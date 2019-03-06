Criteria gani zinafanya Usalama wa Taifa ya Pakistan kuwa namba moja duniani?

1982

ISI, CIA and Mossad carried out a covert

transfer of Soviet-made weapons and

Lebanese weapons captured by the

Israelis during the Israeli invasion of

Lebanon in June 1982 and their

subsequent transfer to Pakistan and

then into Afghanistan. All knowledge of

this weapon transfer was kept secret

and was only made

public [citation needed]

recently.[when?]

1982–1997

ISI are believed to have access to

Osama bin Laden in the past.[19][20]

ISI played a central role in the U.S.-

backed guerrilla war to oust the Soviet

Army from Afghanistan in the 1980s.

That Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)-

backed effort flooded Pakistan with

weapons and with Afghan, Pakistani

and Arab "mujahideen". The CIA relied

on the ISI to train fighters, distribute

arms, and channel money. The ISI

trained about 83,000 Afghan

mujahideen between 1983 and 1997,

and dispatched them to

Afghanistan. [citation needed] B.

Raman, former RAW officer now an

Indian think-tank, of South Asia Analysis

Group, claims that the Central

Intelligence Agency through the ISI

promoted the smuggling of heroin into

Afghanistan in order to turn the Soviet

troops into heroin addicts and thus

greatly reducing their fighting

potential.[21] The factions that were

backed by the ISI were Gulbuddin

Hekmatyar's Hezb-i Islami, and the

forces fighting for Jalaluddin Haqqani.

1986

Worrying that among the large influx of

Afghan refugees that had come into

Pakistan due to the Soviet–Afghan War

were members of KHAD (Afghan

Intelligence), the ISI successfully

convinced Mansoor Ahmed who was

the chargé d'affaires of the Afghan

Embassy in Islamabad to turn his back

on the Soviet backed Afghan

government. He and his family were

secretly escorted out of their residence

and were given safe passage on a

London bound British Airways flight in

exchange for classified information in

regard to Afghan agents in Pakistan.

The Soviet and Afghan diplomats tried

their best to find the family but were

unsuccessful.[22]

1990

According to Peter Tomsen, the United

States Special Envoy to Afghanistan,

neighboring Pakistan had tried to

install Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in power in

Afghanistan against the opposition of

all other mujahideen commanders and

factions as early as 1990.[23] In

October 1990, the Pakistani Inter-

Services Intelligence (ISI) had devised a

plan for Hekmatyar to conduct a mass

bombardment of the Afghan capital

Kabul, then still under communist rule,

with possible Pakistani troop

enforcements.[23] This unilateral ISI-

Hekmatyar plan came although the

thirty most important mujahideen

commanders had agreed on holding a

conference inclusive of all Afghan

groups to decide on a common future

strategy.[23] The United States finally

put pressure on Pakistan to stop the

1990 plan, which was subsequently

called off until 1992.[23]

1994

The Taliban regime is widely

accepted[by whom?] to have been

supported by the ISI and Pakistani

military from 1994 to 2001, which

Pakistan officially denied during that

time, although then Pakistani President

Pervez Musharraf now admits to

supporting the Taliban until 9/11.[24]

According to Pakistani Afghanistan

expert Ahmed Rashid, "between 1994

and 1999, an estimated 80,000 to

100,000 Pakistanis trained and fought

in Afghanistan" on the side of the

Taliban.[25] Following the 9/11 attack

on the United States by Al-Qaeda,

Pakistan says it felt it necessary to

cooperate with the US. Others,[who?]

however, maintain Pakistan continues

to support the Afghan Taliban, which

Pakistan rejects.

2008

The Indian Consulate General in

Jalalabad was attacked by terrorists in

2007. According to Afghanistan's

National Directorate of Security,

individuals arrested by the Afghan

government stated that the ISI was

behind this attack and had given them

₹120,000 for the operation.[26]

2001 onwards

American officials believe members of

the Pakistani intelligence service are

alerting militants to imminent American

missile strikes in Pakistan's tribal

areas. [citation needed] In October

2009, Davood Moradian, a senior policy

adviser to foreign minister Spanta, said

the British and American governments

were fully aware of the ISI's role but

lacked the courage to confront

Islamabad. He claimed that the Afghan

government had given British and

American intelligence agents evidence

that proved ISI involvement in

bombings.[27]

2010

A new report by the London School of

Economics (LSE) claimed to provide the

most concrete evidence yet that the ISI

is providing funding, training and

sanctuary to the Taliban insurgency on

a scale much larger than previously

thought. The report's author Matt

Waldman spoke to nine Taliban field

commanders in Afghanistan and

concluded that Pakistan's relationship

with the insurgents ran far deeper than

previously realised. Some of those

interviewed suggested that the

organization even attended meetings

of the Taliban's supreme council, the

Quetta Shura.[28][29][30] A spokesman

for the Pakistani military dismissed the

report, describing it as "malicious".[31]

[32][33] General David Petraeus,

commander of the US Central Command,

refused to endorse this report in US

congressional hearing and suggested

that any contacts between ISI and

extremists are for legitimate

intelligence purposes, in his words "you

have to have contact with bad guys to

get intelligence on bad guys".[34]

Bosnia

1993

The ISI was involved in supplying arms

to the warring parties in Bosnia-

Herzegovina to attack Serbs.[35]

India

Indian intelligence agencies have claimed

they have proof of ISI involvement with

the Naxalites. A classified report accessed

by the newspaper Asian Age said "the ISI

in particular wants Naxals to cause

largescale damage to infrastructure

projects and industrial units operating in

the interior parts of the country where

ISI's own terror network is non-

existent".[36] In 2010, police in Bangalore

claimed to have found evidence that the

ISI were using local mafia types, Chhota

Shakeel and Dawood Ibrahim, to establish

links with the Naxalites.[37]

1965

The 1965 war in Kashmir provoked a

major crisis in intelligence. When the

war started, there was a complete

collapse of the operations of all the

intelligence agencies, after the

commencement of the 1965 Indo-

Pakistan war, was apparently unable to

locate an Indian armored division due

to its preoccupation with political

affairs. Ayub Khan set up a committee

headed by General Yahya Khan to

examine the working of the

agencies.[38]

1969–1974

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and

ISI worked in tandem with the Nixon

Administration in assisting the

Khalistan movement in Punjab.[39]

1980

The PAF Field Intelligence Unit at their

base in Karachi in July 1980 captured

an Indian agent.[citation needed] He

was interrogated and revealed that a

large network of Indian spies were

functioning in Karachi. The agent

claimed that these spies, in addition to

espionage, had also assassinated a few

armed personnel.[citation needed] He

also said the leader of the spy ring was

being headed by the food and

beverages manager at the

Intercontinental Hotel in Karachi and a

number of serving Air Force officers

and ratings were on his payroll. The ISI

decided to survey the manager to see

who he was in contact with, but then

President of Pakistan Zia-ul Haq

superseded and wanted the manager

and anyone else involved in the case

arrested immediately. It was later

proven that the manager was

completely innocent.[22]

1983

Ilam Din also known as Ilmo was an

infamous Indian spy working from

Pakistan. He had eluded being captured

many times but on 23 March at 3 a.m.,

Ilmo and two other Indian spies were

apprehended by Pakistani Rangers as

they were illegally crossing into

Pakistan from India. Their mission was

to spy and report back on the new

military equipment that Pakistan will be

showing in their annual 23 March

Pakistan day parade. Ilmo after being

thoroughly interrogated was then

forced by the ISI to send false

information to his R&AW handlers in

India. This process continued and many

more Indian spies in Pakistan were

flushed out, such as Roop Lal.[22]

1984

ISI uncovered a secret deal in which

naval base facilities were granted by

Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to

the USSR in Vizag and the Andaman &

Nicobar Island and the alleged

attachment of KGB advisers to the then

Lieutenant General Sunderji who was

the commander of Operation Blue Star

in the Golden Temple in Amritsar in

June 1984.[39]

1984

ISI failed to perform a proper

background check on the British

company which supplied the Pakistan

Army with its Arctic-weather gear.

When Pakistan attempted to secure the

top of the Siachen Glacier in 1984, it

placed a large order for Arctic-weather

gear with the same company that also

supplied the Indian Army with its gear.

Indians were easily alerted to the large

Pakistani purchase and deduced that

this large purchase could be used to

equip troops to capture the glacier.[40]

India quickly mounted a military

operation ( Operation Meghdoot) and

captured entire glacier.

1988

ISI implemented Operation Tupac, a

three part action plan for covertly

supporting the Kashmiri militants in

their fight against the Indian

authorities in Kashmir, initiated by

President Zia Ul Haq in 1988 [41] After

success of Operation Tupac, support to

Kashmiri militants became Pakistan's

state policy.[42] ISI is widely believed to

train and support militancy in Kashmir

region.[43][44][45]

2014

In February 2014, as the British paper

Daily Mail disclosed in March 2015,[46]

the then Indian chief of army staff

General Bikram Singh issued orders to

deploy troops along the borders with

Pakistan in Rajasthan and Jammu-

Kashmir region, but ISI got the

information in few hours and as a

reaction Pakistan Army deployed its

troops near the Indian borders which

alarmed Indian authorities.

2016

Home Minister Balochistan, Pakistan,

Sarfraz Bugti informed on 26 March

2016 that a serving Indian Naval officer,

Kulbhushan Yadav, working for Indian

spy agency RAW was arrested in

Balochistan, by ISI.[47]

Pakistan

The ISI was also accused to be involved in

a scandal the Mehran bank scandal

dubbed "Mehrangate", in which top ISI

and Army brass were allegedly given large

sums of money by Yunus Habib (the

owner of Mehran Bank) to deposit ISI's

foreign exchange reserves in Mehran

Bank.[48]

1980

ISI became aware of a plot to

assassinate the President of Pakistan,

Zia-ul-Haq and then launch a bloody

coup to depose the current

government and install an Islamic

government in its place. The attempted

assassination and coup was to occur

on 23 March 1980 during the annual

23 March Pakistan Day Parade. The

masterminds behind the coup were

high-ranking Military and Intelligence

officers and were led by Major General

Tajammal Hussain Malik, his son,

Captain Naveed and his nephew Major

Riaz, a former Military Intelligence

officer. ISI decided against arresting

these men outright because they did

not know how deep this conspiracy

went and kept these men under strict

surveillance. As the date of the annual

parade approached, ISI was satisfied

that it had identified the major players

in this conspiracy and then arrested

these men along with quite a few high-

ranking military officers.[22]

1985

ISI's Internal Political Division has been

accused by various members of the

Pakistan People's Party of assassinating

Shahnawaz Bhutto, one of the two

brothers of Benazir Bhutto, through

poisoning in the French Riviera in the

middle of 1985 in an attempt to

intimidate her into not returning to

Pakistan for directing the movement

against Zia's Military government, but

no proof has been found implicating

the ISI