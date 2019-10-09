DAKAR, SENEGAL: Ndege ya shirika la ndege la Ethiopia yatua kwa dharula baada ya injini kushika moto

Ndege hiyo imelazimika kutua kwa dharula baada ya moja ya injini yake kupata hitilafu na kushika moto

Abiria wote 90 waliokuwa kwenye ndege hiyo iliyokuwa ikitoka Jijijini Addis Ababa wametua salama

Boeing 767 ilikuwa ikitoka Nchini Senegal kuelekea Ethiopia

An Ethiopian Airlines jet made an emergency landing in Dakar with one of its engines on fire, though all 90 passengers and crew were unharmed, airport and airline officials said.

The Boeing 767 aircraft had just taken off from Dakar airport en route to Addis Ababa when the pilot asked to return and make an emergency landing, Tidiane Tamba, a spokesperson for the Senegal airport said.

Ethiopian Airlines confirmed one of its jets had suffered a "mechanical problem" and had safely returned to its point of departure, without giving more details on the cause.
The airline said all those onboard were safe.

The Dakar incident came after an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX crashed in March shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people onboard.
 
Ndio maana sipendi ndege
 
Nakumbuka 1998 natoka france kwa worldcup ndege ilipasuka tairi nilikuwa na hofu sio ya kawaida
 
kifinga said:
Usiogope mkuu ndege inaweza kutua na injini moja alafu siku hizi zimewekwa fire extinguisher automatic so huwa zinauzima moto fasta
Pamoja na hivyo Hapana aisee mie muwoga bhwana
 
pye Chang shen said:
Pamoja na hivyo Hapana aisee mie muwoga bhwana
ziko salama sana alafu kama kuna tatizo kuna sensor zinaonesha hata kabla hamjaondoka so kama mmepewa go ahead ujue jamaa wameishacheki kwenye checklist ndege iko okey
 
