia!
Click to expand...
Mimi nafikiri CCM mtaji wenu ni hao Low IQs.
 
T

tempid

Member
#15
Joined
Sep 22, 2018
Messages
57
Likes
108
Points
40
T

tempid

Member
Joined Sep 22, 2018
57 108 40
#15
imhotep said:
Naona Kama tunaonewa au kuna ukweli fulani kuhusu kununua madege ghali wakati watoto vijijini wanakufa kwa ukosefu wa maji safi na salama.

maelfu na maelfu tunaenda kuishangaa ndege Airport wakati majumbani mlo wa usiku hatuna.
Click to expand...
Unashangaa kununua ndege wakati watoto wanakufa vijijini? Hao unawaona wana IQ kubwa wanatoa misaada ya mabilioni Africa wakati wana watu wao wanalala barabarani,wanakula jalalani, wanakufa kwa baridi kwa kukosa pa kulala au hela ya kununua gesi iwape joto.
 
Barbarosa

Barbarosa

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
18,428
Likes
17,846
Points
280
Barbarosa

Barbarosa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 16, 2015
18,428 17,846 280
#17
imhotep said:
Mimi nafikiri CCM mtaji wenu ni hao Low IQs.
Click to expand...

Unaonyesha jinsi ulivyokuwa low IQ, upande mmoja unashangilia huyo racist pig kusema Waafrika tuna low IQ lkn hapo hapo wewe unajitoa kwamba hauna low IQ, kwa hivyo unafikiri wewe amekutenganisha na Waafrika wengine?
 
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
14,674
Likes
12,422
Points
280
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 13, 2012
14,674 12,422 280
#18
tempid said:
Unashangaa kununua ndege wakati watoto wanakufa vijijini? Hao unawaona wana IQ kubwa wanatoa misaada ya mabilioni Africa wakati wana watu wao wanalala barabarani,wanakula jalalani, wanakufa kwa baridi kwa kukosa pa kulala au hela ya kununua gesi iwape joto.
Click to expand...
Drug addicts na Alcoholics hilo ni tatizo la kawaida huwa wanapewa sehemu ya kujikinga na baridi lakini Muafrika anauza shamba leke halafu anaenda kufia baharini ili avuke aende Uropa.
 
T

tempid

Member
#19
Joined
Sep 22, 2018
Messages
57
Likes
108
Points
40
T

tempid

Member
Joined Sep 22, 2018
57 108 40
#19
imhotep said:
Drug addicts na Alcoholics hilo ni tatizo la kawaida huwa wanapewa sehemu ya kujikinga na baridi lakini Muafrika anauza shamba leke halafu anaenda kufia baharini ili avuke aende Uropa.
Click to expand...
Aliokudanganya kuwa hao niliowataja ni drug addicts peke yao nani?
 
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
14,674
Likes
12,422
Points
280
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 13, 2012
14,674 12,422 280
#20
Barbarosa said:
Unaonyesha jinsi ulivyokuwa low IQ, upande mmoja unashangilia huyo racist pig kusema Waafrika tuna low IQ lkn hapo hapo wewe unajitoa kwamba hauna low IQ, kwa hivyo unafikiri wewe amekutenganisha na Waafrika wengine?
Click to expand...
Siku ambayo Angalao tutaweza kupunguza watu wenye Low IQ, CCM ndio itakuwa mwisho wenu.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
ComSkills Ad

ComSkills Ad

Forum statistics

Threads 1,248,761
Members 480,259
Posts 29,676,372

FOLLOW US