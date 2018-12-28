Has the President of Tanzania the power to suspend or cancell the operation of enacted laws?


The President of Tanzania has, as per the Constitution, power to assent to the laws (acts) passed by the Parliament.

This means that any law passed by the Parliament becomes operative and gains force only after the President's assent.

My question is what is position there after;
can the President Suspend or even Cancell the law duly passed?
If yes, what is the procedure?
 
Kuna utofauti kati ya kanuni na Sheria.....!
 
Let's wait lawyer to elaborate this
 
Sheria haijabadilika kilichobadilika ni kanuni ambazo ziko ndani ya mamlaka ya waziri husika
 
