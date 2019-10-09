Goodluck Haule - LGBTI Human Rights Activist

Mission:The mission of LGBT VOICE Tanzania is to promote, support, defend and protect the interests and the general well-being of Gay, Lesbians, bisexual and Transgender people in Tanzania. #IamBinadam #TanzaniaLGBTcommunityPolice still rounding up suspected gay men in the streets subjecting them to forced anal exams, a discredited method of “proving” homosexual conduct that the United Nations and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights have denounced as torture. #IamBinadam #EqualitySince the election of President John Magufuli in December 2015, Tanzania has had a marked decline in respect for free expression, association, and assembly, while progress on LGBT health and rights has been reversed. #IamBinadam #EqualityCantWait #LGBTRightsAreHumanRights@lgbtvoicetz fight to advance equality, diversity, education, and justice for LGBT people in Tanzania.Kindly follow me on Tweeter,Facebook, Instagram and Linkedln for more updates about Tanzania LGBTI situation. #SolidairtyForever #IamBinadam #SupportEqualityInTanzaniaMany thanks.