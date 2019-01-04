Harmonize azomewa baada ya kuwaita Wakenya maskini kwenye Wasafi Festival Nairobi


Harmonize, who donned a costume themed on the Kenyan flag, performed more like a hype man rather than a musician. He quickly drew the ire of the crowd when he described Kenyans as being poor.
“Jamani wajua Wakenya ni maskini wenzangu sababu wote tuna hustle. Wakenya nawapenda nyinyi ni maskini kama mimi na tunatafuta wote hivyo tufurahieni wote.”
His remarks angered the crowd, especially those in the VVIP section who had paid Sh15, 000 for tickets. He was booed and had to play it cool, diverting their anger with his 'kwangwaru' song
 
Mtu amelipa 15,000kshs hiyo kwa yale madafu yenu ni 350,000Tshs kwa show yako halafu unamuita maskini, tatizo hawa vijana wa Wasafi hawaonekani kuwa na mentor/washauri, they don't seem to know how to manage success. Ndio kawaida kwa mzawa wa ghetto kitaani ukifanikiwa kupata pesa kwa mkupuo unashindwa jinsi ya kujiongoza, unaishia kuwa na tuhuma na scandal za kiajabu ajabu, mwenzie Diamond Platinum naye full vituko, ndoa zimemshinda.

Lakini pia hilo la kujiita maskini na kuwaita wengine maskini, sitamlaumu maana ndio hulka ya Kitanzania, kawaida kwa Watanzania, umaskini ni uzalendo, yaani mfumo wa ujamaa wa Nyerere huwa umewaathiri kwamba mtu akifanikiwa anachukiwa sana, hivyo inambidi kuishi kimaskini maskini, kuna siku hata kiongozi wao alishasema matajiri wataishi kama mashetani.
 
Mtu 'mashuhuri' akisema hivyo humaanisha tu kwamba 'Although Im like this, I also relate to what you are going through'.

Jamaa alikuwa ana-express humbleness...

Kibongo bongo inge-work.
Akadhani wakenya ni kama wabongo.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
MK254 said:
Mtu amelipa 15,000kshs hiyo kwa yale madafu yenu ni 350,000Tshs kwa show yako halafu unamuita maskini, tatizo hawa vijana wa Wasafi hawaonekani kuwa na mentor/washauri, they don't seem to know how to manage success. Ndio kawaida kwa mzawa wa ghetto kitaani ukifanikiwa kupata pesa kwa mkupuo unashindwa jinsi ya kujiongoza, unaishia kuwa na tuhuma na scandal za kiajabu ajabu, mwenzie Diamond Platinum naye full vituko, ndoa zimemshinda.

Lakini pia hilo la kujiita maskini na kuwaita wengine maskini, sitamlaumu maana ndio hulka ya Kitanzania, kawaida kwa Watanzania, umaskini ni uzalendo, yaani mfumo wa ujamaa wa Nyerere huwa umewaathiri kwamba mtu akifanikiwa anachukiwa sana, hivyo inambidi kuishi kimaskini maskini, kuna siku hata kiongozi wao alishasema matajiri wataishi kama mashetani.
Unajua kijifagilia hovyo kabisa
1500 imekuwa 15000
Kenya ni masikini hilo halina ubishi
 
The Dark Father said:
Mtu 'mashuhuri' akisema hivyo humaanisha tu kwamba 'Although Im like this, I also relate to what you are going through'.

Jamaa alikuwa ana-express humbleness...

Kibongo bongo inge-work.
Akadhani wakenya ni kama wabongo.

Kwamanahiyo Wakenya ni Wafinyu wa fikra akili hazichambui haraka
wao hupenda kujiona bora muda wote kumbe makapuku tu kama makapuku wengine
Si Tanzania wala Kenya sote Masikini
 
Zuwenna said:
Kwamanahiyo Wakenya ni Wafinyu wa fikra akili hazichambui haraka
wao hupenda kujiona bora muda wote kumbe makapuku tu kama makapuku wengine
Wakenya wameishi kibabe mno baada ya uhuru. Kama ulivyosema, wanajiona bora sana, kwa sababu ndo mindset ya kuishi kule.

Bongo tumeishi kiujamaa hata pale mambo yalipokuwa tight. Bongo tunajali ku-relate na wenzako kwanza kabla ya yote.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
MK254 said:
Mtu amelipa 15,000kshs hiyo kwa yale madafu yenu ni 350,000Tshs kwa show yako halafu unamuita maskini, tatizo hawa vijana wa Wasafi hawaonekani kuwa na mentor/washauri, they don't seem to know how to manage success. Ndio kawaida kwa mzawa wa ghetto kitaani ukifanikiwa kupata pesa kwa mkupuo unashindwa jinsi ya kujiongoza, unaishia kuwa na tuhuma na scandal za kiajabu ajabu, mwenzie Diamond Platinum naye full vituko, ndoa zimemshinda.

Lakini pia hilo la kujiita maskini na kuwaita wengine maskini, sitamlaumu maana ndio hulka ya Kitanzania, kawaida kwa Watanzania, umaskini ni uzalendo, yaani mfumo wa ujamaa wa Nyerere huwa umewaathiri kwamba mtu akifanikiwa anachukiwa sana, hivyo inambidi kuishi kimaskini maskini, kuna siku hata kiongozi wao alishasema matajiri wataishi kama mashetani.
Una kiswahili kizuri, wewe ni mkenya kweli?:oops::oops::oops::oops:
 
MK254 said:
Mtu amelipa 15,000kshs hiyo kwa yale madafu yenu ni 350,000Tshs kwa show yako halafu unamuita maskini, tatizo hawa vijana wa Wasafi hawaonekani kuwa na mentor/washauri, they don't seem to know how to manage success. Ndio kawaida kwa mzawa wa ghetto kitaani ukifanikiwa kupata pesa kwa mkupuo unashindwa jinsi ya kujiongoza, unaishia kuwa na tuhuma na scandal za kiajabu ajabu, mwenzie Diamond Platinum naye full vituko, ndoa zimemshinda.

Lakini pia hilo la kujiita maskini na kuwaita wengine maskini, sitamlaumu maana ndio hulka ya Kitanzania, kawaida kwa Watanzania, umaskini ni uzalendo, yaani mfumo wa ujamaa wa Nyerere huwa umewaathiri kwamba mtu akifanikiwa anachukiwa sana, hivyo inambidi kuishi kimaskini maskini, kuna siku hata kiongozi wao alishasema matajiri wataishi kama mashetani.
Unataka kutuambia show imehudhuriwa na 95% na watu wa VVIP au?
.
Kwa nilivyotazama wengi walikuwa na hadhi ya mathare na kibera utanyegezwa shauri yako kenya are very poor.
.
Najua wewe ni mkenya lakini lamu hujafika nenda uwone maisha ya dhiki yaliyoko kule watu wanakunya baharini.
 
Zuwenna said:
Unajua kijifagilia hovyo kabisa
1500 imekuwa 15000
Kenya ni masikini hilo halina ubishi
Samahani dada najua kingereza ni mtihani kwenu, mleta mada angetafsiri ili iwe rahisi kwenu nyie kabla ya kuchangia, imeandikwa vizuri kwamba ni 15,000kshs ambazo ukibadilisha kwenda kwa yale madafu ya kibongo ni 350,000 Tshs, hiyo ni kodi ya miezi kadhaa kwa baadhi ya Watanzania ambayo mtu analipia kama kiingilio, hujahesabu vinywaji na viburudisho vingine na lazima kaja na demu ambaye naye pia atamlipia hizo 350,000 Tshs, yaani kabla usiku uishe, milioni moja ya Kibongo atakua kaiacha pale, halafu unadiriki kumuita maskini.
 
Khaligraph Jordan said:
Unataka kutuambia show imehudhuriwa na 95% na watu wa VVIP au?
.
Kwa nilivyotazama wengi walikuwa na hadhi ya mathare na kibera utanyegezwa shauri yako kenya are very poor.
.
Najua wewe ni mkenya lakini lamu hujafika nenda uwone maisha ya dhiki yaliyoko kule watu wanakunya baharini.
Hao vijana wenu mnafaa kuwapa darasa nini cha kusema mbele ya nyomi ya kimataifa, wajue misemo yao ya kibongo haiendani na fikira za watu wa nchi zingine, sisi Wakenya ni watu wa kujiamini, hatupendi kujishusha hadhi, tunatembea kifua mbele yaani hata kama umefulia, unapiga nguo pasi na kunyoosha hadi mtoko wako unakubalika popote unapokwenda.
Sio maisha ya kuomba omba hata pale ulishafanikiwa kimaisha bado umenyong'onyea kama paka aliyenyeshewa.
 
Hivi ukienda katika nchi inayoshika nafasi ya nane kwa umasikini ndani ya bara la Afrika ambalo ni masikini kuliko yote duniani na ukiwaita wao ni matajiri utakua na akili timamu kweli?.

40% ya wakenya wanaishi katika Lindi kubwa la umasikini, lakini utasikia wakenya wanajisifia kwa kuwa na mamilionea elfu 5 pekee. Nchi ambayo hadi sasa inapokea msaada wa chakula, lakini hawataki kukubaliana na maisha yao bado wanataka kuitwa matajiri.

Wakenya ni wajinga sana, hiyo show, 90% imehudhuriwa na vijana chini ya miaka 30 ambao wapo katika harakati za kutafuta maisha kama walivyo hao wasafi, bado watu wanataka kutuaminisha kwamba wsliohudhuria ni VVIP. Ukiangalia watu wamesimama hadi Hapana nafasi ya kupumua, huyo VVIP gani mjinga anaweza kuhudhuria show ya kupakazana jasho kama hiyo?, acheni SIFA za kijinga nchi ni masikini ya kutupwa hiyo.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Zuwenna said:
Na hawazidi 20
Asilimia kubwa walio ingia ni 2000Ksh
tena 99%
Wacheni sifa
Ulikuwa kwenye show ndio ukawahesabu au? Hamna sifa hapo, sema mwenzenu haelewi biashara. Wachina huwa wanasema 'customer is King'. Mtu ambaye amelipa 15,000 KES sio mtu wa kuambiwa vitu vya kipuuzi. Wakenya sio kama nyinyi ambao huwa mnaomba hadi madukani eti muuziwe, wakati hela ni zenu.
 
pingli-nywee said:
Ulikuwa kwenye show ndio ukawahesabu au? Hamna sifa hapo, sema mwenzenu haelewi biashara. Wachina huwa wanasema 'customer is King'. Mtu ambaye amelipa 15,000 KES sio mtu wa kuambiwa vitu vya kipuuzi. Wakenya sio kama nyinyi ambao huwa mnaomba hadi madukani eti muuziwe, wakati hela ni zenu.
Huyo mtu aliyelipa 15,000 katika show ambayo hata kwenda chooni ni shida, lazima awe ni mkenya, kwasababu wakenya ni washamba wa maisha, huo ni uongo na kupenda SIFA za kijinga za wakenya.

Ukweli ni kwamba show kama hizo ni very cheap show, kama karoga festival na Fiesta, haizidi KSH 1,500, acheni sifa zenu za kijinga, ni kawaida yenu kujipiga kifua wakati hamna lolote.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
MK254 said:
Mtu amelipa 15,000kshs hiyo kwa yale madafu yenu ni 350,000Tshs kwa show yako halafu unamuita maskini, tatizo hawa vijana wa Wasafi hawaonekani kuwa na mentor/washauri, they don't seem to know how to manage success. Ndio kawaida kwa mzawa wa ghetto kitaani ukifanikiwa kupata pesa kwa mkupuo unashindwa jinsi ya kujiongoza, unaishia kuwa na tuhuma na scandal za kiajabu ajabu, mwenzie Diamond Platinum naye full vituko, ndoa zimemshinda.

Lakini pia hilo la kujiita maskini na kuwaita wengine maskini, sitamlaumu maana ndio hulka ya Kitanzania, kawaida kwa Watanzania, umaskini ni uzalendo, yaani mfumo wa ujamaa wa Nyerere huwa umewaathiri kwamba mtu akifanikiwa anachukiwa sana, hivyo inambidi kuishi kimaskini maskini, kuna siku hata kiongozi wao alishasema matajiri wataishi kama mashetani.
umesema kweli mkuu!

yule jamaa anaamini ukiwa masikini ndo mzalendo
 
