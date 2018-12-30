- Joined
Updates .
Omar Bashir the Longtime Dictator of Sudan in Khartoum has stepped Down following massive Protests staged by Citizens and Police . It has been confirmed that His Vice President Bakri Hassan Saleh has sworn in as the acting President .
