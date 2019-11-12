Hatimaye bandari ya Kisumu kuzinduliwa wiki hii - Mwanza na Jinja kunufaika pakubwa

Kisumu haitabaki kama tulivyoizoea, itabadilika na kuwa kitovu kwa ukanda wote wa maziwa makuu, kote hadi DRC watategemea huo mji wetu, ikikumbukwe tupo mbioni kuunganisha SGR humo, yaani yajayo yanafurahisha na kutia moyo..
----------------------------------------------

The Kisumu Port, rehabilitated at Sh3 billion, is set to be reopened this week, raising the fortunes of the Western Kenya city as a regional economic hub.
The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has been preparing for the relaunch, which is expected to reawaken the once vibrant inland port.
“All is set and the port will start handling cargo in the coming days as we seek to reignite the triangular trade between Kisumu, Jinja in Uganda and Tanzania’s Mwanza Port,” said a KPA source who sought anonymity.
The roaring back to life of the port which was established in 1901 is expected will make Lake Victoria a crucial transport corridor in the shipment of general cargo into and out of the East African region.
Some of the goods that Kenya plans to export via the port include fertiliser, cement, rice, edible oil and general dry cargo such as spare parts.

But even as Kenya anticipates having oil trade as a major source of income to the revitalised port, the Sh1.9 billion Kisumu oil jetty which was completed in March last year will have to wait for the neighbouring Uganda to complete its side of the docking facilities.
Uganda is building a four-million-tonne badge on its part of Lake Victoria shore to evacuate oil from the Kisumu jetty.
From Uganda, the oil will also be exported to other landlocked countries including Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga are expected to preside over the reopening of the port, touted as a major fruit of the “handshake.”
KPA managing director Daniel Manduku, however, said he was not aware whether Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, Tanzania’s Pombe Magufuli and Felix Tshisekedi of DRC would attend the relaunch.
His counterpart from the Kenya Railways Corporation Phillip Mainga also promised to call back after a board meeting on Monday but did not get back by the time of going to press.
The port, which has already been secured from members of the public currently has only two access points which are manned by security personnel.
Among the rehabilitation works at the facility include safeguarding of link roads to the port, installation of cargo handling equipment, concreting of the port yard, rehabilitation of the dry dock as well as an overhaul of old rusted boat deplorers (ramps for lowering boats onto the lake).


www.businessdailyafrica.com

Uhuru to relaunch Kisumu port after Sh3 billion facelift

The Kisumu Port, rehabilitated at Sh3 billion, is set to be reopened this week.
www.businessdailyafrica.com www.businessdailyafrica.com
 
Alvin A. said:
www.jamiiforums.com

Kenya imezindua awamu ya pili ya ujenzi wa Reli ya kisasa ya standard GAUGE itakaogharimu dola za kimarekani bilioni 1.5.

Reli hiyo itaanzia Nairobi kwenda Eneo la Bonde la Ufa huko mjini Naivasha na itatumika kusafirisha abiria. Kwa mujibu wa mamlaka za Reli nchini humo, ujenzi wa awamu nyingine ya reli hiyo kwa ajili ya mizigo utafanyika hapo baadae kufuatia kuchelewa kwa marekebisho ya reli ya zamani kuelekea...
www.jamiiforums.com www.jamiiforums.com
Click to expand...
Uzi wako umeangukia pua
Ndio naona unaupigia promo
 
Tony254 said:
This month tunazindua port mbili.
Click to expand...
Also the Kisumu special economic zone which is currently being designed and acquiring land for development of industries to process raw materials from Uganda, Tanzania,Rwanda, Congo into finished products for export via Mombasa,Lamu and Kisumu port.
 
Napenda kujua kipi kutoka Kenya kitaingia Tanzania, naomba ufafanuzi kwa anaefahamu, sababu nimesikia hizi story humu zinakuzwa sana kama hili ni jambo kubwa

Nimeona pia gharama za mradi wote ni billion 3 za Kenya nikilinganisha hii pesa na pesa inayotumika kujenga meli 3 Mwanza, chelezo kubwa na pekee Victoria, renovations ambazo zimeshakamilika kwenye ports za Bukoba, Musoma nakosa uwiano kati ya miradi hii miwili

Nasikia pia serikali ipo kwenye mpango wa kujenga kivuko kipya chenye uwezo wa kubeba container 100 na train yake kutoka Mwanza kwenda Uganda
 
Naton Jr said:
Napenda kujua kipi kutoka Kenya kitaingia Tanzania, naomba ufafanuzi kwa anaefahamu, sababu nimesikia hizi story humu zinakuzwa sana kama hili ni jambo kubwa

Nimeona pia gharama za mradi wote ni billion 3 za Kenya nikilinganisha hii pesa na pesa inayotumika kujenga meli 3 Mwanza, chelezo kubwa na pekee Victoria, renovations ambazo zimeshakamilika kwenye ports za Bukoba, Musoma nakosa uwiano kati ya miradi hii miwili

Nasikia pia serikali ipo kwenye mpango wa kujenga kivuko kipya chenye uwezo wa kubeba container 100 na train yake kutoka Mwanza kwenda Uganda
Click to expand...
Wanajiliwaza muziki wa Mwanza hamna anauweza Lake Victoria!
 
Naton Jr said:
Napenda kujua kipi kutoka Kenya kitaingia Tanzania, naomba ufafanuzi kwa anaefahamu, sababu nimesikia hizi story humu zinakuzwa sana kama hili ni jambo kubwa

Nimeona pia gharama za mradi wote ni billion 3 za Kenya nikilinganisha hii pesa na pesa inayotumika kujenga meli 3 Mwanza, chelezo kubwa na pekee Victoria, renovations ambazo zimeshakamilika kwenye ports za Bukoba, Musoma nakosa uwiano kati ya miradi hii miwili

Nasikia pia serikali ipo kwenye mpango wa kujenga kivuko kipya chenye uwezo wa kubeba container 100 na train yake kutoka Mwanza kwenda Uganda
Click to expand...
Labda kukutajia vitu vichache ambavyo vitakupa mwanga fulani hivi, Dar to Mwanza ni karibu 1,200km, ila Mombasa hadi Kisumu ni 800km, ukiongeza sisi tunayo SGR ilhali nyie bado mpo maporini bado hamfahamiki lini mtakamilisha kasafu ka kilomita 200km
Kingine bandari yenu haifikii nusu ya bandari yetu kwa ufanisi, yaani kunazo sababu nyingi tu kwanini kanda ziwa na kaskazini tutaitafuna kwenye sahani moja na nyie.
Halafu naomba ukajipe darasa nini maana ya rehabilitation.
 
