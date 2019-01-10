Forbes yatoa mabilionea 19 wanaongoza Afrika, Mtanzania yupo mmoja

- Joined
Forbes has released a list of 19 African billionaires and only two women made it to the list:
businesswomen Folorunsho Alakija from Nigerian and Angolan Isabel dos Santos.
Below are the billionaires who run Africa:
1. Aliko Dangote
He’s a Nigerian investor, and owner of the Dangote Group, which dominates the sugar market in Nigeria. He also owns Dangote cement. His net worth is $10.3 Billion
2. Mike Adenuga
Adenuga owns Globacom, which is Nigeria’s third-largest mobile phone network, plus oil exploration firm Conoil Producing, extensive real estate holdings in Nigeria and a network of 12,000 cellphone towers. His worth is estimated at $9.2 billion.
3. Nicky Oppenheimer
He is a diamond heir Nicky Oppenheimer of South Africa. His grandfather founded diamond mining firm DeBeers, which Nicky ran and then sold to mining giant Anglo American for $5.1 billion cash in 2012. He is currently worth an estimated $7.3 billion.
4. Nassef Onsi Sawiris
He’s an Egyptian billionaire businessman, the youngest of Onsi Sawiris’ three sons. He was the CEO of Orascom Construction and now the chairman of Aston Villa F.C. His net worth is $6.3 Billion.
5. Johann Rupert
A South African-born entrepreneur, who is the eldest son of business tycoon Anton Rupert. He is the chairman of the Swiss-based luxury-goods company Richemont as well as of the South Africa-based company Remgro. Net worth is $5.3 Billion
6. Issad Rebrab
an Algerian billionaire businessman, CEO of the Cevital industrial group, the largest private company in Algeria, active in steel, food, agribusiness and electronics. His net worth is Issad Rebrab $3.7 B
7. Naguib Sawiris
An Egyptian billionaire businessman. Sawiris is chairman of Weather Investments’s parent company, and chairman of Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding S.A.E.
8. Koos Bekker
He’s a South African chairman of leading emerging markets media group Naspers. The company operates in 130 countries and has the largest market capitalization of any media company outside the US and China. His net worth is $2.3 B
9. Isabel dos Santos
The Russian-Angolan businesswoman is Africa’s richest woman and the eldest child of Angola’s former President José Eduardo dos Santos. Her net worth is $2.3 B
10. Mohamed Mansour
He is an Egyptian businessman and former politician. He is the chairman of Mansour Group that is the second largest company in Egypt by revenue. Net worth $2.3 B
11. Strive Masiyiwa
Strive Masiyiwa is a Zimbabwean businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is the founder and executive chairman of diversified international Telecommunications, Media and Technology group Econet Wireless and Econet Media. His net worth is $2.3 Billion
12. Patrice Motsepe
A South African billionaire mining businessman. He is the founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, which has interests in gold, ferrous metals, base metals, and platinum. His net worth is $2.3 B
13. Aziz Akhannouch
Moroccan businessman and current Minister of Agriculture in Abdelilah Benkirane’s cabinet since 2007. The CEO of Akwa Group, a Moroccan conglomerate particularly active in the oil and gas sector. His net is worth 2.1 B
14. Mohammed Dewji
A Tanzanian businessman and former politician. He is owner of MeTL Group, a Tanzanian conglomerate founded by his father in the 1970s. His net worth is $1.9 B
15. Othman Benjelloun
A Moroccan Arab businessman who owns a bank an insurance firm owner. His net worth is $1.7 B
16. Abdulsamad Rabiu
Is a Nigerian businessman. Abdul Samad is the founder and chairman of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate with interests in manufacturing, infrastructure and agriculture. He is also the chairman of Nigerian Bank of Industry.
17. Yasseen Mansour
18. Youssef Mansour
19. Folorunsho Alakija
Is a Nigerian billionaire businesswoman, one of the richest African women, and one of the richest black women in the world. She’s involved in the fashion, oil and printing industries. Her net worth is $1.1 B
