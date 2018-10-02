Dk. Benson Bana: Haijawahi kutokea barani Afrika na duniani kwa Kiongozi kutekeleza ndani ya miaka 3, Miradi iliyobadili taswira ya Nchi kimaendeleo

Mingi ni mipya. Hata hivyo, Daraja la Kilombero na Uwanja wa Ndege wa JNIA vilianzishwa wakati wa JK. Hata hivyo, wa kumsifia ni huyu anayemalizia ujenzi kwani akiamua kubadilishia gia majini, mradi utasimama.

Nakumbuka JNIA imepata wakati mgumu sana baada ya Magufuli kuingia madarakani, hii lazima alinusa harufu ya ufisadi. Aliwapotezea kwa muda mrefu baadaye ndipo akaruhusu waendelee. Vilevile, Daraja la TAZARA liliingiwa Mkataba wakati wa mwisho wa JK lakini ujenzi wote umeanza kipindi cha Omzilankende.

So lazima sifa achukue anayemalizia ujenzi kwani na yeye anakuja na vipaumbele vyake. Ndiyo maana utaona pamoja na gharama kubwa ya SGR, Magufuli ndicho kilikuwa kipaumbele chake namba 1 na hata Stieglers ni matokeo ya ushauri kuwa, inabidi kutumia umeme wa maji wenye gharama ndogo ili kuuendesha Mradi wa SGR na kupunguza gharama za uendeshaji wa SGR itakapokamilika.

So utaona kuwa, SGR, ATCL, Stieglers na Bomba la Mafuta la Hoima - Tanga, ndivyo vitakuja kuwa definiton halisi ya who was Magufuli kwa watoto zetu.

Nina wasiwasi katika Awamu yake ya II, hakutakuwepo kitu kikubwa zaidi isipokuwa tu Mradi mkubwa wa kuchakata gesi (LNG). Rais achangamke kutia saini hata kama yanatupiga hayo majamaa yenye gesi kwani ni kosa la mtangulizi wake aliyewaachia loop holes za kutulima. Akichelewa hadi 2nd term anaweza asiifungue hiyo LNG Plant yenye gharama kubwa sana za matrilioni.

I'm though fearing my President might already be too late to grab the credit, if he keeps delaying up to his second term.