Gari lililozama na kuua wawili laonekana baharini

ruby garnet said: The deepest place in the ocean is Mariana trench which is 11km. Sasa wewe hii 50km umeipata wapi? Au hujui hata vipimo. Kama 50m hapo sawa Click to expand...

Auto correct kwa Simu bana Samahani. Yeah the deepest part is in the Pacific ocean known as Challenger deep in Guam that forms the Mariana trench.