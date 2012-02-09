Dr Mwele Malecela naye HAFAI............!

Game Theory

Kinyume na wengi mnavyotaka kuaminishwa na kampeni za chini kwa chini kuwa huyu bini mtoto wa Malecela anafaa awe katibu mkuu na baadae awe waziri wa Afya. Ukweli ni kwamba Dr Mwele na Blandina Nyoni ni sawa na samaki na maji.

Tumbiri katuletea nyeti hii juu ya Blandina Nyoni:(Mwishoni mwa mwaka wa fedha 2009/2010 alihamisha kiasi cha Shilingi 1,968,475,931 mali ya Wizara ya Afya kwenda National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) bila kibali cha hazina kwa matumizi yasiyojulikana. Fedha hizi zilikuja kuhojiwa na CAG katika ripoti yake ya serikali kuu ya mwaka 2009/2010)

Zaidi soma hapa:https://www.jamiiforums.com/jukwaa-la-siasa/221725-ufisadi-wa-blandina-nyoni-huu-hapa.html

Lakini ukitaka kujua namna gani Dr Mwele alivyoshindwa kazi soma hii article kwenye gazeti la Guardian la UKSasa jiulizeni kama ma bilioni ya pesa yanapotea under her watch yeye kama "msomi" kweli atayaweza mikiki mikiki ya ukatibu mkuu?



Drugs worth millions go missing in Tanzania

The following correction was printed in the Observer's For the record column, Sunday 23 August 2009

The article below said the Global Fund's Office of the Inspector General had established that millions of dollars' worth of drugs for those suffering from Aids, TB and malaria had gone missing or had expired. We should clarify that drugs worth $819,000 were found to be missing based on an inspection of five programmes in one funding round.

The millions figure was our extrapolation based on the audit which investigated less than half the Global Fund grant programmes in Tanzania. Also the $130,000 worth of drugs that expired before distribution were to treat malaria, not HIV/Aids


Millions of dollars worth of life-saving drugs destined for Tanzanians living with Aids, tuberculosis and malaria are missing or have expired, an internal Global Fund audit has discovered.The news will alarm international development figures who fear Aids-ravaged countries do not have the health infrastructure to ensure medicines reach the millions affected by these diseases.

The Global Fund audit discovered large amounts of drugs sitting in warehouses past their sell-by date and found that other vital medicines were unavailable due to serious logistical failures. The audit also revealed that drugs worth $819,000 (£497,000) were missing.

Unless the situation improves, the Global Fund, the main source of funds for programmes to combat Aids, tuberculosis and malaria, has threatened to withold new funding to Tanzania.The revelation follows last month's successful prosecution of a 430m (£367m) embezzlement of Global Fund and European Union money in Uganda.

The Global Fund said its Tanzania audit was "routine" and stressed that in the past its programmes have successfully treated tens of thousands of people in the central east African state, where life expectancy is below 60.But a fund spokesman said: "The report raises significant issues over stock controls, internal systems and information systems but there's no mention of corruption. There were some gaps and some drugs were missing.

There's a long list of action points and we have had a constructive response from the Tanzanian government. Our sense is that there will be an energetic follow-up by the government to remedy shortcomings."Senior officials in the Global Fund say the country's national store does not have medical management systems with real-time online data.

Logistics problems are so serious because anti-retroviral medicines have a short shelf life."It [Tanzania] struggles to make sure the right level of drugs are supplied at the right time," said Fareed Abdullah, who heads the fund's Africa unit. "There are quite a few occasions when drugs run out or are oversupplied

."The UK contributes taxpayers' money to the fund, which was created in 2002 and has approved funding of $15.6bn.The fund's spokesman said: "It is vital that life-saving drugs get through to those who need them most and action must be taken to ensure this sort of thing does not happen in future.

"Drugs worth millions go missing in Tanzania | Business | The Observer
Saint Ivuga

sas anani anafaa? kweli TZ watu ni wezi sana
 
Tanzania tumeshakuwa mzigo usiobebeka.
 
MwanajamiiOne said:
Tanzania tumeshakuwa mzigo usiobebeka.
Kweli kabisa unayosema hafai,NIMR pamemshinda tangu Dr Kitua astaafu hali ya NIMR ni mbaya scientist wanakimbia,anapenda makundi
 
Kamongo said:
Kweli kabisa unayosema hafai,NIMR pamemshinda tangu Dr Kitua astaafu hali ya NIMR ni mbaya scientist wanakimbia,anapenda makundi
Wewe unamchukia tu, Kitua amefanya nini. Unakumbuka kilichotokea kwenye fedha ya PEPFAR mikononi mwa Kitua. Mwele kaja juzi leo hii unamsema kaiharibu NIMR. Kuwa mkweli, Mungu anakuona. Walioondoka wanatafuta green pastures na si kwa vile Mwele kashindwa. After all waliondoka Kitua akiwa Director General. Kuwa Mkweli!!!!
 
Mwaka gani ule alijifanya kuosha miguu ya mzee mmoja ulioota matende pale uwanja wa mnazi mmoja? Kumbe ilikuwa janja ya nyani!
 
Songo mbingo hiyo hivi mbona umbeya umezidi hapa sio huyu ambaye anamchango pia mpaka NIMR ikajengwa
 
Nani sasa jamani katika serikali hii aliye msafi kuweza kuaminiwa?
 
Watanzania wenye uwezo wapo tatizo ni siasa,watawala wanateua watu kwa kuangalia ukereketwa na utii kwa CCM.
 
Hivi wewe unajua unachoongea au umetumwa kuja kumchafua Dr. Mwela?! JF sasa imekuwa ya majungu.

Hayo madawa ARVs zinazosemwa na gazeti la the gurdian yalipotea/kuharibika yakiwa under Medical Store Departments (MSD) not National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR). NIMR haijawahi kutuza na wala haitunzi madawa ya serikali. Put your facts correct before making your unfounded allegation.
 
wizara ya afya isiwe na katibu mkuu basi kama kila mtu serikalini mwizi tuone kama mambo hayataenda
 
shykwanza said:
wizara ya afya isiwe na katibu mkuu basi kama kila mtu serikalini mwizi tuone kama mambo hayataenda
Nakubaliana na wewe in a sense; kama kuna waziri na naibu waziri sijui katibu anahitajika kufanya nini ukizingatia kuna ukasi wa fedha. Lakini pia kama position hiyo ni muhimu sana then, ni wakati wa anayeteua kuacha kufanya- recycling ya viongozi; kuna watanzania wengi tu (hata uko mikoani) wana qualify kwenye hiyo position.
 
Ukweli ni kuwa ufisadi ndani ya NIMR uliokuwa unafanyanyika chini ya Dr Mwele na haiwezekani akaendelea kukaa pale wakati kuna wingo zito la ufisadi likimuelemea
 
kwa Muundo wa serekali ya na chama tawala ni ngumu saana kuwajibishana

Huyu dada hawezi kuondolewa na hata akiondolewa atapelekwa sehemu nyingine aendelee na ulaji as long as CCM wako Madarakani, kuna kila taasisi, idara, na mashirika ya umma kuna wizi wa kupindukia na serekali inalifahamu hilo ila nani amshikie kengele mwenziwe

Hata aliyofanya pinda jana, huyo Katibu Mkuu anafahamika ni mtata tangu Maliasili, kama serekali ingekuwa sikivu walitakiwa huyu mama asipewe tena wizara lakini kutokana na maslahi ya wachache alipewa ulaji

Cha msingi ni kubadilisha mfumo tu, ni vema tujifunze kwa wenzetu Wakenya kipindi cha KANU kuna baadhi ya watu walikuwa na viserekali vyao ndani ya serekali kwa sababu tu walikuwa wanalindwa na kulindana, KANU ilipolalia pua watu sasa wanalia na kusaga meno

Naamini siku moja hata hapa kwetu itatokea hivyo
 
Zile fedha anazouliza CAG zipatazo Tsh 1.9 Bilioni ambazo zikihamishwa wizara ya afya kwenda NIMR ndizo Blandina Nyoni alizotumia kujenga lile banda pale Nzughuni Dodoma kwa ajili ya maonyesho ya Nane Nane. Blandina alizichangisha na taasisi zote zilizo chini ya wizara ya afya kwa mtindo wa "Jairo" na fedha hizo zikapelekwa akaunti ya NIMR na baada ya hapo wakamtafuta mkandarasi wao bila taratibu za manunuzi ya umma na wakampa ile kazi ya ujenzi. Lile jengo pale Nzughuni halihitaji Quantity Surveyor wala Mhandisi kujua kuwa thamani yake haizidi Ths Milioni 500. Lakini kwenye kumbukumbu za malipo zikizopo NIMR inaonyesha limejengwa kawa Bilioni 3. Nawapa TISS mahali pa kuanzia musijesema tumewanyima ushirikiano
 
Huihui2 said:
Zile fedha anazouliza CAG zipatazo Tsh 1.9 Bilioni ambazo zikihamishwa wizara ya afya kwenda NIMR ndizo Blandina Nyoni alizotumia kujenga lile banda pale Nzughuni Dodoma kwa ajili ya maonyesho ya Nane Nane. Blandina alizichangisha na taasisi zote zilizo chini ya wizara ya afya kwa mtindo wa "Jairo" na fedha hizo zikapelekwa akaunti ya NIMR na baada ya hapo wakamtafuta mkandarasi wao bila taratibu za manunuzi ya umma na wakampa ile kazi ya ujenzi. Lile jengo pale Nzughuni halihitaji Quantity Surveyor wala Mhandisi kujua kuwa thamani yake haizidi Ths Milioni 500. Lakini kwenye kumbukumbu za malipo zikizopo NIMR inaonyesha limejengwa kawa Bilioni 3. Nawapa TISS mahali pa kuanzia musijesema tumewanyima ushirikiano
Yule mama blind ana washikaji wake kawapanda katika idara nyeti, na ndio anakula nao mapesa ya kazi za afya.
Pelelezeni TISS, na hata TFDA aliyekuwa mkuu TFDA alipoingia tu Nyonyoa,walipishana naye yule mama akaamua kuondoka.Baada ya mama kuondoka kamuweka mtu wake wa damu.
Huyu mama Nyoni ana ukabila, mkubwa sana na makundi. Mwele ni rafiki yake mkubwa, wa kuchora madili.
Pesa za kazi za wizara, huzishikilia muda unapokaribia kuisha anazihamishia kwao kwenda kuzichota. Watu maofisini wamekaa tuu, MIPANGO YA KAZI ILIYOWEKWA HAITEKELEZEKI, KISA HAKUNA MAFUNGU, KUMBE NYONYOA ANAZIFUKIA TUMBONI.
Huyu Mama Nyonyoa na makundi yake wanatakiwa wafukuzwe KAZI NA KWENDA JEAL KIFUNGO CHA MAISHA IWE FUNDISHO KWA WATENDAJI WENGINE.
 
TEHETEHE basi kila mtu mwizi huko serikalini
 
- Haya ni majungu sana tena at best, Hela za Bill Gates zilitaka kuwafanya watu pale NMR kumuuua Dr. Mwele mpaka kumtumia majambazi kisa wanashindwa kuiba kwa sababu anawapeleka wananchi walengwa na ule mchango, sasa kama Katibu amehamisha hela NMR ni makosa ya Dr. Mwele akiwa msaidizi tu it does not make a sense, Ninasema ndio maana hili taifa Wataalamu hukimbia maaana hurushiwa majungu tu bila sababu, wewe huyu Mwele anaitwa na Wazungu Majuu kwa ajili ya masaa tu kuwafundisha madarasani mwao, sasa ungetegemea taifa ndio lifaidike zaidi na ujuzi wake, lakini inakwua majungu majungu tu!

- Sasa here comes Ukatibu Mkuu, unasema hafai kulinganisha nani mkuu? Hebu tuwekee hapa Katibu mkuu bongo anayefaa maana any academician anapoandika on the lines za fulani hafai anatakwia kwueka anayefaaa au aliyewahi kufaaa, tunasema Marais wengi waliofuata baada ya Mwalimu hawalingani naye kwani alikuwa the Greatest, sasa mkuu weka hapa Dr. Mwele hafai kua Katibu mkuu as opposed to nani anayefaaa?

Le Baharia Mutuz Big Shoooow!
 
