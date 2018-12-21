Gen. Jim Mattis Kuachia Ngazi Kumpinga Trump

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, whose experience and stability were widely seen as a balance to an unpredictable president, resigned Thursday in protest of President Trump’s decision to withdraw American forces from Syria and his rejection of international alliances.Mr. Mattis had repeatedly told friends and aides over recent months that he viewed his responsibility to protect the United States’ 1.3 million active duty troops as worth the concessions necessary as defense secretary to a mercurial president.