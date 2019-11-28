Duka gani wanauza saa quality za uswiss- swiss watches

Ubezea said: Wakuu umofia kwenu,?

Nauliza hapa dar , duka gani naeza pata saa quality za brand za uswiss kama vile rado, patek phillipe, rolex ambazo zina quality Click to expand...

Patek Phillippe ni saa moja matata sana. Walikua na tangazo lao katika gazeti la The Times likisema;For more than a century and a half Patek Phillippe has been known as the finest watch in the world. The reason is very simple, it is made differently. It is made using skills and techniques that many watch makers have lost or forgotten. It is made with attention to details very few people would notice, its made we have to agree with total disregard for time!If a particular Patek Phillippe move requires four years of continuous work to bring it to absolute perfection, we will take four years.The result will a watch that is unlike any other, a watch that displays quality from first touch and first look, a watch with a distinctionGeneration after generation it has been loved and collected by those who are very difficult to please, by those who will only accept the bestDah, mkuu nililipenda sana tangazo hili hadi nikalikariri lote tangia enzi hizo