Freemasons Inside - Out: Who are they? How they operate? How to join them?

Freemasonry is a fraternal organisation. Arising from obscure origins (theorised to be anywhere from the time of the building of King Solomon's Temple to the mid-1600s), it now exists in various forms all over the world, and claims millions of members. All of these various forms share moral and metaphysical ideals, which include in most cases a constitutional declaration of belief in a Supreme Being.
The fraternity is administratively organised into Grand Lodges (or sometimes Orients) that each govern their own jurisdiction, which consists of subordinate (or constituent) Lodges. Grand Lodges recognise each other through a process of landmarks and regularity. There are also appendant bodies, which are organisations related to the main branch of Freemasonry, but with their own independent administration.
Principles of Freemasonry
Principles of Freemasonry can be discussed quite freely and openly – there is no secret about them. The so–called Masonic secrets relate only to the means of recognition between Freemasons.
Freemasonry amplifies the duty owed to God, to a neighbour and to the member himself. It requires the practice in every-day life of every virtue, it neither competes with nor is a substitute for religion. Freemasonry has no part whatsoever in politics – indeed topics of political or religious discussion are specifically forbidden at meetings of Freemasons!
Complete loyalty is required of a Freemason to his country of birth and/or adoption. A Freemason is required to submit willingly to all lawfully constituted authority. Freemasonry forbids and discountenances disloyalty.
Freemasonry requires that every candidate for admission shall come of his own free will, prompted by a desire to be numbered amongst the members of an institution whose principles he is willing to embrace. He must profess a belief in a Supreme Being and there is no compromise to this.
Great Importance is attached to personal and social contacts in Freemasonry not only in the Lodge itself but also at the banquet and on those special occasions when our Ladies can join us.
Great benefit and satisfaction is derived from the association of men impelled by common ideals and goals. It not only enriches our lives as individuals but also makes our Institution a beneficial element of the community to which we belong.
There are bodies styling themselves Freemasons which are quasi-Masonic or imitative of Freemasonry and to visit or be associated with any such body is a serious Masonic offence.
When travelling abroad if invited to visit a Lodge you should first make sure that the Lodge is one working under the jurisdiction of, or recognized by the Grand Lodge of England. This should be done by communication with Grand Secretary or District Grand Secretary for guidance. Grand Lodges of other Constitutions in amity with the Grand Lodge of England are listed in the Masonic Year Book.
Members of the English Constitution should bear in mind that some of these Grand Lodges may recognise other Grand Lodges not in amity with the United Grand Lodge of England. When visiting a Lodge under another constitution it is possible that there could be present, quite legitimately, so far as it is concerned, members of a Constitution not recognised by the English Constitution.
Such a situation calls for tact and diplomacy in withdrawing without giving offence, bearing in mind that it is part of the duty of members of the English Constitution not to associate Masonically with members of un-recognised Constitutions and that this duty transcends the more apparent calls of courtesy and politeness.
Freemasonry uses the metaphors of operative stonemasons' tools and implements, against the allegorical backdrop of the building of King Solomon's Temple, to convey what is most generally defined as "a system of morality veiled in allegory and illustrated by symbols."
Let's start with their normal signs... Read em carefully halafu fikiria, tukibahatika tuzichambue moja baada ya nyingine na kuangalia Tanzania iko status gani!
Secret Masonic Handshakes, Passwords, Grips and Signs Of Blue Lodge Masonry
ENTERED APPRENTICE DEGREE
DUEGARD OF AN ENTERED APPRENTICE
The name of this grip is "Boaz". When a candidate is imparted with this grip and its usage it is done in this manner."
First the Worshipful Master says to the candidate: "I now present my right hand in token of friendship and brotherly love, and will invest you with the grip and word. As you are uninstructed, he who has hitherto answered for you, will do so at this time."
The Worshipful Master of the lodge then has this exchange with the Senior Deacon, who is standing next to the candidate, who is still kneeling at the altar, after have assumed the obligation of this degree:
Note: In the following discourse WM stands for Worshipful Master, and SD stands for Senior Deacon. WM: Brother Senior Deacon. SD: Worshipful Master. WM: I hele. SD: I conceal. WM: What do you conceal? SD: All the secrets of a Mason in Masonry, to which this token alludes. (At this time, the candidate is shown the grip of an Entered Apprentice) WM: What is that? SD: A grip WM. Of what? SD: Of an Entered Apprentice. WM. Has it a name? SD: It has. WM: Will you give it to me? SD: I did not so receive it, neither will I so impart it. WM: How will you dispose of it? SD: Letter it or halve it. WM: Letter it and begin. SD: You begin. WM: Begin you. SD: A WM: B SD: O WM: Z WM: (Directing his words to the candidate): "Boaz, my Brother, is the name of this grip, and should always be given in the customary manner, by lettering or halving. When lettering, always commence with the letter, "A".
MASTER MASON DEGREE (Third Degree in the Blue Lodge) DUEGARD OF A MASTER MASON
The Duegard of the Master Mason alludes to the position of the hands when taking the oath of the Master Mason, "both hands resting on the Holy Bible, square, and compasses."
"MA-HA-BONE" REAL GRIP OF A MASTER MASON (HANDSHAKE)
The Mason firmly grasps the right hand of a fellow Mason. The thumbs of both hands are interlaced. The first Mason presses the tops of his fingers against the wrist of the fellow Mason where it unites with the hand. The fellow Mason at the same time presses his fingers against the corresponding part of the the first Mason's hand and the fingers of each are somewhat apart. This grip is also called the Strong Grip of the Master Mason or the Lion's Paw. Instruction for this grip is given at the "graveside", after the candidate has been "raised".
THE FIVE POINTS OF FELLOWSHIP
(First Degree in the Blue Lodge)
The Grip of the Entered Apprentice is made by pressing the thumb against the top of the first knuckle-joint of the fellow Mason, the fellow Mason also presses his thumb against the first Mason's knuckle.
The Duegard of an Entered Apprentice represents the position of the hand when taking the oath of an Entered Apprentice, "my left hand supporting the Bible and my right hand resting thereon."
The Duegard of an Entered Apprentice represents the position of the hand when taking the oath of an Entered Apprentice, "my left hand supporting the Bible and my right hand resting thereon."
