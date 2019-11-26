Embarrassed by Brexit and Impeachment?UK,US Embassies In Dar Set To Interfear On Internal Tanzania Affairs

By Special Correspondent, NAIROBI

Diplomatic sources in Dar es Salaam have confirmed to Nairobi BuzzNews that US, UK and Canadian Embassies are desperate on many fronts and they may hit back anytime should Dar not interfere strategically.

While the UK home situation, the Brexit cinderera, calls into question the Kingdom's future; the US impeachment inquiry against President Trump and recent appointment of a US Ambassador to Dar are both toxic substances enough to send the current Acting Ambassador very mad on everything before her. She is confused and bitter.

On the other front, their close ally, Canadian Ambassador faced the moment of her life recently when she was summoned by Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs over a Tanzanian plane seized in Canada.

Desperate enough, and working with some local media and activists, the triple alliance, is on the verge to issue a statement on the just ended Tanzanian elections in an in futile last resort to fight for their beloved opposition party, Chadema.

"Sources within the diplomatic corridors in Dar confirmed that US and Canada were mainly behind the initial copy as British Ambassador retreats for some consultation with home Foreign Office," said a source tired of the recurring evil plans by the three.

"They are bitter enough. They dished out dubious money to sabotage the local elections to their surprise on how things turned and went asunder. The plan is now: give the peacefully ended election a bad name, and hang the image of the country," confirms another diplomatic staff tired of the three's espionage activities in a foreign land.
 
Mabeberu wamebanwa sana sana awamu hii, kila Mbinu wanayojaribu inafail target ilikuwa kuharibu uchaguzi kupitia vibaraka wao wameshindwa wanaishia kusema uchaguzi haukuwa wa haki wakati wamekimbia wenyewe. Pesa zao zimeliwa na vibaraka malengo hayajatimia.MAGUFULI baba Pambana nayo mabeberu tunaimani hila zao zitashindwa.
 
Ebu watuache tufanye mambo yetu wenyewe. Yakwao yanawashinda ika yakwetu yanawawasha. Takataka kabisa
Hata mtoto mdogo anajua kulikuwa na nguvu ya mabeberu nyuma ya mgomo wa uchaguzi wa serikali za mitaa.
Upande wa pili wa sarafu inaonekana wazi 'sirikali' na CCM waliingia mtego kirahisi wao wenyewe na zile figisu figisu.
 
Bitter kuhusu nini?

Yaani article imekaa kipashkuna sana!
 
They should leave us alone. It shows without a doubt that the trio evil representative mission is to disrupt JPM's programme to develop this country to the required standards. I salute my President for tirelessly telling my fellow countrymen/women that we are not that poor and we should trust ourselves and work hard to bring prosperity. There are many forces against what we want to achieve as a country.

I argue my fellow countrymen/women to support this government for our own benefit and our children.
 
