Forgery za mfanyakazi wa nje za Vodacom Plc zaanikwa kwa Waziri na Rais Magufuli

To:

Minister of Labor,

The United Republic of Tanzania,

Prime Minister's office,

Labor, Youth, Employment and Persons with disabilities,

P. O Box 2890,

Dodoma.



28th November 2019



Dear Sirs,

RE: ESCALTION ON GOING FORGED WORK PERMIT BY Mr. LUIS EDUARDO FEDRIANI – VODACOM Plc EMPLOYEE



Refer to the above subject matter.



Mr LUIS EDUARDO FEDRIANI Spaniard by his nationality join Vodacom Plc in 28th February 2012 as Chief Director IT & BILLING, before he worked at Airtel Kenya 3 years and 5 months.



As a Vodacom Plc employee is now 7 years and 9 months serving Vodacom Plc as a Director at IT & BILLING department, he still planning to continue serving Vodacom Pls until 2021. We as Tanzanian totally disagree on what we call WORK PERMIT FORGERY, by the Law;

1. He is not eligible to possess the United Republic of Tanzania work permit for more than five year as per Labor Law regulation 12(4) of 2015.

2. The post he held there are many capable Tanzanian who can do the job (refer the succession plan, 7 years is quite long time).



By the Law we believe Mr. LUIS EDUARDO FEDRIANI and Vodacom Plc Company – Managing Director, Human Resource and Legal department understand the Labor Law of the United Republic of Tanzania when it comes to non-citizen work permit.



Labor Law regulation 12(1) of 2015.

The Regulations under regulation 12(1) provides for issuance by the Labor Commissioner of work permits for a lesser period than the one stipulated in the Act which is 2 years. These permits are termed as short-term work permits.



By the Law after 2 years a non-citizen (expert) is eligible to renew his/her work permit with condition that;



The Regulations obligates an employer who owns an existing business to include a succession plan in every new application for recruitment of a non-citizen.



It is our belief that Vodacom Plc after two years of Mr LUIS EDUARDO FEDRIANI work permit expiration did not executed the succession plan consecutively for seven years (2yrs+5yrs) , that’s why Vodacom management are still in need of keeping him until 2021. We have the details on the shortcuts he is doing to make sure he remain until 2021.



There are many questions to Tanzanian people on the MAN, which Law used to the MAN support to stay 7 years and 9 months as an expert and still planning to stay till 2021?



Together let have a look on the Labor Law perhaps there is a room for him to work in the United Republic of Tanzania for more FIVE years.



Well, there are five work permit categories under provision 13.-(1)



13.-(1) There shall be five categories of work permits as follows



(a) Class A which shall be issued to a foreign investor who is a self-employed;

(b) Class B which shall be issued to a non-citizen who is in possession of a prescribed profession;

(c) Class C which shall be issued to a non-citizen who is in possession of such other profession;

(d) Class D which shall be issued to a non-citizen employed or engaged in a registered religious and charitable activities; and

(e) Class E which shall be issued to refugees



As per those categories Mr LUIS EDUARDO FEDRIANI is eligible on category B and C, there we go.

Let see the maximum extension period per category by the Law provisions 12(3), 12(4) and 12(5)

12.- (3) A work permit issued under this Act shall not be transferred and shall be valid only for the purpose for which it was issued

(4) Unless earlier cancelled, a work permit shall be valid for a period of TWENTY FOUR MONTHS from the date of issue and may, subject to the provisions of this Act, be renewed provided that the total period of the validity of the first grant and its renewals shall not, in any case exceed FIVE YEARS

(5) Notwithstanding the provisions of the subsection (4) whose contribution to the economy or the wellbeing of Tanzanians through investment is of great value, may exceed TEN YEARS



Provision 12-(5) above is only for Class A work permit (Investors), Mr LUIS EDUARDO FEDRIANI is not an investor he an expert employee serving Vodacom Plc, Why He still in country as Vodacom Plc employee?

We Tanzanian escalating the matter to you Ministry of Labor on what called “Mr LUIS EDUARDO FEDRIANI work permit FORGERY”



Apart from work permit there EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE, the holder of this certificate can stay/work in country for a long time, Mr LUIS EDUARDO FEDRIANI is also not eligible to get exemption certificate (He is an expert).



See the kind of people who are eligible for exemption.

Exemption Certificate issued to:

• Diplomats; envoys accredited to the United Republic of Tanzania, Consuls, and foreigners whose services have been contracted by the Government

• Wife and dependant children of the Diplomats;

• Foreign Expatriates involved in the Government projects;

• Students from the EAC Member States;



Conclusion, Mr LUIS EDUARDO FEDRIANI is neither of Class A work permit nor exempted certificate. By the Labor Law non-citizen experts of Class B or C, which the MAN belongs, should not work in the United Republic of Tanzania for more than FIVE YEARS

How the MAN still in country for now 7 years 9 months working at Vodacom Plc as Director IB & BILLING and still planning to extend to 2021?



THIS IS PURELY A FORGERY;

By the Law of Republic of Tanzania on offence of, and general punishment for, forgery Act No. 2 of 1972 Sch.

337. Any person who forges any document commits an offence, and is liable, unless owing to the circumstances of the forgery or the nature of the thing forged some other punishment is provided, to imprisonment for seven years.



It is our belief as Tanzanian that, this escalation will be well taken carefully by Ministry of Labor and Immigration for action, We are sure Dk Magufuli’s government won’t allow this DIRTY game to continue any more.



This escalation means immediate action to be taken against Mr LUIS EDUARDO FEDRIANI, attached is for more details.



Tanzanian Citizen

Mainland and Island.



To. Ministry Of Labor



Cc. Ministry of Immigration

The Regional Commissioner’s Office Dar Es Salaam

Office of the President

Commissioner General - Immigration Tanzania

Vodacom Plc CEO Hisham Hendi, EXCO,HR, and IT&BILLING