Get to know A220-300 Air Tanzania is about to receive


Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

Geza Ulole

Airbus-A220-300-3.jpg?wid=768&fit=fit,1&qlt=85,0


First time in Africa, the wings of Kilimanjaro Air Tanzania a national carrier for Tanzania is about to receive 2 brand new A220-300 aircraft in November, all paid in cash.

It's time to get to know the specifications of the planes we about to receive.

a220-300-specs-front.png?wid=1000&fit=constrain,1&fmt=png-alpha


screenshot_2018-10-07-16-30-45-png.889790

a220-300-specs-side.png?wid=1000&fit=constrain,1&fmt=png-alpha

screenshot_2018-10-07-16-30-50-png.889791

a220-300-specs-side.png?wid=1000&fit=constrain,1&fmt=png-alpha

screenshot_2018-10-07-16-30-56-png.889826


Lean, economical and efficient

The larger member of the A220 Family, the A220-300 was specifically designed and purpose-built for the 130-160 seat market, and is a member of the most efficient aircraft family in its class. The A220-300 represents the fusion of performance and technology in a family of jetliners that deliver 10 percent lower costs per trip than large single-aisle aircraft – allowing airlines to connect distant points on continents or sectors that were previously unprofitable or impossible.

The A220-300’s advanced aerodynamics combined with specifically-designed Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines contribute to an aircraft that delivers 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation aircraft, half the noise footprint, and decreased emissions, making it a true community-minded jetliner.

Both members of the A220 Family share commonality in more than 99 percent of the line-replaceable units (LRUs), as well as the same family of engines – meaning operators can fly both versions and at a significant cost savings. Flight crews with the same pilot type rating, as well as cabin personnel, will enjoy a seamless transition between the A220-300 and A220-100, greatly reducing complexity and training costs.

A flexible and comfortable cabin

In addition to delivering best-in-class economics, the A220-300 has a cabin optimised for an excellent passenger experience. The aircraft’s broad seats, large overhead bins that are easily accessible and upsized windows create an experience that offers passengers the comfort of a widebody aircraft in a single-aisle cabin.

Like its smaller A220-100 brethren, the A220-300’s configurable cabin provides two flex zones, allowing operators to benefit from fully customisable modular cabin elements called monuments, including stowage areas and partitions, based on their specific needs. Also offered is the PRM lavatory for persons with reduced mobility, which sets new standards in space utilisation and occupant privacy without the need for additional partitions or curtains.


The interactive map above highlights the optimised range of this modern Airbus jetliner. To determine the aircraft’s range from a specific location, simply drag the cursor to any city or region. The area covered in blue will represent all possible destinations within its typical range.

Note: The range areas above illustrate the aircraft's nominal range.

A220-300
 

K

kennedy0000

K

kennedy0000

Air Tanzania is not even on Fly 540's level.
I don't even know why you bother bringing it up.

If Kenya Airways were to stop any future expansion right now, and just remain as is, it will take ATCL not less than 50 years to get to its level.
 
komora096

komora096

komora096

komora096

En..anyway..si hzo ni lile deni la mchina jk akachukua..na mnalitumia vizuri...vp kuhusu deni la nchi..mtamaliza lini kulilipa...manake naskia mkisema wakenya hawawezi lipa deni...nadhani bongo lile deni lenu mumelimaliza
 
Mwanzi1

Mwanzi1

Mwanzi1

Mwanzi1

kennedy0000 said:
It will take us two years to be financial stable and another two be in profit. At the same time frame, KQ will be bleeding to death.
 
M

mkenya254

M

mkenya254

Hahahaha...Nilisahau kuwa KQ tunaimiliki Precision Air.
Hehehehehehe...Mmefanikiwa kurudishiwa ndege zenu zilizochukuliwa kwa kutolipa madeni kwanza?..lol
 
lucas mobutu

lucas mobutu

lucas mobutu

lucas mobutu

kennedy0000 said:
Acha kutumia kamasi unapo comment tumia ubongo
 
K

kennedy0000

K

kennedy0000

Mwanzi1 said:
It will take us two years to be financial stable and another two be in profit. At the same time frame, KQ will bleed to death.
Last year ATCL recorded half the loss KQ made.
Yet it was only operating 3 planes. If God forbid it ever grows to 10 planes, it will bankrupt your country.
 
Mwanzi1

Mwanzi1

Mwanzi1

Mwanzi1

kennedy0000 said:
Last year ATCL recorded half the loss KQ made.
Yet it was only operating 3 planes. If God forbid it ever grows to 10 planes, it will bankrupt your country.
How many KQ go half empty compared to ATCL, labda tuanzie hapo. It's not a matter of making huge loss or little loss, it's how you utilise your resources.
 
Mwanzi1

Mwanzi1

Mwanzi1

Mwanzi1

Geza Ulole said:
Hapa jamaa wanapita kimya kimya maana wanajua all KQ planes have been acquired via a loan.
KQ mid range wamejaza ma old new 737.

A220 inaweza ikufika mpaka Dubai, some 5 to 6 hrs away.
 
Mwanzi1

Mwanzi1

Mwanzi1

Mwanzi1

mkenya254 said:
Hahahaha...Nilisahau kuwa KQ tunaimiliki Precision Air.
Hehehehehehe...Mmefanikiwa kurudishiwa ndege zenu zilizochukuliwa kwa kutolipa madeni kwanza?..lol
Nyingi ni wamililiki wakati wa raha tu, mkiambiwa kutoa hela ya Bail Out Precision Air mnakimbia.
 
