Freemasons Inside - Out: Who are they? How they operate? How to join them?


Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
#1
Joined
Feb 10, 2006
Messages
2,784
Likes
3,310
Points
280
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
Joined Feb 10, 2006
2,784 3,310 280
#1
Freemasonry is a fraternal organisation. Arising from obscure origins (theorised to be anywhere from the time of the building of King Solomon's Temple to the mid-1600s), it now exists in various forms all over the world, and claims millions of members. All of these various forms share moral and metaphysical ideals, which include in most cases a constitutional declaration of belief in a Supreme Being.

The fraternity is administratively organised into Grand Lodges (or sometimes Orients) that each govern their own jurisdiction, which consists of subordinate (or constituent) Lodges. Grand Lodges recognise each other through a process of landmarks and regularity. There are also appendant bodies, which are organisations related to the main branch of Freemasonry, but with their own independent administration.

=====
Principles of Freemasonry

Principles of Freemasonry can be discussed quite freely and openly – there is no secret about them. The so–called Masonic secrets relate only to the means of recognition between Freemasons.

Freemasonry amplifies the duty owed to God, to a neighbour and to the member himself. It requires the practice in every-day life of every virtue, it neither competes with nor is a substitute for religion. Freemasonry has no part whatsoever in politics – indeed topics of political or religious discussion are specifically forbidden at meetings of Freemasons!

Complete loyalty is required of a Freemason to his country of birth and/or adoption. A Freemason is required to submit willingly to all lawfully constituted authority. Freemasonry forbids and discountenances disloyalty.

Freemasonry requires that every candidate for admission shall come of his own free will, prompted by a desire to be numbered amongst the members of an institution whose principles he is willing to embrace. He must profess a belief in a Supreme Being and there is no compromise to this.

Great Importance is attached to personal and social contacts in Freemasonry not only in the Lodge itself but also at the banquet and on those special occasions when our Ladies can join us.

Great benefit and satisfaction is derived from the association of men impelled by common ideals and goals. It not only enriches our lives as individuals but also makes our Institution a beneficial element of the community to which we belong.

There are bodies styling themselves Freemasons which are quasi-Masonic or imitative of Freemasonry and to visit or be associated with any such body is a serious Masonic offence.

When travelling abroad if invited to visit a Lodge you should first make sure that the Lodge is one working under the jurisdiction of, or recognized by the Grand Lodge of England. This should be done by communication with Grand Secretary or District Grand Secretary for guidance. Grand Lodges of other Constitutions in amity with the Grand Lodge of England are listed in the Masonic Year Book.

Members of the English Constitution should bear in mind that some of these Grand Lodges may recognise other Grand Lodges not in amity with the United Grand Lodge of England. When visiting a Lodge under another constitution it is possible that there could be present, quite legitimately, so far as it is concerned, members of a Constitution not recognised by the English Constitution.

Such a situation calls for tact and diplomacy in withdrawing without giving offence, bearing in mind that it is part of the duty of members of the English Constitution not to associate Masonically with members of un-recognised Constitutions and that this duty transcends the more apparent calls of courtesy and politeness.

======

Freemasonry uses the metaphors of operative stonemasons' tools and implements, against the allegorical backdrop of the building of King Solomon's Temple, to convey what is most generally defined as "a system of morality veiled in allegory and illustrated by symbols."

Let's start with their normal signs... Read em carefully halafu fikiria, tukibahatika tuzichambue moja baada ya nyingine na kuangalia Tanzania iko status gani!

Secret Masonic Handshakes, Passwords, Grips and Signs Of Blue Lodge Masonry

ENTERED APPRENTICE DEGREE

(First Degree in the Blue Lodge)

DUEGARD OF AN ENTERED APPRENTICE

The Duegard of an Entered Apprentice represents the position of the hand when taking the oath of an Entered Apprentice, "my left hand supporting the Bible and my right hand resting thereon."

SIGN OF AN ENTERED APPRENTICE



The sign of the Entered Apprentice alludes to the penalty of the Entered Apprentice's obligation. The sign is made by drawing the right hand rapidly across the neck as shown on the left. The penalty that the sign alludes to is, "having my throat cut across, my tongue torn out by its roots, and my body buried in the rough sands of the sea at low water mark, where the tide ebbs and flows twice in twenty-four hours, should I ever knowingly violate this my Entered Apprentice obligation."

Explanation of the Entered Apprentice sign: Draw the right hand rapidly across the neck as represented and drop the arm to the side. This action shows the penalty of having the throat cut and the tongue ripped out.

"BOAZ"
GRIP OF AN ENTERED APPRENTICE
(HANDSHAKE)



The Grip of the Entered Apprentice is made by pressing the thumb against the top of the first knuckle-joint of the fellow Mason, the fellow Mason also presses his thumb against the first Mason's knuckle.

The name of this grip is "Boaz". When a candidate is imparted with this grip and its usage it is done in this manner."

First the Worshipful Master says to the candidate: "I now present my right hand in token of friendship and brotherly love, and will invest you with the grip and word. As you are uninstructed, he who has hitherto answered for you, will do so at this time."

The Worshipful Master of the lodge then has this exchange with the Senior Deacon, who is standing next to the candidate, who is still kneeling at the altar, after have assumed the obligation of this degree:

Note: In the following discourse WM stands for Worshipful Master, and SD stands for Senior Deacon. WM: Brother Senior Deacon. SD: Worshipful Master. WM: I hele. SD: I conceal. WM: What do you conceal? SD: All the secrets of a Mason in Masonry, to which this token alludes. (At this time, the candidate is shown the grip of an Entered Apprentice) WM: What is that? SD: A grip WM. Of what? SD: Of an Entered Apprentice. WM. Has it a name? SD: It has. WM: Will you give it to me? SD: I did not so receive it, neither will I so impart it. WM: How will you dispose of it? SD: Letter it or halve it. WM: Letter it and begin. SD: You begin. WM: Begin you. SD: A WM: B SD: O WM: Z WM: (Directing his words to the candidate): "Boaz, my Brother, is the name of this grip, and should always be given in the customary manner, by lettering or halving. When lettering, always commence with the letter, "A".

MASTER MASON DEGREE (Third Degree in the Blue Lodge) DUEGARD OF A MASTER MASON



The Duegard of the Master Mason alludes to the position of the hands when taking the oath of the Master Mason, "both hands resting on the Holy Bible, square, and compasses."

"TUBALCAIN"
PASS GRIP OF A MASTER MASON (HANDSHAKE)
"MA-HA-BONE" REAL GRIP OF A MASTER MASON (HANDSHAKE)

The Mason firmly grasps the right hand of a fellow Mason. The thumbs of both hands are interlaced. The first Mason presses the tops of his fingers against the wrist of the fellow Mason where it unites with the hand. The fellow Mason at the same time presses his fingers against the corresponding part of the the first Mason's hand and the fingers of each are somewhat apart. This grip is also called the Strong Grip of the Master Mason or the Lion's Paw. Instruction for this grip is given at the "graveside", after the candidate has been "raised".

THE FIVE POINTS OF FELLOWSHIP
 
Msanii

Msanii

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Jul 4, 2007
Messages
6,446
Likes
394
Points
180
Msanii

Msanii

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 4, 2007
6,446 394 180
#2
..nimekukubali mzee nimepata elimu kidogo kuhusu hawa mabazazi
unajua sheikh yahaya ktk prog yake ya jumatatu ktk chanel 10 anawadanganya watu kinoma maana kila kitu kwake kina alama ya mashetani na freemansons...
 
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
#3
Joined
Feb 10, 2006
Messages
2,784
Likes
3,310
Points
280
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
Joined Feb 10, 2006
2,784 3,310 280
#3


Hii ndiyo main Sign naweza sema. Angalia ina hivi:

Mwenge... Nyoka... Mwezi... Angalia miguu... Angalia pembe... Angalia tumboni... Angalia kila sehemu. Kuna issue zaidi...

image-jpeg.388891

Huu ndiyo ukumbi wa Freemason uliopo Dar es Salaam, ambao ndio wa kwanza kabisa kutumiwa na Bunge la Tanzania.

Ukumbi huu upo Maeneo ya Mjini Posta jijini Dar es Salaam.
 
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
#4
Joined
Feb 10, 2006
Messages
2,784
Likes
3,310
Points
280
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
Joined Feb 10, 2006
2,784 3,310 280
#4
Hizi ni baadhi ya alama zao. Ukiangalia Logo za vyuo vyetu kadhaa ikiwa ni pamoja na nembo kadhaa zina alama za Freemasons!

Hapo utajua kwanini Pentagon ipo fit!

Approximately 2 of every 3 U. S. Presidents are Known as being Freemasons or to be Closely Associated with Freemasonry.
 
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
#5
Joined
Feb 10, 2006
Messages
2,784
Likes
3,310
Points
280
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
Joined Feb 10, 2006
2,784 3,310 280
#5
Famous Masons:
  1. Buckley, Jr., William Frank - 1950
    Bush, Derek C. - 1967
    Bush, James S. - 1922
    Bush, Jonathan J.- 1953
    Bush, Prescott Sheldon - 1917
    McAfee, William Andrew - 1982
    Moorhead, William S. - 1906
    Morehead, William S. -1945
    Northrop, Cyrus - 1857
    Northrop, Birdsey G.
    Northrup, Robert Smitter 1960
    Pershing, Richard Warren - 1966
    Rockefeller, - Percy Avery - 1900
    Schlesinger, Daniel Adam - 1977
    Taft, Alphonso (Founding Bonesman) - 1833
    Tiffany, William Henry - 1840
    Walker III, George Herbert - 1953
    Walker Jr., George Herbert - 1927
    Weyerhaeuser, Frederick Edward - 1896
 
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
#6
Joined
Feb 10, 2006
Messages
2,784
Likes
3,310
Points
280
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
Joined Feb 10, 2006
2,784 3,310 280
#6
Famous Negro Freemasons:

  1. Chaka Fattah - U.S. Congressman, Member of Light of Elmwood Lodge #45
  2. Robert Abbott -Founder of the Chicago Defender
  3. Richard Allen-Founder/first Bishop of the A.M.E. Church
  4. Alexander T. Augusta-First African-American to head a hospital in the U.S.
  5. Marion Barry-Mayor of Washington, D.C..
  6. William "Count" Basie-Orchestra leader/composer.
  7. James J.G. Bias-Founder of the Philadelphia Vigilance Committee.
  8. Henry Blair-First Black to recieve a U.S. patent.
  9. James Herbert "Eubie" Blake-Composer/pianist.
  10. Edward Bouchet-First Black to be elected to the Phi Beta Kappa Society.
  11. William Wells Brown-First Black to publish a novel.
  12. Nathaniel "Nat King" Cole-Singer.
  13. Ossie Davis-Actor/director/playwrite.
  14. Martin R. Delany-First Black to matriculate from Havard Medical School/first Black Major in the U.S. Army.
  15. W.E.B. DuBois-Educator/author/historian.
  16. Alexander Dumas-Author.
  17. Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington-Orchestra leader/composer.
  18. Medgar Wiley Evers-Civil Rights leader.
  19. James Forten-Abolitionist/manufacturer.
  20. Timothy Thomas Fortune-Journalist.
  21. Marcus Garvey-Founder of the United Negro Improvement Association.
  22. Alex Haley-Author.
  23. William C. Handy /Composer.
  24. Matthew Henson-Explorer.
  25. Benjamin L. Hooks-Former Executive Director of the N.A.A.C.P..
  26. Jesse Jackson-Founder of the Rainbow Coaltion and Operation Push.
  27. Maynard Jackson-first black mayor of Atlanta.
  28. John H. Johnson-Publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines.
  29. Jack Johnson-First Black heavyweight boxing champion in U.S..
  30. Absalom Jones-First Black Priest in the Episcopal Church in U.S..
  31. Dr. Ernest Everett Just-A founder of Omega Psi Phi and renowned zoologist.
  32. Don King-Boxing promotor.
  33. Lewis Howard Latimer-Inventor of the carbon filament for light.
  34. Thurgood Marshall-Former Associate Justice, U.S. Supreme Court.
  35. Benjamin E. Mays-former president of Morehouse College.
  36. eon M'Ba- First President of the Republic of Gabon.
  37. Kweisi Mfume-Executive Director of the N.A.A.C.P..
  38. Eliajah Muhammed-Founder of the Nation of Islam.
  39. Richard Pryor-Comedian/actor.
  40. Alexander Pushkin-Poet/novelist/playwrite.
  41. A. Philip Randolph-Founder and first president of the International Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters.
  42. Charles Rangel-U.S. Congressman.
  43. Joseph Jenkins Roberts-First President of the Republic of Liberia.
  44. "Sugar" Ray Robinson-Former mid/light heavyweight boxing champion.
  45. Arthur A. Schomburg-Historian/author.
  46. Rev. Al Sharpton-Civil Rights advocate.
  47. Carl B. Stokes-First Black Mayor of Cleveland, Oh..
  48. Louis Stokes-Former U.S. Congressman.
  49. David Walker-Author of "David Walker's Appeal.
  50. Booker T. Washington-Educator and Founder of the Tuskegee Institute.
  51. Daniel Hale Williams-First surgeon to perform open heart surgery.
  52. Bert Williams-Actor/comedian.
  53. Granville T. Woods-Inventor.
  54. Andrew Young-Former Mayor of Atlanta and U.N. Ambassador.
  55. Lawrence Douglas s Wilder - The first Black elected governor in this country from Virginia..
 
Msanii

Msanii

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Jul 4, 2007
Messages
6,446
Likes
394
Points
180
Msanii

Msanii

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 4, 2007
6,446 394 180
#8
duh inatisha sana ila nadhani hawa jamaa wamekuwa wengi sana duniani na serikli zetu lazima zitakuwa zina bow kwao....

hapo umempiga bao sheihk. na nimeshtushwa na list ya mablack ktk jumuia hii. Je mchonga alikuwa mmoja wao??
 
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
#9
Joined
Feb 10, 2006
Messages
2,784
Likes
3,310
Points
280
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
Joined Feb 10, 2006
2,784 3,310 280
#9
Msanii said:
Je mchonga alikuwa mmoja wao??
Click to expand...
Swali gumu, lakini kuukubali Mwenge, kukubali alama za nyota zitumike enzi za Mwinyi etc inaweza kutupa picha mbaya. Hata usalimianaji wake unatia wasiwasi.

Ngoja tuendelee kuzidodosa picha zote utaona kwanini nasema hivi...
 
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
#10
Joined
Feb 10, 2006
Messages
2,784
Likes
3,310
Points
280
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
Joined Feb 10, 2006
2,784 3,310 280
#10


The all-seeing-eye on the dollar bill, which Americans see every time they make a cash transaction. Below the illuminati pyramid/eye symbol are the words: "Novus Ordo Seclorum," which can be translated as: ' A new order of the ages"




George W. Bush at his 2005 inauguration





 Associated Press and Reuters called the above bush family hand signs the 'Texas Longhorn or 'Texas UT' symbol.




 Silvio Berlusconi? Paul McCartney? Bill Clinton?


Excerpt above from the "Satanic Bible"


The first image Represents the horned god of witchcraft, Pan or Cernunnos. Note the thumb under the fingers and given by the right hand. The next image is a sign of recognition between those in the Occult. When pointed at someone it is meant to place a curse. Note the thumb over the fingers and given by the left hand.
Take a look at the photos and decide for yourself.

 
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
#11
Joined
Feb 10, 2006
Messages
2,784
Likes
3,310
Points
280
Maxence Melo

Maxence Melo

JF Founder
Staff member
Joined Feb 10, 2006
2,784 3,310 280
#11


George Bush sits surrounded by Freemasons in the picture above. The photo is believed to have been taken while George Bush was governor of Texas.



This is the Great Seal of the United States of America. It was designed by the Freemasons and contains a mass of symbolism that the profane (non masons) are not to understand. This article will once and for all prove that the Seal is a Masonic design. Have you ever asked the question 'Why is there a Pyramid on our $1 note"? The religion of Freemasonry and some of it's mysteries have descended from ancient Egypt whose mysteries descended from ancient Babylon. The Pyramid has of old been a fascination of Freemasons. It is a pagan temple of Satan worship. Aleister Crowley, Freemason and chief Satanist of the 20th Century performed a satanic ritual in the Kings Chamber. The Masonic founded and controlled cults of the Jehovah's Witnesses and Mormons have also adored the Great Pyramid.
First of all I will interpret the Latin words on the seal. 'Annuit Coeptis' means 'Announcing The Birth Of' and 'Novus Ordo Seclorum' means 'New World Order'. So therefore it says 'Announcing the birth of the New World Order'. The date in roman numerals is 1776, the year the modern Illuminati was formed and also the year of American independence. The Latin 'E Pluribus Unum' means 'One out of many' which is the foundation of the New World Order's plan to unify the world's governments, religions and money systems into one so the world can be controlled.
The capstone has not come down on the Pyramid. This means that the plan is not complete. Only when the New World Order is established upon all nations and the world leader is enthroned the plan will be complete. On the obverse is an eagle whose dexter wing has thirty- two feathers, the number of ordinary degrees in Scottish Rite Freemasonry. The sinister wing has thirty-three feathers, the additional feather corresponding to the Thirty-Third Degree of the Scottish Rite conferred for outstanding Masonic service. The tail feathers number nine, the number of degrees in the Chapter, Council, and Commandery of the York Rite of Freemasonry. Notice the stars above the eagle's head forms a hexagram the most evil of all witchcraft symbols.
Let us now go to Manly Palmer Hall, member of the Illuminati and 33rd Degree Freemason, called "the 20th century's greatest Masonic scholar and philosopher" by the Supreme Council of the 33rd Degree of Freemasonry's official monthly publication, the Scottish Rite Journal in the obituary section of August 1990.






 
M

Mwendapole Old

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Dec 4, 2006
Messages
249
Likes
16
Points
0
M

Mwendapole Old

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 4, 2006
249 16 0
#14
Duh! Haya we! kama hatumo basi tunao ndani yetu waliomo; na kama hawamo basi wanatumika na waliomo bila wao kujua; na mwisho wa yote, sisi sote tumezungukwa na waliomo- kupitia fedha zao, nembo zao, na sheria zao...

The lesser you know, the safer you are (mentally I think)!
 
Kinyau

Kinyau

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Nov 24, 2006
Messages
828
Likes
168
Points
60
Kinyau

Kinyau

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 24, 2006
828 168 60
#16
Maxence does it mean hiyo symbol ktk logo ya muhimbili ina walakini?? hivi huyo nyoka anafanya nini humo? halafu mimi hushangazwa na mapete wavaayo wakubwa/viongozi eg JK mipete yenye rangi rangi waht do they symbolise?
 
M

Mwendapole Old

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Dec 4, 2006
Messages
249
Likes
16
Points
0
M

Mwendapole Old

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 4, 2006
249 16 0
#17
kinyau said:
Maxence does it mean hiyo symbol ktk logo ya muhimbili ina walakini?? hivi huyo nyoka anafanya nini humo? halafu mimi hushangazwa na mapete wavaayo wakubwa/viongozi eg JK mipete yenye rangi rangi waht do they symbolise?
Click to expand...
Cheni ya Mkapa na pete yake...could be urembo tuu
 
Ibrah

Ibrah

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Mar 22, 2007
Messages
2,720
Likes
57
Points
145
Ibrah

Ibrah

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 22, 2007
2,720 57 145
#18
Maxence,

Asante sana kwa hii thread juu ya hawa Mashetani. Nimeshtushwa na salamu ya Rais Bush ambayo ni salamu za Kishetani yaani kukunja vidole viwili na kunyoosha vingine. Duh, nilikuwa sijui kuwa Rais Bush naye ni Satanist kama alivyo Michael Jackson.

Lakini naomba nikufahamishe kidogo kuhusiana na alama ya nyoka anayening'inia kwenye mti. Nyoka yule anayening'inia kweny mti kwanye logo ya Muhimbili ni replication ya kwenye Biblia baada ya Musa kumwinua nyoka wa shaba na kumtundika mtini ambapo kila mtu aliyeng'atwa na nyoka za sumu zilizotumwa kuwaua Waisraeli baada ya kuabudu sanamu badala ya Mungu na kufanya uzinzi pale jangwani. Kila mtu aliyeng'atwa na akamwangalia nyoka wa shaba aliyetundikwa mtini alipona.

Nadhani hiyo ndiyo rationale ya yule nyoka kwenye logo ya Chuo cha Tiba Muhimbili.
 
Icadon

Icadon

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
3,589
Likes
29
Points
0
Icadon

Icadon

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 21, 2007
3,589 29 0
#19
Mwendapole said:
Duh! Haya we! kama hatumo basi tunao ndani yetu waliomo; na kama hawamo basi wanatumika na waliomo bila wao kujua; na mwisho wa yote, sisi sote tumezungukwa na waliomo- kupitia fedha zao, nembo zao, na sheria zao...

The lesser you know, the safer you are (mentally I think)!
Click to expand...
Angalia hii thread
JamiiForums.com - View Single Post - sir J.F .CHANDE-safari kutoka BUKENE-A KNIGHT IN AFRICA.

East Africa kunasemekana kuna wanachama 3,000(By 2005. Kwa Tanzania makao makuu yao yako kwenye jengo moja pale karibia na ubalozi wa Zambia na former Kilimanjaro hotel.
Freemasonry Watch - Is the Devil in the details?

Child Sexual Abuse and the Shadow World of Freemasonry
 
Icadon

Icadon

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
3,589
Likes
29
Points
0
Icadon

Icadon

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 21, 2007
3,589 29 0
#20
In the past, I have ascribed humanity's woes to a conspiracy of inbred British aristocrats, their American toadies, Zionists and central bankers. So far I have overlooked the most important ingredient, the "Freemasons" the world's largest secret society with five million members (including three million Americans.) Only their inner circles are aware that the "Craft" is in fact devoted to satanism.

The conspirators all belong to it. George W. Bush is a member. As a student at Yale Bush joined its "Skull and Bones" chapter and referred to it in August 2000 in these terms: "My heritage is part of who I am."
Dick Cheney and Colin Powell are also high level Freemasons. So is Al Gore and Ariel Sharon. Past Presidents FDR, Harry Truman, Ronald Reagan and Lyndon Johnson were also members. So are Henry Kissinger, Allen Greenspan and World Bank President James Wolfensohn. In fact devil worship seems to be a prerequisite for power and success today.

Freemasonry has been blamed for many cases of child sexual abuse and ritual murder. There are at least three books out about people who claim to have been brainwashed and sexually exploited as children by certain members of our power elite. "The Franklin Cover-Up" (get the 2nd. Edition, 1996) by John W. DeCamp describes a homosexual and satanic child sex ring based in Omaha, which serviced members of the Reagan administration. In "Trans-formation of America," (1995) Cathy O'Brien describes her experiences as a mind-controlled sex slave with members of the current and past administrations.

It gets more bizarre. In addition to oil, the war against Iraq is part of a long-term plan to establish the rule of satan on earth. The New World Order is Masonic in character. Sadaam Hussein (and Islam in general) represent an obstacle to the Masonic plan to rebuild Solomon's Temple on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. This will be the seat of a new world religion subtly devoted to Lucifer.

The war is the latest in a step-by-step plan to enslave humanity. For example, the United Nations' true character is revealed by the fact that the only religious chapel at its headquarters is run by a satanic cult, the "Lucis Trust." The name was changed from Lucifer Trust to make the nature of the organization less conspicuous. For more background, see an online article entitled ";The Real History of Satanism."

The Satanists disguise their agenda in warm and fuzzy buzzwords like "economic justice" and "international peace." They are drafting a new world constitution called the "Earth Charter" which will have the authority of holy writ. Later this year, the Earth Charter will be presented to the United Nations in a pantheistic 21st Century replica of the Ark of the Covenant. Stephen Rockefeller and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund is behind this initiative.

According to Joseph Farah, "these are dangerous and diabolical folks making long-term plans to seize even more power and destroy any vestige of freedom left in the world." World Net Daily, Sept. 24

I don't have the heart (or stomach) to explore the philosophy of Freemasonry in detail. I refer you to an excellent web site that contains articles and a list of over 50 books. It is called ";Freemason Watch")

I only want to point out the essential difference between a true religion like Islam or Christianity and a naturalistic cult like Freemasonry. A true religion believes that God is the ultimate Reality (Truth, Love) and that man has the Spirit of God within. "God is a spirit and we worship him in spirit and truth." (John 4:24) Liberation is defined as overcoming the limitations of ego. This is what it means to be "born again." Jesus said, "And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." (John 8:32).

Collectively mankind is in a process of transformation, of becoming more God-like or "Real." By loving God and obeying our "higher" self, we outgrow our baser instincts. "Be ye therefore perfect as your Father in heaven is perfect," Jesus said. (Mathew 5:4)

Civilized life and culture involve a respectful debate about how to find happiness. I believe everyone must approach God individually, and therefore must be free to choose his own path.

In contrast, Freemasonry is a pagan cult that pretends to embrace all religions in order to negate them all. It says there is no God but man. Man not God is the measure of all things. Our lust for more power, money, and sex is unleashed. The lower instincts become the higher.

For the last century or more, the world has been subject to a subtle process of Masonic indoctrination. Religion is portrayed as irrelevant and "liberation" is defined as being able to have sex with anyone and to talk about bodily functions in public. Have you noticed how much toilet humor and stupid sexual jokes permeate prime time? This is the slippery slope of consciousness.

Recently a reader emailed to object to my "religious fundamentalism" saying that God could not exist or else He would not permit so much suffering.

We are God's agents. We embody His spirit to create heaven on earth. God can't do it without us, and He certainly can't do it if we succumb to satan.

Modern history is understandable only in terms of the ongoing campaign by the Illuminati (which infiltrated Freemasonry in 1781) to destroy Western Civilization and enslave mankind. Nesta Webster's book "World Revolution" (1921) and John Daniel's "Scarlet and the Beast" (Vol. 1, 1994) both describe this process.

Communism has been the main instrument of the Illuminati. (The Communist anniversary May 1st refers to the date the Illuminati was founded in 1776.) The Protocols of the Elders of Zion was probably an Illuminati document disguised as a Jewish one. Certainly, Jews like Karl Marx and Leon Trotsky dominated Communism but they were Freemasons first. They did not represent the Jewish people.

John Daniel believes that Bolshevik Russia was a French Orient Masonic state. He says the slaughter of millions of Russians by the CHEKA was Masonic ritual murder. He points to "the numerous Masonic symbols carved into the flesh of victims' heads, faces, necks and torsos." (495) The assassination of Czar Nicholas II and his family was also a Masonic ritual murder (512).

We don't hear much about the "holocaust" of educated Russians between 1918 and 1922. The Bolshevik Freemasons slaughtered 3,200,000 people. Husbands, fathers and brothers were compelled to watch as their wives, daughters and sisters were brutally raped. (497)

Published in "The Scotsman" on November 7, 1923 are the following counts of the slaughtered to bring about the Craft's "dictatorship of the proletariat": "28 bishops, 1219 priests, 6000 professors and teachers, 9000 doctors, 54,000 officers, 260,000 soldiers, 70,000 policemen, 12,950 property owners, 535,250 members of the intellectual and liberal professions, 193,290 workmen, 618,000 peasants." (495)

John Daniel believes that the Second World War was essentially a civil war between two branches of Freemasonry. The English Grand Lodge built up Adolph Hitler in order to destroy Communist Russia, French Grand Orient Freemasonry's creation. After Hitler double-crossed his sponsors and made a pact with Stalin (threatening England), power swung from (English Grand Lodge Mason) Neville Chamberlain to (French Orient Mason) Winston Churchill. Nevertheless the English branch and its Wall Street satrap continued to back Hitler and later helped Nazis war criminals escape.

G.K. Chesterton said the study of history should be a study of power elites. Instead historians obscure and deny the truth. The more I read, the more I am convinced that the function of the news media, the arts, education and entertainment is to deceive and make us stupid. While we are numbed and distracted, our leaders carry out their orders under occult discipline (or blackmail.) As human life becomes degraded, it seems less worth saving. The devil is afoot and all-powerful. As long as he uses deceit, good people seem helpless to resist.

Three things give me hope. 1) The Constitution gives us the right to own guns. 2) The Internet. (Tyranny has never had to face instant communication.) 3) Our ingrained habit of freedom.

We must force the Satanists out into the light of day.

Henry Makow is the author of A Long Way to go for a Date. He received his Ph.D. in English Literature from the University of Toronto.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,242,803
Members 477,796
Posts 29,471,588

FOLLOW US