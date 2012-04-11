Fahamu Jinsi ya Kulink/ Kuregister Paypal account Tanzania

When paying for items you purchased on an Online Shop you would normally provide your Credit/Debit card details and your card verification number. Now this could be dangerous if someone knows your CRDB Card number and the CVV (Card Verification Code) printed at the back of your card, he could steal all your money and unfortunately you would end up being bankrupt. Now to avoid all this fuss you need to register your Credit Card/Debit Card with PayPal because they will help you to purchase anything online without the need of your credit card/details to be revealed to the Online Store youre buying from.









There's no charge to open a PayPal account and also there is no charge to purchase items using your PayPal account.

After understanding the reasons to why you need PayPal for your online purchasing needs. Lets get straight to the fun part on how to actually Register/Verify your Credit Card on PayPal with the following easy steps:

Step1: Signup for a PayPal account Signup for a PayPal account here and choose Individual account.



Step2: Login to your PayPal Account, click Get Verified and choose link and confirm my card.