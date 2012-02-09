Dr Mwele Malecela naye HAFAI............!

G
Kinyume na wengi mnavyotaka kuaminishwa na kampeni za chini kwa chini kuwa huyu bini mtoto wa Malecela anafaa awe katibu mkuu na baadae awe waziri wa Afya. Ukweli ni kwamba Dr Mwele na Blandina Nyoni ni sawa na samaki na maji.
Tumbiri katuletea nyeti hii juu ya Blandina NyoniMwishoni mwa mwaka wa fedha 2009/2010 alihamisha kiasi cha Shilingi 1,968,475,931 mali ya Wizara ya Afya kwenda National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) bila kibali cha hazina kwa matumizi yasiyojulikana. Fedha hizi zilikuja kuhojiwa na CAG katika ripoti yake ya serikali kuu ya mwaka 2009/2010)
Zaidi soma hapa:https://www.jamiiforums.com/jukwaa-la-siasa/221725-ufisadi-wa-blandina-nyoni-huu-hapa.html
Lakini ukitaka kujua namna gani Dr Mwele alivyoshindwa kazi soma hii article kwenye gazeti la Guardian la UKSasa jiulizeni kama ma bilioni ya pesa yanapotea under her watch yeye kama "msomi" kweli atayaweza mikiki mikiki ya ukatibu mkuu?
Drugs worth millions go missing in Tanzania
The following correction was printed in the Observer's For the record column, Sunday 23 August 2009
The article below said the Global Fund's Office of the Inspector General had established that millions of dollars' worth of drugs for those suffering from Aids, TB and malaria had gone missing or had expired. We should clarify that drugs worth $819,000 were found to be missing based on an inspection of five programmes in one funding round.
The millions figure was our extrapolation based on the audit which investigated less than half the Global Fund grant programmes in Tanzania. Also the $130,000 worth of drugs that expired before distribution were to treat malaria, not HIV/Aids
Millions of dollars worth of life-saving drugs destined for Tanzanians living with Aids, tuberculosis and malaria are missing or have expired, an internal Global Fund audit has discovered.The news will alarm international development figures who fear Aids-ravaged countries do not have the health infrastructure to ensure medicines reach the millions affected by these diseases.
The Global Fund audit discovered large amounts of drugs sitting in warehouses past their sell-by date and found that other vital medicines were unavailable due to serious logistical failures. The audit also revealed that drugs worth $819,000 (£497,000) were missing.
Unless the situation improves, the Global Fund, the main source of funds for programmes to combat Aids, tuberculosis and malaria, has threatened to withold new funding to Tanzania.The revelation follows last month's successful prosecution of a 430m (£367m) embezzlement of Global Fund and European Union money in Uganda.
The Global Fund said its Tanzania audit was "routine" and stressed that in the past its programmes have successfully treated tens of thousands of people in the central east African state, where life expectancy is below 60.But a fund spokesman said: "The report raises significant issues over stock controls, internal systems and information systems but there's no mention of corruption. There were some gaps and some drugs were missing.
There's a long list of action points and we have had a constructive response from the Tanzanian government. Our sense is that there will be an energetic follow-up by the government to remedy shortcomings."Senior officials in the Global Fund say the country's national store does not have medical management systems with real-time online data.
Logistics problems are so serious because anti-retroviral medicines have a short shelf life."It [Tanzania] struggles to make sure the right level of drugs are supplied at the right time," said Fareed Abdullah, who heads the fund's Africa unit. "There are quite a few occasions when drugs run out or are oversupplied
."The UK contributes taxpayers' money to the fund, which was created in 2002 and has approved funding of $15.6bn.The fund's spokesman said: "It is vital that life-saving drugs get through to those who need them most and action must be taken to ensure this sort of thing does not happen in future.
"Drugs worth millions go missing in Tanzania | Business | The Observer