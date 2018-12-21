Gen. Jim Mattis Kuachia Ngazi Kumpinga Trump


Mkubwa wa Jeshi la Marekani anajiuzulu madaraka yake ili kupingana na maamuzi ya Rais Trump kufuatia Uamuzi wake kuondoa wanajeshi wa Marekani nchini Syria, na siasa za Boss wake za Kimataifa kwa ujumla ambazo Mattis hakubaliani nazo..

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, whose experience and stability were widely seen as a balance to an unpredictable president, resigned Thursday in protest of President Trump’s decision to withdraw American forces from Syria and his rejection of international alliances.

Mr. Mattis had repeatedly told friends and aides over recent months that he viewed his responsibility to protect the United States’ 1.3 million active duty troops as worth the concessions necessary as defense secretary to a mercurial president.
But on Thursday, in an extraordinary rebuke of the president, he finally decided that Mr. Trump’s decision to withdraw roughly 2,000 American troops from Syria was a step too far..

Jim Mattis, Defense Secretary, Resigns in Rebuke of Trump’s Worldview


1545347643010-jpg.973488
 
Hmm....Mattis ni mkuu wa jeshi la Marekani au ni waziri wa ulinzi?

Mbeba maboksi mie what do I know...

Ila hii presidency ya Trump bana...it’s a soap opera!
 
Ndio maana sie wengine tumewahi kuchangia mwanzo mwanzo kabisa, huu uzi punde utatawaliwa na kiingereza...

Lakini wenzetu kidogo wanalinda heshima na maamuzi yao. Kama Cameroon wa uingereza aliamua kuachia ngazi baada ya juhudi zake za kuzuia Uingereza isijitoe EU kushindwa.

Huyu jamaa endapo alikua sehem ya maamuzi ya kuidhinisha au kuunga uwepo wa majeshi ya US huko mashariki ya kati, maamuzi ya kuwaondoa ni kinyume na maamuzi waliyoyaunga mkono awali.
 
Wow!

Gen. Mattis, in his resignation letter to the POTUS, said because his views aren’t aligned with those of the president, he can no longer stay on the job!

Talk about standing on principles then look no further than that!

 
Mattis kashtua, wasiwasi mwingi hilo eneo sasa. Yajayo sijui yakoje..

Rep. John Garamendi on Gen. Mattis resigning..

"Oh Shit!"
 
Dah kwetu huku kazi zake ni kujenga ukuta ,kubeba korosho na kuhudhuria makongamano ya siasa

Itatuchukua miaka 500 kufikia huko kama hamna kichaa atakaye iangamiza dunia kwa Nuclear
 
The Monk said:
Ndio maana sie wengine tumewahi kuchangia mwanzo mwanzo kabisa, huu uzi punde utatawaliwa na kiingereza...

Lakini wenzetu kidogo wanalinda heshima na maamuzi yao. Kama Cameroon wa uingereza aliamua kuachia ngazi baada ya juhudi zake za kuzuia Uingereza isijitoe EU kushindwa.

Huyu jamaa endapo alikua sehem ya maamuzi ya kuidhinisha au kuunga uwepo wa majeshi ya US huko mashariki ya kati, maamuzi ya kuwaondoa ni kinyume na maamuzi waliyoyaunga mkono awali.
Na hapo ndo pamenimaliza. Utaifa kwanza na kusimamia Maamuzi.

A 40 yrs vetenary in U.S army.
Naona mpaka bigwigs wa Defense community wanashtuka. Inatisha.
 
The Monk said:
Ndio maana sie wengine tumewahi kuchangia mwanzo mwanzo kabisa, huu uzi punde utatawaliwa na kiingereza...

Lakini wenzetu kidogo wanalinda heshima na maamuzi yao. Kama Cameroon wa uingereza aliamua kuachia ngazi baada ya juhudi zake za kuzuia Uingereza isijitoe EU kushindwa.

Huyu jamaa endapo alikua sehem ya maamuzi ya kuidhinisha au kuunga uwepo wa majeshi ya US huko mashariki ya kati, maamuzi ya kuwaondoa ni kinyume na maamuzi waliyoyaunga mkono awali.
Lakini huku kwetu wale wanaoidhinisha mikataba mibovu ya madini mwaka huu akija mwingine akiikataa mwakani na wao wanaikataa tena wakati mwaka jana waliikubali kwa nguvu zote na hawawajibiki kwa uzembe wao hata kidogo, hii ni laana!!!
 
Yamakagashi said:
Dah kwetu huku kazi zake ni kujenga ukuta ,kubeba korosho na kuhudhuria makongamano ya siasa

Itatuchukua miaka 500 kufikia huko kama hamna kichaa atakaye iangamiza dunia kwa Nuclear
Waliosema tuko nyuma zaidi ya miaka 400 naona hawakukosea

Membejr said:
Lakini huku kwetu wale wanaoidhinisha mikataba mibovu ya madini mwaka huu akija mwingine akiikataa mwakani na wao wanaikataa tena wakati mwaka jana waliikubali kwa nguvu zote na hawawajibiki kwa uzembe wao hata kidogo, hii ni laana!!!
Hahaha!, eti halafu walikubali kwa nguvu zote! :D
 
