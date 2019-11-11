FIFA yamfungia Jamali Malinzi kujihusiha na soka kwa Miaka kumi kwa tuhuma za kughushi na ubadhirifu wa fedha

Suley2019
Shirikisho la Soka la Kimataifa (Fifa) limemfungia aliyekuwa Rais wa Shirikisho la Soka Tanzania (TFF), Jamal Malinzi kujihusisha na soka kwa Muda wa Miaka kumi kwa tuhuma za kughushi na ubadhirifu wa fedha. hukumu hiyo inamtaka Malinzi kutojihusisha na shughuli zote za kimichezo kuanzia kwenye utawala na masuala yote yanayohusisha soka
The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Jamal Emil Malinzi, a former President of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and a former FIFA standing committee member, guilty of having misappropriated FIFA funds and falsified an official document, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.
The investigation into Mr Malinzi was related to the misappropriation of FIFA Financial Assistance Programme (FAP) funds, as well as other CAF and TFF funds, in the period between 2013 and 2017, and the forgery of a TFF Executive Committee resolution.
In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Malinzi had breached articles 24 (Forgery and falsification) and 28 (Misappropriation of funds) of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ten‑year ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Malinzi.
The decision was notified to Mr Malinzi on Friday, 8 November 2019, the date on which the ban comes into force, and is published on legal.fifa.com. A direct link to the decision is accessible
Source: FIFA
