Liverpool deservedly went ahead through Sadio Mane's well-worked opener, but it did not last long despite their domination, as Lingard converted to punish Alisson's error just after the half-hour mark.





Chances were not so frequent after the break and United appeared to be coping better at the back, but Shaqiri – introduced for Naby Keita in the 70th minute – score two deflected goals to leave hapless United down and out