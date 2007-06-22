FC Barcelona (Barça or Blaugrana) | Special Thread

Kabla hatuanza kusutana, wikiendi imefika hivyo huwa ni rukhsa kuingiza NYEPESI mpaka jumatatu asubuhi ndio huwa inaondolewa. But seriously i am shocked and i am not sure how to react. As you all know majority of us in JF are the original Arsenal supporters so this is worth having a discussion here.



I don't understand what is happening here...there must far more going on than we imagine. This transfer makes no sense.



1. If the club need to sell to make money, why in the world do they settle for this bullshit 16 million? It is absurd, and if for no other reason, I won't believe it until the club confirms it.



2. How in the world can we be that broke when debt service on the stadium can be paid with less than half our match day revenue according to PHW? The stadium was supposed to make us a truly big club, when exactly are we going to start acting like it?



3. Did Henry truly want this? If so, than he can f**k off. I know some of you want to forgive him, and remember his service to the club. But if he pushed for this transfer, then he isn't the guy I thought he was. He isn't who I have been cheering all these years. I can't believe he would rather be a mercenary than a legend. I can't believe he would rather be a follower there, than a leader here. I can't believe he is like Cashley Cole wiling to hoist trophies he hasn't earned. I can't believe he would quit on the club he claims to love when things get tough. I can't believe he would betray all of us here in JF.



I can't believe Henry made this happen (if it is indeed true) but if he did...he is a traitor, a coward and I'll be glad to see him go. Only a ***** would leave Arsenal like this. If it is true I'll be very disappointed because I think better of Henry.



4. Does Barca really want Henry and Ronnie playing together? I think they'll be like Zindane and Henry and struggle to click. They take up virtually the same positions on the pitch, they are both divas, and both need a team built around them. Maybe rumors of Ronnie leaving this summer have some merit. (If Ronnie does leave then Arsène can learn something from Barca about buying replacements).



5. I can't believe Arsenal can move forward without replacing Henry, and it stretches the imagination to think Arsène will buy one of the few players would could hope to fill his shoes. Torres? Eto'o? Tevez? Does anyone see them playing for us next year? Will Arsène truly buy both Pato and Rennato like people on here were speculating recently? I can't see any of those things happening, but maybe I'm wrong.



For these and so many other reasons this just doesn't make any sense.