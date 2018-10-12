DP Ruto Pledges millions to Harambee Stars Should They Beat Ethiopia

Deputy President William Ruto has promised Kenyan men football team Harambee Stars a whooping 50 million shillings should they beat Ethiopia this Sunday in an African Cup of Nations qualifying match at Kasarani.The Deputy president further revealed that all allowances totalling to 25 million shillings have been released to the team. This should come as a morale booster to the players and nothing should therefore stop them from beating the Walya Antelops of Ethiopia.Yesterday, the ministry of sports announced that entry at Kasarani will be absolutely free. This was in a bid to beat Ethiopian fans attendance record at the Bahir Stadium that was fully packed with 60,000 people.Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also offered football fans a free ride to watch the Harambee Stars vs Ethiopia match.In a statement sent to newsrooms, Sonko gave out 150 buses that will be used to offer the free transport. This he said is a gesture to support the team.The Statement read in part: “This is a bid to support sports culture in the country and ensure Kenyans are able to cheer their team to win the match against Ethiopia.”The statement further explains that the governor decided to give out the buses after it was announced by the national government that there will be no charges for the football fans at the gate.The buses will transport football fans from different areas within Nairobi.Harambee Stars will be looking to bag a convincing win that will kind of confirm their place at the AFCON showpiece in Cameroon.Coach sebastian Migne is expected to maintain the same starting 11 that played in Bahir given that there are no injury concerns in the Kenyan camp. Any changes to the starting 11 will be viewed as a tactical change.Harambee Stars settled for a 0-0 draw with Ethiopia in the AFCON qualifier match played at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia.#Tumwagike Kasarani kama shiet!