drew Sparrow Brexit vote: May suffers historic defeat as deal is rejected by 432 votes to 202

Joined
- Feb 11, 2007
BAK
BAK
Joined Feb 11, 2007
May says MPs will get chance to debate no confidence motion tomorrow
Theresa May is making a statement to MPs now.
She says the result tells us what MPs do not want, but not what they want.
She says she will first ensure MPs can see if they still have confidence in the government. If Jeremy Corbyn tables a no confidence motion, it will get debated tomorrow. And if he does not, the government will allow other opposition parties to table a motion.
She says she will then hold talks with the other parties to see what solution might be acceptable.
And she says she will go back to the EU to consider new plans.
