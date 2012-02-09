Dr Mwele Malecela naye HAFAI............!

- Haya ni majungu sana tena at best, Hela za Bill Gates zilitaka kuwafanya watu pale NMR kumuuua Dr. Mwele mpaka kumtumia majambazi kisa wanashindwa kuiba kwa sababu anawapeleka wananchi walengwa na ule mchango, sasa kama Katibu amehamisha hela NMR ni makosa ya Dr. Mwele akiwa msaidizi tu it does not make a sense, Ninasema ndio maana hili taifa Wataalamu hukimbia maaana hurushiwa majungu tu bila sababu, wewe huyu Mwele anaitwa na Wazungu Majuu kwa ajili ya masaa tu kuwafundisha madarasani mwao, sasa ungetegemea taifa ndio lifaidike zaidi na ujuzi wake, lakini inakwua majungu majungu tu!



- Sasa here comes Ukatibu Mkuu, unasema hafai kulinganisha nani mkuu? Hebu tuwekee hapa Katibu mkuu bongo anayefaa maana any academician anapoandika on the lines za fulani hafai anatakwia kwueka anayefaaa au aliyewahi kufaaa, tunasema Marais wengi waliofuata baada ya Mwalimu hawalingani naye kwani alikuwa the Greatest, sasa mkuu weka hapa Dr. Mwele hafai kua Katibu mkuu as opposed to nani anayefaaa?



