ladycomfort said: Habari za weekend wana jf.

Kama kichwa cha habari hapo juu naomba msaada wenu, linanitesa sana. Click to expand...

I was once told by an Indian friend. To use papaya leaves. And they worked miraculously with me.Take papaya young leaves 2 blend with a cup of water.Consume half cup/glass each day for three days.Nb. Make fresh juice each day, drink on an empty stomach esp. in morning and it should be done prior to MP not on exactly days.