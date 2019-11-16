Endesha duka/ supermarket kisasa kwa kutunza kumbukumbu sahihi za mauzo na bidhaa (POS System with Stock Management)

There are many attractive features that will help you to manage stock and sales of your shop easily.

Bei Tsh: 190,000/= Tunafanya Online na Offline installation.

WASILIANA NASI CALL/ WhatsApp: 0621550681

MAIN FEATURES

1. Easy POS Interface
2. Customization receipt template
3. Intallment (EMI) Sales
4. Multiple Stores Feature
5. Multilingual Feature
6. Complete Accouting Solution
7. Barcode Scanner Supported
8. POS Printer Supported
9. Generate Quotation
10. Put order in Hold
11. Add New Customer from POS Window
12. Due Managemment System
13. Discount System
14. Gift Card Feature
15. Tax Option
16. Sale Return
17. Purchase Return
18. Customer Profile with Lifetime Invoice History
19. Supplier Profile with Lifetime Invoice History
20. Import Products with .xls Sheet (one click)
21. Invoice Printing & Email Transcript
Sell Report
22. Purchase Report
23. Payment Report
24. Due Report
25. Overview Report
26. Summary Report
27. All Report can be Printed
28. All Report Send Through E-mail
29. All Report can be Downloaded as PDF
30. Profit Report
31. SMS Module
32. Unlimited SMS Gateway Integration
33. Profit Report
34. Daily Basis
35. Monthly Basis
36. Yearly Basis
37. Customized Report (i.e. January-2018 to Jun-2019)
38. Sales Report
39. Day Basis
40. Monthly Basis
41. Yearly Basis
42. Overview Report
43. Payment Report
44. Customized Report
45. Analysis
46. Weekly Analysis
47. Monthly Analysis
48. Top Customer with Details
49. User Role Management
50. Admin
51. Cashier
52. Salesman
53. You can Add Unlimited User Roles
54. Unlimited Payment Method
55. Keyboard Shortcut in POS window
56. Unlimited Currency Support
57. Lock Screen Feature
58. Offline to Online Synchronization
59. Fully Responsive Layout
60. Automation with Schedule Tasks/Cronjob
61. Data Reset Feature

Root

Root

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 23, 2012
Messages
33,758
Points
2,000
Root

Root

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 23, 2012
33,758 2,000
Mara TRA wanaidaka computer wanakuta mauzo na kodi zatofautiana kwa mbali.......

Mhujumu uchumi
 
