Dhuluma dhidi ya Wakulima wa Korosho yaendelea

- Joined
- Feb 11, 2007
- Messages
- 81,178
- Likes
- 119,219
- Points
- 280
BAK
JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 11, 2007
81,178 119,219 280
Govt now freezes Sh3.8bn cashews bank accounts
Saturday December 29 2018
Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa inspects bags of cashew nuts at a warehouse recently. The government moved to block the accounts after Sh3.8 billion had been deposited as of Monday, December 24, 2018. PHOTO | FILE
In Summary
According to Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga, some bank account holders had sold cashew nuts exceeding 1,500 kilogrammes through different farmer associations
Advertisement
By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.naionmedia.com
Dar es Salaam. At least 191 bank accounts belonging to cashew nut farmers have been frozen pending a detailed government verification on ownership of the produce, it has been revealed.
The government moved to block the accounts after Sh3.8 billion had been deposited as of
Monday, December 24, 2018.
Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga confirmed the move in an exclusive interview with The Citizen.
He said the bank account holders had sold cashew nuts exceeding 1,500 kilogrammes, therefore, the need to verify.
“It was discovered that they sold cashew nuts in small amounts at different Agricultural Marketing and Cooperative Societies (Amcos), but when their produce was put together it exceeded 1,500 kilogrammes, with others reaching 3,000 kilos, therefore, requiring verification,” he said.
“They will need to show our verification teams where these cashews were harvested, which is routine procedure. The accounts will only be reopened after farmers satisfy our verification teams because the government is committed to ensuring that only the right recipients are paid this money.”
Apparently, some farmers had attempted to circumvent the government’s verification exercise by selling their produce in small portions – below the 1,500kgs threshold – to different Amcos.
But they might have made the mistake of depositing all the money they received into one bank account – for them a costly misstep that could have led to the accounts being frozen.
The minister also told The Citizen that the government was yet to establish the actual total tonnage of cashew nuts confiscated for comprehensive verification. He, however, hinted that the problem was huge.
At least Sh206.092 billion had been paid to farmers as of Thursday, the government said. Of this amount, Sh188.378 billion had been deposited into farmers’ accounts by Christmas.
The figures means that payment so far made is for 62,452.333 tonnes of cashew nuts out of the collected total of 188,799 tonnes.
Farmers owning 126,347.07 tonnes are yet to be paid.
“At least 100,534 individual farmers have been paid, regardless of how many times they had taken the crop to Amcos,” Mr Hasunga said. “The process cannot be completed at the end of this month as earlier planned because of a number of challenges, hopefully this will be concluded at the end of January.”
The farmers come from 398 Amcos out of 617 registered across the country. The three Southern regions of Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma account for 504 Amcos.
There are complaints already from some farmers who say they have been sidelined in the payment process.
Tandahimba Farmers Association (Tafa) chairman Faraji Njapuka blamed “fraudsters” who had been shortchanging cashew nut farmers for their woes. But he had hoped that by now some farmers from his area would have received payments by now.
“We are troubled by figures released by the government because despite being a major cashew producer in the country, the Amcos in Tandahimba is yet to receive a penny,” he said. He wants the government to give priority to major producers.
Tandahimba and Newala Cooperative Union (Tanecu) chairman Shaibu Aifai said the situation in the district was worse.
“The system is paralysed and has terribly escalated the suffering of porters,” he noted.
Mr Protence Rwiza, the Masasi and Mtwara Cooperative Union (Mamcu) general manager, said the payment made to farmers wasn’t correlating with a total of 61,000 tonnes verified during the process.
“We should be talking about over Sh200 billion; what has been paid is too small. We have since requested reconciliation of figures from the government,” he said.
The government opted to purchase cashew nuts this season after locking out private buyers who had entered into a nasty price dispute with farmers during the first auctions.
Saturday December 29 2018
Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa inspects bags of cashew nuts at a warehouse recently. The government moved to block the accounts after Sh3.8 billion had been deposited as of Monday, December 24, 2018. PHOTO | FILE
In Summary
According to Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga, some bank account holders had sold cashew nuts exceeding 1,500 kilogrammes through different farmer associations
Advertisement
By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.naionmedia.com
Dar es Salaam. At least 191 bank accounts belonging to cashew nut farmers have been frozen pending a detailed government verification on ownership of the produce, it has been revealed.
The government moved to block the accounts after Sh3.8 billion had been deposited as of
Monday, December 24, 2018.
Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga confirmed the move in an exclusive interview with The Citizen.
He said the bank account holders had sold cashew nuts exceeding 1,500 kilogrammes, therefore, the need to verify.
“It was discovered that they sold cashew nuts in small amounts at different Agricultural Marketing and Cooperative Societies (Amcos), but when their produce was put together it exceeded 1,500 kilogrammes, with others reaching 3,000 kilos, therefore, requiring verification,” he said.
“They will need to show our verification teams where these cashews were harvested, which is routine procedure. The accounts will only be reopened after farmers satisfy our verification teams because the government is committed to ensuring that only the right recipients are paid this money.”
Apparently, some farmers had attempted to circumvent the government’s verification exercise by selling their produce in small portions – below the 1,500kgs threshold – to different Amcos.
But they might have made the mistake of depositing all the money they received into one bank account – for them a costly misstep that could have led to the accounts being frozen.
The minister also told The Citizen that the government was yet to establish the actual total tonnage of cashew nuts confiscated for comprehensive verification. He, however, hinted that the problem was huge.
At least Sh206.092 billion had been paid to farmers as of Thursday, the government said. Of this amount, Sh188.378 billion had been deposited into farmers’ accounts by Christmas.
The figures means that payment so far made is for 62,452.333 tonnes of cashew nuts out of the collected total of 188,799 tonnes.
Farmers owning 126,347.07 tonnes are yet to be paid.
“At least 100,534 individual farmers have been paid, regardless of how many times they had taken the crop to Amcos,” Mr Hasunga said. “The process cannot be completed at the end of this month as earlier planned because of a number of challenges, hopefully this will be concluded at the end of January.”
The farmers come from 398 Amcos out of 617 registered across the country. The three Southern regions of Lindi, Mtwara and Ruvuma account for 504 Amcos.
There are complaints already from some farmers who say they have been sidelined in the payment process.
Tandahimba Farmers Association (Tafa) chairman Faraji Njapuka blamed “fraudsters” who had been shortchanging cashew nut farmers for their woes. But he had hoped that by now some farmers from his area would have received payments by now.
“We are troubled by figures released by the government because despite being a major cashew producer in the country, the Amcos in Tandahimba is yet to receive a penny,” he said. He wants the government to give priority to major producers.
Tandahimba and Newala Cooperative Union (Tanecu) chairman Shaibu Aifai said the situation in the district was worse.
“The system is paralysed and has terribly escalated the suffering of porters,” he noted.
Mr Protence Rwiza, the Masasi and Mtwara Cooperative Union (Mamcu) general manager, said the payment made to farmers wasn’t correlating with a total of 61,000 tonnes verified during the process.
“We should be talking about over Sh200 billion; what has been paid is too small. We have since requested reconciliation of figures from the government,” he said.
The government opted to purchase cashew nuts this season after locking out private buyers who had entered into a nasty price dispute with farmers during the first auctions.