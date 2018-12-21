Gen. Jim Mattis Kuachia Ngazi Kumpinga Trump

- Joined
Mkubwa wa Jeshi la Marekani anajiuzulu madaraka yake ili kupingana na maamuzi ya Rais Trump kufuatia Uamuzi wake kuondoa wanajeshi wa Marekani nchini Syria, na siasa za Boss wake za Kimataifa kwa ujumla ambazo Mattis hakubaliani nazo..
WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, whose experience and stability were widely seen as a balance to an unpredictable president, resigned Thursday in protest of President Trump’s decision to withdraw American forces from Syria and his rejection of international alliances.
Mr. Mattis had repeatedly told friends and aides over recent months that he viewed his responsibility to protect the United States’ 1.3 million active duty troops as worth the concessions necessary as defense secretary to a mercurial president.
But on Thursday, in an extraordinary rebuke of the president, he finally decided that Mr. Trump’s decision to withdraw roughly 2,000 American troops from Syria was a step too far..
Jim Mattis, Defense Secretary, Resigns in Rebuke of Trump’s Worldview