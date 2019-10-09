Hakika Rais magufuli ni chuma cha pua,amewezaje kununia ndege 11,ingali hapo nyuma kununua ndege moja tuliambiwa tufunge mikanda?

Bila unafiki wowote rais tumepata na tumtumie vyema watanzania,hebu tuwe wakweli kutoka mioyoni mwetu.

Hakika nchi ilitafunwa vibaya sana,it was a shame on them.

BY ANY MEANS FRAUDLIERS WERE AT REGRECY, MYSERY AND SAFFOCATIONS.

#PIGA_KAZI_CHUMA_CHA_PUA.
#GOD BLESS YOU.
 
Una uhakika kama sasa hivi hatufungi mikanda, hali ngumu.
 
Nyiye mlioko jikoni mna raha kweli kweli. Mpwaaaa mpwaweeee. Kula tu bhanaa usiogope we kula hadi uvembeweee
 
Wa kwanza kuitafuna ni yeye.
1. Alihonga michepuko nyumba za umma(serikali)
2. Alinunua kivuko fake(MV Bagamoyo)
3. Alituingiza chaka Samaki wa Magufuli(tukalipa fidia kubwa)
4. .........

Jaza na wewe basi namba 4, tusichoshane bure
 
Mnaendelea tu kujimwambafai kiwendawazimu!!
 
Izo ndege 11 zimeongeza patoa la taifa kwa asilimia ngapi na deni la taifa limeongezeka kwa asilimia ngapi?


Ukiwa na mzazi anamatumizi makubwa kuliko kipato chake mwisho wa siku unajua ni nini hutokea????????
 
Wapaka m.avi huwa hawakosekani.
kwenye kila sherehe wamo
 
Matokeo yake ni tonge moja la ugali, dagaa wawili, na mchuzi mwingi
 
Mbona hilo ni jambo dogo sana linahitaji tu kua na roho ya kikatili ni suala la kuhamisha budget ya afya ya elimu ajira na nyongeza za watumishi na kuiweka kwenye manunuzi ya ndege na flyover.....huku akaacha raia wanakufa kwa kukosa Dawa muhimu hospitalini nk.
 
He is a human being ni kwelo yapo yakurekebisha, hasa Gharama za mahospitalini zimekuwa ghali mno,no bora kila mzazi akachangia 10,000/- kwa mwaka kwa mtoto wa shule kwa lazima,ili kufanya utibabu urudi kama enzi za MWL J.L.NYERERE..
Binafsi kwa ukweli wa moyoni gharama za mahospitali ni hatari sana.hapa ndhani nipo mahesabu yanagomba.
 
Funga mkanda nchi ipate maendeleo ya wengi
 
