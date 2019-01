Ebu fikiria..

De Facto List said:



Get a life of your own..eti fikiria..miaka 25 na una fikiria mavitunguu swaumu..crap!



Sent using 25 years yet noising about his Old mans affairs.Get a life of your own..eti fikiria..miaka 25 na una fikiria mavitunguu swaumu..crap!Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app Click to expand...

Well said..tel you what,if you had a mother whom you respect enough to do anything she ask,then you would know how bad it feels to knw how worthless she is...Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app