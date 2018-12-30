Do You Know Why Cars Is Cheaper In US Than Australia, Singapore And Germany

- Joined
- Jul 30, 2018
- Messages
- 34
- Likes
- 7
- Points
- 15
maryamsat
Member
Joined Jul 30, 2018
34 7 15
I live in Germany and compared prices between USA and Germany. Turns out cars are way cheaper overseas , e.g 911 turbo starts at 140k in Germany , whereas it starts at about 94k in USA. Do you want to know the reason behind this?
Here are the conversations between different people from different countries reported on reddit forum as thus:
psycho_coconut is a US based member reported that That stuff can all be negotiated in the US to an extent (except tax) but regardless it does bring the cost up.
Depending on what state the car buyer lives in they can see a sales tax of ~%6 — ~%11.5 which translates to somewhere between about 5-12K. Just in taxes.
to read more visit: How come cars are way cheaper in the US than Europe? • TechRamadan
Here are the conversations between different people from different countries reported on reddit forum as thus:
psycho_coconut is a US based member reported that That stuff can all be negotiated in the US to an extent (except tax) but regardless it does bring the cost up.
Depending on what state the car buyer lives in they can see a sales tax of ~%6 — ~%11.5 which translates to somewhere between about 5-12K. Just in taxes.
to read more visit: How come cars are way cheaper in the US than Europe? • TechRamadan