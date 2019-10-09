Hakika Rais magufuli ni chuma cha pua,amewezaje kununia ndege 11,ingali hapo nyuma kununua ndege moja tuliambiwa tufunge mikanda?

Crocodiletooth
Bila unafiki wowote rais tumepata na tumtumie vyema watanzania,hebu tuwe wakweli kutoka mioyoni mwetu.
:::::::
:::::::
