drew Sparrow Brexit vote: May suffers historic defeat as deal is rejected by 432 votes to 202


BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Feb 11, 2007
Messages
81,875
Likes
121,062
Points
280
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 11, 2007
81,875 121,062 280
#1
May says MPs will get chance to debate no confidence motion tomorrow

Theresa May is making a statement to MPs now.
She says the result tells us what MPs do not want, but not what they want.
She says she will first ensure MPs can see if they still have confidence in the government. If Jeremy Corbyn tables a no confidence motion, it will get debated tomorrow. And if he does not, the government will allow other opposition parties to table a motion.
She says she will then hold talks with the other parties to see what solution might be acceptable.
And she says she will go back to the EU to consider new plans.
 
Richard

Richard

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Oct 23, 2006
Messages
10,051
Likes
6,837
Points
280
Richard

Richard

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 23, 2006
10,051 6,837 280
#2
Theresa May political ventures have faced unprecedented obstacles and have backfired massively.
 
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Feb 11, 2007
Messages
81,875
Likes
121,062
Points
280
BAK

BAK

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 11, 2007
81,875 121,062 280
#3
Majority of Britons don’t support Brexit. I am not sure what will be the next step.

Richard said:
Theresa May political ventures have faced unprecedented obstacles and have backfired massively.
Click to expand...
 
Barbarosa

Barbarosa

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Apr 16, 2015
Messages
18,475
Likes
17,945
Points
280
Barbarosa

Barbarosa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 16, 2015
18,475 17,945 280
#4
Heee wamekumbuka kupiga kura kumbe? Nilifikiri wanaangalia BBC live Tundu Lisu ndani ya Londoni!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
ComSkills Ad

ComSkills Ad

Forum statistics

Threads 1,249,399
Members 480,661
Posts 29,696,470

FOLLOW US