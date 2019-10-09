Goodluck Haule - LGBTI Human Rights Activist

Goodluck Haule
New Member
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2019
- Messages
- 1
- Points
- 20
Goodluck Haule
New Member
Joined Sep 26, 2019
1 20
Mission:
The mission of LGBT VOICE Tanzania is to promote, support, defend and protect the interests and the general well-being of Gay, Lesbians, bisexual and Transgender people in Tanzania. #IamBinadam #TanzaniaLGBTcommunity
Police still rounding up suspected gay men in the streets subjecting them to forced anal exams, a discredited method of “proving” homosexual conduct that the United Nations and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights have denounced as torture. #IamBinadam #Equality
Since the election of President John Magufuli in December 2015, Tanzania has had a marked decline in respect for free expression, association, and assembly, while progress on LGBT health and rights has been reversed. #IamBinadam #EqualityCantWait #LGBTRightsAreHumanRights
@lgbtvoicetz fight to advance equality, diversity, education, and justice for LGBT people in Tanzania.
Kindly follow me on Tweeter,Facebook, Instagram and Linkedln for more updates about Tanzania LGBTI situation. #SolidairtyForever #IamBinadam #SupportEqualityInTanzania
Many thanks.