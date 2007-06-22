FC Barcelona (Barça or Blaugrana) | Special Thread


Nzokanhyilu

Nzokanhyilu

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Feb 19, 2007
Messages
1,087
Likes
25
Points
0
Nzokanhyilu

Nzokanhyilu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 19, 2007
1,087 25 0
#1
fc-barcelona-squad-2015-16-football-team.jpg

hi-res-21dd3296cfc64a4a2eb01abb4f691116_crop_north.jpg?w=630&h=420&q=75


Jina: Futbol Club Barcelona (FCB) a.k.a Barca, Blaugrana.


Kuanzishwa: November 29 1899


Uwanja: Camp Nou , unaingiza watu 99,354. Mkubwa kuliko yote ulaya na watatu duniani.

Mashabiki: Barcelonistas, Cules,Blaugranes au Azulgranas.


Makombe: Washindi wa La liga mara 24 ya Madrid (32).


Washindi wa Copa del Rey mara 28 mbele ya Bilbao 24 na Madrid 19.


Washindi wa supercopa mara 11 mbele ya Madrid mara 9.


Washindi mara tatu wa FIFA club world cup (rekodi).


Washindi mara 5 wa UCL nyuma ya Madrid 10 na milan 7.

El classico: kwa mechi za mashindano Madrid kashinda 92 na Barcelona kashinda 90. Kwa zote Barcelona kashinda 109 na Madrid 96.
 
G

Game Theory

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Sep 5, 2006
Messages
8,570
Likes
109
Points
0
G

Game Theory

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 5, 2006
8,570 109 0
#3
Kabla hatuanza kusutana, wikiendi imefika hivyo huwa ni rukhsa kuingiza NYEPESI mpaka jumatatu asubuhi ndio huwa inaondolewa. But seriously i am shocked and i am not sure how to react. As you all know majority of us in JF are the original Arsenal supporters so this is worth having a discussion here.

I don't understand what is happening here...there must far more going on than we imagine. This transfer makes no sense.

1. If the club need to sell to make money, why in the world do they settle for this bullshit 16 million? It is absurd, and if for no other reason, I won't believe it until the club confirms it.

2. How in the world can we be that broke when debt service on the stadium can be paid with less than half our match day revenue according to PHW? The stadium was supposed to make us a truly big club, when exactly are we going to start acting like it?

3. Did Henry truly want this? If so, than he can f**k off. I know some of you want to forgive him, and remember his service to the club. But if he pushed for this transfer, then he isn't the guy I thought he was. He isn't who I have been cheering all these years. I can't believe he would rather be a mercenary than a legend. I can't believe he would rather be a follower there, than a leader here. I can't believe he is like Cashley Cole wiling to hoist trophies he hasn't earned. I can't believe he would quit on the club he claims to love when things get tough. I can't believe he would betray all of us here in JF.

I can't believe Henry made this happen (if it is indeed true) but if he did...he is a traitor, a coward and I'll be glad to see him go. Only a ***** would leave Arsenal like this. If it is true I'll be very disappointed because I think better of Henry.

4. Does Barca really want Henry and Ronnie playing together? I think they'll be like Zindane and Henry and struggle to click. They take up virtually the same positions on the pitch, they are both divas, and both need a team built around them. Maybe rumors of Ronnie leaving this summer have some merit. (If Ronnie does leave then Arsène can learn something from Barca about buying replacements).

5. I can't believe Arsenal can move forward without replacing Henry, and it stretches the imagination to think Arsène will buy one of the few players would could hope to fill his shoes. Torres? Eto'o? Tevez? Does anyone see them playing for us next year? Will Arsène truly buy both Pato and Rennato like people on here were speculating recently? I can't see any of those things happening, but maybe I'm wrong.

For these and so many other reasons this just doesn't make any sense.
 
KadaMpinzani

KadaMpinzani

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Jan 31, 2007
Messages
3,750
Likes
25
Points
0
KadaMpinzani

KadaMpinzani

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 31, 2007
3,750 25 0
#4
yaani wewe na post zako zote hizo elfu moja na zaidi unashindwa kuelewa kama hii habari ni siasa ama michezo ? au wamefuta section ya michezo ?
 
M

Mkandara

Verified User
#5
Joined
Mar 3, 2006
Messages
15,450
Likes
167
Points
160
M

Mkandara

Verified User
Joined Mar 3, 2006
15,450 167 160
#5
Dr.WHO,
Mimi si mpenzi wa Arsenal lakini kuna fununu kuwa Babel wa Holland anakuja Gunners!.. huyu kijana ni hatari sana na ndiye nguzo ya Holland kufikia final na pengine wanachukua Ubingwa wa under 21.

Mimi ManU damu.... haaa haaa haaa!
Hata hivyo natabiri kabla ya mwaka kuanza kuwa mabingwa wa mwaka kesho ni Liverpool!..
 
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Feb 11, 2007
Messages
80,438
Likes
117,249
Points
280
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 11, 2007
80,438 117,249 280
#6
This is not good news to Arsenal. Arsenal built a new stadium based on assumption that Thierry was there to stay for at least another 4 years, but it seems he was devastated by the departure of his beloved friend Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein. Another long season for Arsenal fans...:(
 
Field Marshall ES

Field Marshall ES

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Apr 27, 2006
Messages
12,659
Likes
89
Points
0
Field Marshall ES

Field Marshall ES

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 27, 2006
12,659 89 0
#7
Wazee sasa Yanga na Simba, na Tukuyu stars vipi mbona hamuwi wazalendo jamani?
 
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Feb 11, 2007
Messages
80,438
Likes
117,249
Points
280
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 11, 2007
80,438 117,249 280
#8
Mzee Es

Heshima yako mkuu,

Uzalendo umetushinda!! Migogoro isiyokwisha kila mwaka na hatimaye timu zinafanya vibaya kila kukicha! Unaona Arsenal wameibua gogoro a la simba & yanga style matokeo yake wamempoteza mmoja wa wachezaji wazuri sana duniani. Taifa stars wakiboronga na kufanya madudu tunawaita kichwa cha mwendawazimu na siyo JK Boys, wakifanya vizuri basi wameshakuwa ni timu ya mkulu JK Boys! bora tubebe ushabiki wetu na kuelekea nao kwingineko...:)
 
Mtu wa Pwani

Mtu wa Pwani

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Dec 26, 2006
Messages
4,116
Likes
68
Points
145
Mtu wa Pwani

Mtu wa Pwani

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 26, 2006
4,116 68 145
#9
pendo kupendezeshana, Mzee Es hao hawajatufanya tuwapende, maana Taifa stars angalia walivyotufanya tuwapende.

hata enzi zile simba yanga nyota nyekundu pamba na wengineo walikuwa wakifanya mavitu mpaka kilamtu akawapenda
 
Kichuguu

Kichuguu

Platinum Member
#10
Joined
Oct 11, 2006
Messages
7,368
Likes
1,185
Points
280
Kichuguu

Kichuguu

Platinum Member
Joined Oct 11, 2006
7,368 1,185 280
#10
Je, ni Arsenal ya silaha za kawaida au zile za maangamizi (WMD). Kama ni arsenal ya WMD kumbukeni Bush atatinga mara moja kuwa-disarm.
 
E

Engineer Mohammed

Member
#11
Joined
Apr 2, 2007
Messages
29
Likes
3
Points
0
E

Engineer Mohammed

Member
Joined Apr 2, 2007
29 3 0
#11
Mzee Es....

wengine tupo bado na timu zetu zile zile za zamani,unakumbuka zama za MALINDI SPORST CLUB ya zenji? tulimifanya nn PAMBA YA MWANZA kule CCM KIRUMBA?hahahahaha na kutwaa ubingwa wa MUUNGANO? enzi zile lkn pamab ilikuwa inatisha sana akina fumo felician,khalfan ngassa etc.

mkandara..

mie....... I WILL NEVER Walk Alone.
 
Kuntakinte

Kuntakinte

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
May 26, 2007
Messages
704
Likes
4
Points
0
Kuntakinte

Kuntakinte

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 26, 2007
704 4 0
#12
DrWHO kwenye Mpira sasa Biashara ndio inawekwa mbele na kama kwa sasa Henry akiuzwa ndio muda wenu Muafaka wa Kuijenga timu kwa kipato mtakacho vuna. Henry ni mzuri sana ila kama hamkumuuza sasa baadae hamtanufaika na chochote akishachoka. Let him Leave ingawa hata mie napenda andelee kubaki. Na ndugu yangu Mkandara huwezi ukawa Man U fan! Hata kama mtu unaenda kupigana na Tyson ukihojiwa huwezi sema utapigwa. Man U mabingwa tena Uingereza mwakani. Ila Babel Mkali sana na kama atakuja Arsenal basi kazi itakuwepo. Liverpool nzuri sana pia ila Man U Kisima cha Burudani.
 
U

under_age

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Apr 17, 2007
Messages
317
Likes
40
Points
0
U

under_age

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 17, 2007
317 40 0
#13
ahaaa sasa nafahamu kwanini wale wizi wa serikalini wakatumia mpira kuwaibia wananchi kwa kujifanya kuipa marupurupu timu ya taifa.kumbe wanajua kwamba udhaifu wa wananchi upo kwenye mpira.siamini macho yangu kuona mada ya mpira imeletwa kwenye jukwaa la siasa na wale tulotegemea wakemee ndo kwanza na wao wanaburuzwa kwenye mkumbo.kadampinzani umesema sawa kabisa namie naungana na wewe mchezo uwekwe kwenye mchezo na hapa ni maisha yaliyopachikwa jina la siasa ,henry hana njaa wala hajui njaa yako wewe? hiyo kuacha kazi zenu mkamfagilia henry mtu ambae anajua kwa miaka kumi ijayo atakula nini kwenye bajeti yake ,kinyume chake ,ndugu zetu jioni ya leo hawajui watakula nini.waste of time.peleka mada kwenye michezo hii.ushauri wa bure
 
Field Marshall ES

Field Marshall ES

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Apr 27, 2006
Messages
12,659
Likes
89
Points
0
Field Marshall ES

Field Marshall ES

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 27, 2006
12,659 89 0
#14
Mimi nakumbukia Yanga Watoto ya kocha Mrumania, nilipiga nao zoezi kidogo pale Jangwani kina Pondamali, Patric Rugaimukamu, Mahamed Yahaya "Tostao", Mohamed Mkweche, Kaburu, Ahmad Rashad "Adolph", Rashid Idd "Chama", Ommy "Jaluo", Godian Mapango, Juma Jaggan, wengine nimeshasahau unajua long time,

Na enzi zile za Mzizima UMISETA, mimi nilikuwa mbeba jezi bro si unajua kutafuta ujiko tu kwa madenish na kina Bandawe, Rahim Rumelezi, George Kulagwa, Bob Rich, James Kisaka, Nicco Njohole, Mike Faru, George Mwansasu, Aluu Ally, duh long time huku Marijani Shaaban Mwana Manyema akimwaga sokomoko pale Keys, Jumapili mchana, halafu ikaja halaiki wote tulikuwa huko tena, unajua nilkuwa ninapokezana bendera na Rita Mlaki akiwa Jangwani girls,

I mean ndio sasa sio kama zamani lakini tuzipende timu zetu wazee, au tuzisaidie nazo zipande! Anyway good entertainment bro WHO!
 
M

Masatu

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Jan 29, 2007
Messages
3,285
Likes
25
Points
135
M

Masatu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 29, 2007
3,285 25 135
#15
Weh DrWho aliekuambia kijiwe hiki majority ni Arsenal fans nani? kwa utafiti upi Dr? acha mazingaombwe I can tell u know hapa Manyuuuu! ndio wengi ankaly hapa ni pa manyuu eeh!
 
Field Marshall ES

Field Marshall ES

JF-Expert Member
#16
Joined
Apr 27, 2006
Messages
12,659
Likes
89
Points
0
Field Marshall ES

Field Marshall ES

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 27, 2006
12,659 89 0
#16
Masatu,

You got it right mimi Pan Africa mkuu yaani enzi zile za Panya weee! Mbele ya Jella Mtagwa na Peter Tino, hazitarudia tena hizo enzi unakumbuka Peter Tino alivyotupeleka Lagos?
 
Shalom

Shalom

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Jun 17, 2007
Messages
1,315
Likes
8
Points
135
Shalom

Shalom

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 17, 2007
1,315 8 135
#17
Dr Who,

Hamna cha week end au nini , mambo ya michezo iende kwenye sehemu za michezo. Wenzetu wengi wa JF uzalendo uliwashinda na mmeamua kuishi uamishoni (ambako hampigi kura wala hamna fursa hata ya kugombea ubalozo wa nyumba kumi mnasubiri congress iwaokoe) kwa hiyo kwenu kweli kuna week end, sisi tulio amua kufia humu na kuendelea kula sahani moja na mafisadi week end ndiyo siku mbaya kweli maana tunakaa nyumbani nakuona nyumba za mafisadi zikiota kama uyoga wakati wewe uliyeamua kumheshimu mungu na wanadamu wenzio huna hata shilingi mia.

Mpira hata mimi napenda sana lakini haunifanyi niende cafe zaa hizi nianze kujadili kuhusu Arsenal au liverfool. lakini mafisadi wamenifanya nitoe book yangu ingawa nina book mbili tu ili niweze kuwajadili mafisadi ili watuachie na sisi tuanze kuwa na week end

Hoja kama hizi zinanifanye niukubari ushauri wa rafiki yangu anayedai kuwa JF ni ya makuwadi wa mtandao ambao lengo lao kubwa ni kutaka kujua kama wananchi wanaufahamu gani kuhusu madeal yao ili waweze kuyaficha vizuri.

ukiangalia kwenye JF kuna issue nyingi sana ambazo kwa kweli zinatisha lakini watu hawachangii kabisa lakini hii ya Arsenal iliyopostiwa katika sehemu isiyo yake watu wameshaweza kuchangia kibao, sasa sisi tueleweje?

Wana JF tunakuwa kama wabunge wa ccm tunaona issue tunazikimbia na kukimbilia kudai oooh tupewe mafungu ya mjimbo ili na sisi tukawatende wanavijiji wetu

Naomba wanaJF nipate maelezo ya kutosha ya kunifanya niendelee kutoa 0.01% ya mshahara wangu kwenda cafe kujadiliana na wapenda maendeleo wenzangu kwa saa moja na siyo mjadara wa Arsenal Please!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
Nzokanhyilu

Nzokanhyilu

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Feb 19, 2007
Messages
1,087
Likes
25
Points
0
Nzokanhyilu

Nzokanhyilu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 19, 2007
1,087 25 0
#18
Bubu wewe kenua tu....ukiaanza kusema niambie. Maana una-type tu hahaaa.
Karibu mkuu.
 
Nzokanhyilu

Nzokanhyilu

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Feb 19, 2007
Messages
1,087
Likes
25
Points
0
Nzokanhyilu

Nzokanhyilu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 19, 2007
1,087 25 0
#19
DrWho,
Thierry Henry was a great player for the Premiership. But he never cut it for me in Europe (CL). Thierry Henry was never a big game player. And since Wenger had a policy of nurturing young players, then it was common to see the younger/inexperienced players looking up to Thierry Henry. When he didnt perform, his head went down, and so did the inexperienced players.

When he got injured at the beginning of the season, and Van Persie was on fire, thats when it was confirmed that we can live without Thierry Henry. The biggest loss last season was Van Persie.

Thierry Henry was not captain material, cos when things didnt go his way, he would get moody and his head would go down. I think he was given the captaincy to make him happy and give him control, but for me, he was never captain material.

Thierry Henry only wanted to play with certain players (maybe french speaking). Because I noticed that Baptista was never welcomed by Henry, and I believe Baptista is one hell of a player. You could see when Baptista made a pass and it didnt go to Henry's wishes, he would hand his slap, slap his thighs akitukana. But he never did that with Adebayor. So am sad to see Baptista go, and am sure this affected him for the whole season. I feel Baptista is a bigger loss. The guy has skill, power and pace. Thierry Henry is the reason Reyes dont wanna be in England. Thierry Henry is just one big sulking baby.

Arsenal survived when Ian Wright left (and I never believed Arsenal will have a better poacher). They have never replaced Ian Wright, but they got different kind of players, who were great in their own way, such as Bergkamp (who is the true legend). Then there was sulking Anelka, maybe Arsene should buy him back. He left, then Henry himself.

So I think Arsenal need a finisher, killer instinct (who is proven goal scorer)....cos whatever the case, good balls will be delivered in the penalty box; so Owen, Benni McCarthy, Anelka (if Wenger dares), Klose, Tevez (more complete player), Forlan.

I believe Wenger will do the right thing. The only worry is, he is not considering to renew his contract. Which means, good players may be unwilling to join if the coach is leaving. And I think the biggest loss will be Arsene Wenger himself. As for Barcelona, looks deadly on paper for next season, but if they couldnt tame the egos of Eto and Gaucho (which lost them the league), then they really are stirring the pot with adding the Primadonna of English football.

Mwache aende.
 
Kichuguu

Kichuguu

Platinum Member
#20
Joined
Oct 11, 2006
Messages
7,368
Likes
1,185
Points
280
Kichuguu

Kichuguu

Platinum Member
Joined Oct 11, 2006
7,368 1,185 280
#20
Arsenal = A collection or supply of weapons or munitions.

I don't understand the relationship between weapons and those good old days of soccer in Tanzania touted by Mzee ES.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,209,556
Members 460,011
Posts 28,341,535

FOLLOW US