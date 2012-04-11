Fahamu Jinsi ya Kulink/ Kuregister Paypal account Tanzania

PayPal is the most loved way to buy items worldwide using online shops like EBay, Amazon and others. In fact its the number one used service which helps to shop online quickly and securely.

Why choose PayPal?

When paying for items you purchased on an Online Shop you would normally provide your Credit/Debit card details and your card verification number. Now this could be dangerous if someone knows your CRDB Card number and the CVV (Card Verification Code) printed at the back of your card, he could steal all your money and unfortunately you would end up being bankrupt. Now to avoid all this fuss you need to register your Credit Card/Debit Card with PayPal because they will help you to purchase anything online without the need of your credit card/details to be revealed to the Online Store youre buying from.

Does PayPal charge me?

There's no charge to open a PayPal account and also there is no charge to purchase items using your PayPal account.

After understanding the reasons to why you need PayPal for your online purchasing needs. Lets get straight to the fun part on how to actually Register/Verify your Credit Card on PayPal with the following easy steps:

Step1: Signup for a PayPal account here and choose Individual account.

Step2: Login to your PayPal Account, click Get Verified and choose link and confirm my card.

Step3: Enter your credit card details correctly .Choose Visa if its a VISA Card, Card number is the 16 Digit Number in front on your CRDB VISA Card and CVV are the last three digits on your CRDB VISA Card.




To verify with PayPal they will charge you 1.95 USD and refund you after you have confirmed your card. To confirm your card they send a 4-digit PayPal code to your CRDB Bank account. You would need to check it on your CRDB Credit card statement. It will take 2-3 days for the 4-digit PayPal code to appear so be patient.


NOTE: To use the Internet Banking service from CRDB you first need to request them to activate the service on your VISA debit card with CRDB if you havent done that yet.


Step4: To check for the 4-digit PayPal code login to your CRDB Internet Banking Account. Go to Accounts>Your account name>Last 20 transactions and you will see a statement listed like this:


After you got your 4-digit PayPal code just enter it on your PayPal account for final verification of your card and youre finally ready to use PayPal for online purchases.

I hope I have been clear enough for even a newbie to understand this process of verifying your VISA Card with PayPal .

Source:How To Get Verified On PayPal in Tanzania. ~ TECHINTZ
 
na ikiwa hivi na hizo documents umetuma tunafanya je na hii ni wiki ya 2? We have disabled the use of this card on PayPal. You can add a different card. If you'd still like to use this card with PayPal. nisaidie plz
 
Chink said:
na ikiwa hivi na hizo documents umetuma tunafanya je na hii ni wiki ya 2? We have disabled the use of this card on PayPal. You can add a different card. If you'd still like to use this card with PayPal. nisaidie plz
Click to expand...
Hiyo message inatokwa nani? website ya PayPal au wamekutumia kutoka Bank?
 
Card yangu ya VISA ilipotea nkaenda kupewa nyingine ya TemboCard-mastercard. Kila nikijarib ku-add another Card, Inagoma.Inasema What should I do!? Coz I need it badly.
 
