Embarrassed by Brexit and Impeachment?UK,US Embassies In Dar Set To Interfear On Internal Tanzania Affairs

By Special Correspondent, NAIROBI



Diplomatic sources in Dar es Salaam have confirmed to Nairobi BuzzNews that US, UK and Canadian Embassies are desperate on many fronts and they may hit back anytime should Dar not interfere strategically.



While the UK home situation, the Brexit cinderera, calls into question the Kingdom's future; the US impeachment inquiry against President Trump and recent appointment of a US Ambassador to Dar are both toxic substances enough to send the current Acting Ambassador very mad on everything before her. She is confused and bitter.



On the other front, their close ally, Canadian Ambassador faced the moment of her life recently when she was summoned by Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs over a Tanzanian plane seized in Canada.



Desperate enough, and working with some local media and activists, the triple alliance, is on the verge to issue a statement on the just ended Tanzanian elections in an in futile last resort to fight for their beloved opposition party, Chadema.



"Sources within the diplomatic corridors in Dar confirmed that US and Canada were mainly behind the initial copy as British Ambassador retreats for some consultation with home Foreign Office," said a source tired of the recurring evil plans by the three.



"They are bitter enough. They dished out dubious money to sabotage the local elections to their surprise on how things turned and went asunder. The plan is now: give the peacefully ended election a bad name, and hang the image of the country," confirms another diplomatic staff tired of the three's espionage activities in a foreign land.