Dar: Yaliyojiri katika mjadala wa wazi juu ya muswada wa vyama vya siasa katika ukumbi wa Kisenga Hall, LAPF Tower

OBSERVATIONS FROM TANZANIA’S POLITICAL PARTIES (AMMENDEMENT) ACT BILL (2018)

– BY Advocate HAROLD SUNGUSIA



The Current Political Parties Act was enacted in 1992. The Act has been amended several times. These amendments were made as a way of recalibrating Multi party system. Some of the amendments including the new Bill are not healthy for Political Parties.



General Observations

1.There is a global phenomena of Shrinking of Political space and the fate of the multi party democracy in Tanzania. Many limitations are being imposed to:

- Freedom of Assembly

- Right to Freedom of Association

- Freedom of Expression etc.



2. Challenges to principles of good governance and weakening of the systematic infrastructure for participation, inclusiveness, accountability, transparency, rule of law, human rights, equality and responsiveness



3.Risking the future of peace, tranquility and national unity – NB peace is a product of justice and mutual respect of human dignity.

Peace is a product of justice and rule of law.



Major Issues of Concern from the Bill



- Immunity for Registrar of Political Parties



The Bill if passed would protect the Registrar of Political Parties from Litigation for actions taken, including how he deals with the opposition



- Section 7 of the proposed amendments: “No suit shall be against the Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar or other officers appointed under this Act.



- Political Parties banned from Activism



The Bill aims to prohibit Political Parties from operating pressure groups.



Section 6A(6 and 7) a political party is prohibited from functioning as a pressure or activist group. And a pressure group or activist group is defined as a group of people that influences public opinion or Government action in the interest of a particular cause.



- Regulating Political Coalitions



- Jail terms and hefty fines

Corporate liability versus Personal liability: Most of offences established under the Bill are imposed to both the Political Party as an institution and to individual officers or leaders of the Political Party. Automatic lifting of corporate vail is against principles of Law. It should be noted that “If there is week political parties there will automatically be a week democracy”



- Provision of Civic Education



- Conflict of Laws: The Bill recognizes the use of the Police Force and Auxiliary Services Act. However the Police Force and Auxiliary Services Act provides that some of the provisions therein does not apply in Zanzibar. For example section 43 of the Act does not apply in Zanzibar