Has the President of Tanzania the power to suspend or cancell the operation of enacted laws?

B
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2013
- Messages
- 3,193
- Likes
- 5,223
- Points
- 280
B
BEHOLD
JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 17, 2013
3,193 5,223 280
The President of Tanzania has, as per the Constitution, power to assent to the laws (acts) passed by the Parliament.
This means that any law passed by the Parliament becomes operative and gains force only after the President's assent.
My question is what is position there after;
can the President Suspend or even Cancell the law duly passed?
If yes, what is the procedure?
This means that any law passed by the Parliament becomes operative and gains force only after the President's assent.
My question is what is position there after;
can the President Suspend or even Cancell the law duly passed?
If yes, what is the procedure?