Tetesi: Dicteta Omar Bashir rais wa Sudan amejiuzulu kwa shinikizo la maandamano.


Quinine

Quinine

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
14,953
Likes
23,482
Points
280
Quinine

Quinine

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 26, 2010
14,953 23,482 280
#1
Updates .
Omar Bashir the Longtime Dictator of Sudan in Khartoum has stepped Down following massive Protests staged by Citizens and Police . It has been confirmed that His Vice President Bakri Hassan Saleh has sworn in as the acting President .

img_20181230_073119-jpg.980897
 
logframe

logframe

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Aug 19, 2014
Messages
1,968
Likes
1,877
Points
280
logframe

logframe

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 19, 2014
1,968 1,877 280
#3
Quinine said:
Updates .
Omar Bashir the Longtime Dictator of Sudan in Khartoum has stepped Down following massive Protests staged by Citizens and Police . It has been confirmed that His Vice President Bakri Hassan Saleh has sworn in as the acting President .
Click to expand...
Thanks for the breaking news.
It's a success for the Sudanese people..
United we stand, divided we fall.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
mbasha mazengo

mbasha mazengo

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Nov 13, 2018
Messages
620
Likes
561
Points
180
mbasha mazengo

mbasha mazengo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 13, 2018
620 561 180
#4
Safi Sana, ni mfano wa kuigwa. IPO siku tutaandamana so that jiwe ajihuzuru .
Quinine said:
Updates .
Omar Bashir the Longtime Dictator of Sudan in Khartoum has stepped Down following massive Protests staged by Citizens and Police . It has been confirmed that His Vice President Bakri Hassan Saleh has sworn in as the acting President .
Click to expand...
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
K

Keng'oni

Senior Member
#12
Joined
Dec 30, 2013
Messages
176
Likes
107
Points
60
K

Keng'oni

Senior Member
Joined Dec 30, 2013
176 107 60
#12
Siyo Rahisi Dictator kuachia ngazi kirahisi hivyo.. anajua kabisa akiondolewa hicho cheo kifo ndo kinafuata.. ni imani yangu atapambana hadi tone la mwisho..
 
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Oct 17, 2012
Messages
30,119
Likes
85,263
Points
280
Sky Eclat

Sky Eclat

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 17, 2012
30,119 85,263 280
#14
kipara kipya

kipara kipya

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
May 2, 2016
Messages
5,548
Likes
5,609
Points
280
kipara kipya

kipara kipya

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 2, 2016
5,548 5,609 280
#15
Tuendelee kuishi kama fisi labda mkono utaanguka!
 
kapalamsenga

kapalamsenga

JF-Expert Member
#18
Joined
Jul 15, 2013
Messages
5,344
Likes
2,678
Points
280
kapalamsenga

kapalamsenga

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 15, 2013
5,344 2,678 280
#18
Mbona andiko hili limekaa kibeberu zaidi
Quinine said:
Updates .
Omar Bashir the Longtime Dictator of Sudan in Khartoum has stepped Down following massive Protests staged by Citizens and Police . It has been confirmed that His Vice President Bakri Hassan Saleh has sworn in as the acting President .
Click to expand...
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
N

niah

JF-Expert Member
#19
Joined
Sep 26, 2015
Messages
4,671
Likes
5,272
Points
280
N

niah

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 26, 2015
4,671 5,272 280
#19
Ajabu hakuna chombo chochote cha habari kimeshaandika. Nipo na browse cnn na BBC ila hakuna chochote. Tusubiri.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,243,065
Members 477,911
Posts 29,481,057

FOLLOW US