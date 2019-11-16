Endesha duka/ supermarket kisasa kwa kutunza kumbukumbu sahihi za mauzo na bidhaa (POS System with Stock Management)

There are many attractive features that will help you to manage stock and sales of your shop easily.Bei Tsh: 190,000/= Tunafanya Online na Offline installation.WASILIANA NASI CALL/ WhatsApp: 0621550681MAIN FEATURES1. Easy POS Interface2. Customization receipt template3. Intallment (EMI) Sales4. Multiple Stores Feature5. Multilingual Feature6. Complete Accouting Solution7. Barcode Scanner Supported8. POS Printer Supported9. Generate Quotation10. Put order in Hold11. Add New Customer from POS Window12. Due Managemment System13. Discount System14. Gift Card Feature15. Tax Option16. Sale Return17. Purchase Return18. Customer Profile with Lifetime Invoice History19. Supplier Profile with Lifetime Invoice History20. Import Products with .xls Sheet (one click)21. Invoice Printing & Email TranscriptSell Report22. Purchase Report23. Payment Report24. Due Report25. Overview Report26. Summary Report27. All Report can be Printed28. All Report Send Through E-mail29. All Report can be Downloaded as PDF30. Profit Report31. SMS Module32. Unlimited SMS Gateway Integration33. Profit Report34. Daily Basis35. Monthly Basis36. Yearly Basis37. Customized Report (i.e. January-2018 to Jun-2019)38. Sales Report39. Day Basis40. Monthly Basis41. Yearly Basis42. Overview Report43. Payment Report44. Customized Report45. Analysis46. Weekly Analysis47. Monthly Analysis48. Top Customer with Details49. User Role Management50. Admin51. Cashier52. Salesman53. You can Add Unlimited User Roles54. Unlimited Payment Method55. Keyboard Shortcut in POS window56. Unlimited Currency Support57. Lock Screen Feature58. Offline to Online Synchronization59. Fully Responsive Layout60. Automation with Schedule Tasks/Cronjob61. Data Reset FeatureBei Tsh: 190,000/= Tunafanya Online na Offline installation.WASILIANA NASI CALL/ WhatsApp: 0621550681