Harmonize azomewa baada ya kuwaita Wakenya maskini kwenye Wasafi Festival Nairobi

Harmonize, who donned a costume themed on the Kenyan flag, performed more like a hype man rather than a musician. He quickly drew the ire of the crowd when he described Kenyans as being poor.

“Jamani wajua Wakenya ni maskini wenzangu sababu wote tuna hustle. Wakenya nawapenda nyinyi ni maskini kama mimi na tunatafuta wote hivyo tufurahieni wote.”

His remarks angered the crowd, especially those in the VVIP section who had paid Sh15, 000 for tickets. He was booed and had to play it cool, diverting their anger with his ‘kwangwaru’ song