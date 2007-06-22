FC Barcelona (Barça or Blaugrana) | Special Thread

DrWho,
Thierry Henry was a great player for the Premiership. But he never cut it for me in Europe (CL). Thierry Henry was never a big game player. And since Wenger had a policy of nurturing young players, then it was common to see the younger/inexperienced players looking up to Thierry Henry. When he didnt perform, his head went down, and so did the inexperienced players.
When he got injured at the beginning of the season, and Van Persie was on fire, thats when it was confirmed that we can live without Thierry Henry. The biggest loss last season was Van Persie.
Thierry Henry was not captain material, cos when things didnt go his way, he would get moody and his head would go down. I think he was given the captaincy to make him happy and give him control, but for me, he was never captain material.
Thierry Henry only wanted to play with certain players (maybe french speaking). Because I noticed that Baptista was never welcomed by Henry, and I believe Baptista is one hell of a player. You could see when Baptista made a pass and it didnt go to Henry's wishes, he would hand his slap, slap his thighs akitukana. But he never did that with Adebayor. So am sad to see Baptista go, and am sure this affected him for the whole season. I feel Baptista is a bigger loss. The guy has skill, power and pace. Thierry Henry is the reason Reyes dont wanna be in England. Thierry Henry is just one big sulking baby.
Arsenal survived when Ian Wright left (and I never believed Arsenal will have a better poacher). They have never replaced Ian Wright, but they got different kind of players, who were great in their own way, such as Bergkamp (who is the true legend). Then there was sulking Anelka, maybe Arsene should buy him back. He left, then Henry himself.
So I think Arsenal need a finisher, killer instinct (who is proven goal scorer)....cos whatever the case, good balls will be delivered in the penalty box; so Owen, Benni McCarthy, Anelka (if Wenger dares), Klose, Tevez (more complete player), Forlan.
I believe Wenger will do the right thing. The only worry is, he is not considering to renew his contract. Which means, good players may be unwilling to join if the coach is leaving. And I think the biggest loss will be Arsene Wenger himself. As for Barcelona, looks deadly on paper for next season, but if they couldnt tame the egos of Eto and Gaucho (which lost them the league), then they really are stirring the pot with adding the Primadonna of English football.
Mwache aende.