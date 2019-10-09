Goodluck Haule - LGBTI Human Rights Activist

Mission:
The mission of LGBT VOICE Tanzania is to promote, support, defend and protect the interests and the general well-being of Gay, Lesbians, bisexual and Transgender people in Tanzania. #IamBinadam #TanzaniaLGBTcommunity

Police still rounding up suspected gay men in the streets subjecting them to forced anal exams, a discredited method of “proving” homosexual conduct that the United Nations and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights have denounced as torture. #IamBinadam #Equality

Since the election of President John Magufuli in December 2015, Tanzania has had a marked decline in respect for free expression, association, and assembly, while progress on LGBT health and rights has been reversed. #IamBinadam #EqualityCantWait #LGBTRightsAreHumanRights

@lgbtvoicetz fight to advance equality, diversity, education, and justice for LGBT people in Tanzania.
@lgbtvoicetz fight to advance equality, diversity, education, and justice for LGBT people in Tanzania.

Many thanks.
 
Bado unaishi tu dunia hii? Pambavu sana we shoga
 
Ohoo oo ,hao sasa wanaingia mtaani rasmi🤗
 
