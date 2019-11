Haya deni lote kuanzia mwaka hadi 2012 with interest ni $39 million hiyo ni period ya miaka 32.



Deni lililobaki ni $16m + $3 ndio inakuwa $19m. In four years time interest imekuwa $17m that is to say it has a compound increase of more than 100% annually, where did they get this from.



Ni kesi ya kipuuzi mno mpaka sasa on so many levels.