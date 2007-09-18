Freemasons Inside - Out: Who are they? How they operate? How to join them?

In the past, I have ascribed humanity's woes to a conspiracy of inbred British aristocrats, their American toadies, Zionists and central bankers. So far I have overlooked the most important ingredient, the "Freemasons" the world's largest secret society with five million members (including three million Americans.) Only their inner circles are aware that the "Craft" is in fact devoted to satanism.



The conspirators all belong to it. George W. Bush is a member. As a student at Yale Bush joined its "Skull and Bones" chapter and referred to it in August 2000 in these terms: "My heritage is part of who I am."

Dick Cheney and Colin Powell are also high level Freemasons. So is Al Gore and Ariel Sharon. Past Presidents FDR, Harry Truman, Ronald Reagan and Lyndon Johnson were also members. So are Henry Kissinger, Allen Greenspan and World Bank President James Wolfensohn. In fact devil worship seems to be a prerequisite for power and success today.



Freemasonry has been blamed for many cases of child sexual abuse and ritual murder. There are at least three books out about people who claim to have been brainwashed and sexually exploited as children by certain members of our power elite. "The Franklin Cover-Up" (get the 2nd. Edition, 1996) by John W. DeCamp describes a homosexual and satanic child sex ring based in Omaha, which serviced members of the Reagan administration. In "Trans-formation of America," (1995) Cathy O'Brien describes her experiences as a mind-controlled sex slave with members of the current and past administrations.



It gets more bizarre. In addition to oil, the war against Iraq is part of a long-term plan to establish the rule of satan on earth. The New World Order is Masonic in character. Sadaam Hussein (and Islam in general) represent an obstacle to the Masonic plan to rebuild Solomon's Temple on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. This will be the seat of a new world religion subtly devoted to Lucifer.



The war is the latest in a step-by-step plan to enslave humanity. For example, the United Nations' true character is revealed by the fact that the only religious chapel at its headquarters is run by a satanic cult, the "Lucis Trust." The name was changed from Lucifer Trust to make the nature of the organization less conspicuous. For more background, see an online article entitled ";The Real History of Satanism."



The Satanists disguise their agenda in warm and fuzzy buzzwords like "economic justice" and "international peace." They are drafting a new world constitution called the "Earth Charter" which will have the authority of holy writ. Later this year, the Earth Charter will be presented to the United Nations in a pantheistic 21st Century replica of the Ark of the Covenant. Stephen Rockefeller and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund is behind this initiative.



According to Joseph Farah, "these are dangerous and diabolical folks making long-term plans to seize even more power and destroy any vestige of freedom left in the world." World Net Daily, Sept. 24



I don't have the heart (or stomach) to explore the philosophy of Freemasonry in detail. I refer you to an excellent web site that contains articles and a list of over 50 books. It is called ";Freemason Watch")



I only want to point out the essential difference between a true religion like Islam or Christianity and a naturalistic cult like Freemasonry. A true religion believes that God is the ultimate Reality (Truth, Love) and that man has the Spirit of God within. "God is a spirit and we worship him in spirit and truth." (John 4:24) Liberation is defined as overcoming the limitations of ego. This is what it means to be "born again." Jesus said, "And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." (John 8:32).



Collectively mankind is in a process of transformation, of becoming more God-like or "Real." By loving God and obeying our "higher" self, we outgrow our baser instincts. "Be ye therefore perfect as your Father in heaven is perfect," Jesus said. (Mathew 5:4)



Civilized life and culture involve a respectful debate about how to find happiness. I believe everyone must approach God individually, and therefore must be free to choose his own path.



In contrast, Freemasonry is a pagan cult that pretends to embrace all religions in order to negate them all. It says there is no God but man. Man not God is the measure of all things. Our lust for more power, money, and sex is unleashed. The lower instincts become the higher.



For the last century or more, the world has been subject to a subtle process of Masonic indoctrination. Religion is portrayed as irrelevant and "liberation" is defined as being able to have sex with anyone and to talk about bodily functions in public. Have you noticed how much toilet humor and stupid sexual jokes permeate prime time? This is the slippery slope of consciousness.



Recently a reader emailed to object to my "religious fundamentalism" saying that God could not exist or else He would not permit so much suffering.



We are God's agents. We embody His spirit to create heaven on earth. God can't do it without us, and He certainly can't do it if we succumb to satan.



Modern history is understandable only in terms of the ongoing campaign by the Illuminati (which infiltrated Freemasonry in 1781) to destroy Western Civilization and enslave mankind. Nesta Webster's book "World Revolution" (1921) and John Daniel's "Scarlet and the Beast" (Vol. 1, 1994) both describe this process.



Communism has been the main instrument of the Illuminati. (The Communist anniversary May 1st refers to the date the Illuminati was founded in 1776.) The Protocols of the Elders of Zion was probably an Illuminati document disguised as a Jewish one. Certainly, Jews like Karl Marx and Leon Trotsky dominated Communism but they were Freemasons first. They did not represent the Jewish people.



John Daniel believes that Bolshevik Russia was a French Orient Masonic state. He says the slaughter of millions of Russians by the CHEKA was Masonic ritual murder. He points to "the numerous Masonic symbols carved into the flesh of victims' heads, faces, necks and torsos." (495) The assassination of Czar Nicholas II and his family was also a Masonic ritual murder (512).



We don't hear much about the "holocaust" of educated Russians between 1918 and 1922. The Bolshevik Freemasons slaughtered 3,200,000 people. Husbands, fathers and brothers were compelled to watch as their wives, daughters and sisters were brutally raped. (497)



Published in "The Scotsman" on November 7, 1923 are the following counts of the slaughtered to bring about the Craft's "dictatorship of the proletariat": "28 bishops, 1219 priests, 6000 professors and teachers, 9000 doctors, 54,000 officers, 260,000 soldiers, 70,000 policemen, 12,950 property owners, 535,250 members of the intellectual and liberal professions, 193,290 workmen, 618,000 peasants." (495)



John Daniel believes that the Second World War was essentially a civil war between two branches of Freemasonry. The English Grand Lodge built up Adolph Hitler in order to destroy Communist Russia, French Grand Orient Freemasonry's creation. After Hitler double-crossed his sponsors and made a pact with Stalin (threatening England), power swung from (English Grand Lodge Mason) Neville Chamberlain to (French Orient Mason) Winston Churchill. Nevertheless the English branch and its Wall Street satrap continued to back Hitler and later helped Nazis war criminals escape.



G.K. Chesterton said the study of history should be a study of power elites. Instead historians obscure and deny the truth. The more I read, the more I am convinced that the function of the news media, the arts, education and entertainment is to deceive and make us stupid. While we are numbed and distracted, our leaders carry out their orders under occult discipline (or blackmail.) As human life becomes degraded, it seems less worth saving. The devil is afoot and all-powerful. As long as he uses deceit, good people seem helpless to resist.



Three things give me hope. 1) The Constitution gives us the right to own guns. 2) The Internet. (Tyranny has never had to face instant communication.) 3) Our ingrained habit of freedom.



We must force the Satanists out into the light of day.



