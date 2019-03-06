Criteria gani zinafanya Usalama wa Taifa ya Pakistan kuwa namba moja duniani?

1982
ISI, CIA and Mossad carried out a covert
transfer of Soviet-made weapons and
Lebanese weapons captured by the
Israelis during the Israeli invasion of
Lebanon in June 1982 and their
subsequent transfer to Pakistan and
then into Afghanistan. All knowledge of
this weapon transfer was kept secret
and was only made
public [citation needed]
recently.[when?]
1982–1997
ISI are believed to have access to
Osama bin Laden in the past.[19][20]
ISI played a central role in the U.S.-
backed guerrilla war to oust the Soviet
Army from Afghanistan in the 1980s.
That Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)-
backed effort flooded Pakistan with
weapons and with Afghan, Pakistani
and Arab "mujahideen". The CIA relied
on the ISI to train fighters, distribute
arms, and channel money. The ISI
trained about 83,000 Afghan
mujahideen between 1983 and 1997,
and dispatched them to
Afghanistan. [citation needed] B.
Raman, former RAW officer now an
Indian think-tank, of South Asia Analysis
Group, claims that the Central
Intelligence Agency through the ISI
promoted the smuggling of heroin into
Afghanistan in order to turn the Soviet
troops into heroin addicts and thus
greatly reducing their fighting
potential.[21] The factions that were
backed by the ISI were Gulbuddin
Hekmatyar's Hezb-i Islami, and the
forces fighting for Jalaluddin Haqqani.
1986
Worrying that among the large influx of
Afghan refugees that had come into
Pakistan due to the Soviet–Afghan War
were members of KHAD (Afghan
Intelligence), the ISI successfully
convinced Mansoor Ahmed who was
the chargé d'affaires of the Afghan
Embassy in Islamabad to turn his back
on the Soviet backed Afghan
government. He and his family were
secretly escorted out of their residence
and were given safe passage on a
London bound British Airways flight in
exchange for classified information in
regard to Afghan agents in Pakistan.
The Soviet and Afghan diplomats tried
their best to find the family but were
unsuccessful.[22]
1990
According to Peter Tomsen, the United
States Special Envoy to Afghanistan,
neighboring Pakistan had tried to
install Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in power in
Afghanistan against the opposition of
all other mujahideen commanders and
factions as early as 1990.[23] In
October 1990, the Pakistani Inter-
Services Intelligence (ISI) had devised a
plan for Hekmatyar to conduct a mass
bombardment of the Afghan capital
Kabul, then still under communist rule,
with possible Pakistani troop
enforcements.[23] This unilateral ISI-
Hekmatyar plan came although the
thirty most important mujahideen
commanders had agreed on holding a
conference inclusive of all Afghan
groups to decide on a common future
strategy.[23] The United States finally
put pressure on Pakistan to stop the
1990 plan, which was subsequently
called off until 1992.[23]
1994
The Taliban regime is widely
accepted[by whom?] to have been
supported by the ISI and Pakistani
military from 1994 to 2001, which
Pakistan officially denied during that
time, although then Pakistani President
Pervez Musharraf now admits to
supporting the Taliban until 9/11.[24]
According to Pakistani Afghanistan
expert Ahmed Rashid, "between 1994
and 1999, an estimated 80,000 to
100,000 Pakistanis trained and fought
in Afghanistan" on the side of the
Taliban.[25] Following the 9/11 attack
on the United States by Al-Qaeda,
Pakistan says it felt it necessary to
cooperate with the US. Others,[who?]
however, maintain Pakistan continues
to support the Afghan Taliban, which
Pakistan rejects.
2008
The Indian Consulate General in
Jalalabad was attacked by terrorists in
2007. According to Afghanistan's
National Directorate of Security,
individuals arrested by the Afghan
government stated that the ISI was
behind this attack and had given them
₹120,000 for the operation.[26]
2001 onwards
American officials believe members of
the Pakistani intelligence service are
alerting militants to imminent American
missile strikes in Pakistan's tribal
areas. [citation needed] In October
2009, Davood Moradian, a senior policy
adviser to foreign minister Spanta, said
the British and American governments
were fully aware of the ISI's role but
lacked the courage to confront
Islamabad. He claimed that the Afghan
government had given British and
American intelligence agents evidence
that proved ISI involvement in
bombings.[27]
2010
A new report by the London School of
Economics (LSE) claimed to provide the
most concrete evidence yet that the ISI
is providing funding, training and
sanctuary to the Taliban insurgency on
a scale much larger than previously
thought. The report's author Matt
Waldman spoke to nine Taliban field
commanders in Afghanistan and
concluded that Pakistan's relationship
with the insurgents ran far deeper than
previously realised. Some of those
interviewed suggested that the
organization even attended meetings
of the Taliban's supreme council, the
Quetta Shura.[28][29][30] A spokesman
for the Pakistani military dismissed the
report, describing it as "malicious".[31]
[32][33] General David Petraeus,
commander of the US Central Command,
refused to endorse this report in US
congressional hearing and suggested
that any contacts between ISI and
extremists are for legitimate
intelligence purposes, in his words "you
have to have contact with bad guys to
get intelligence on bad guys".[34]
Bosnia
Main article: Inter-Services Intelligence
activities in Bosnia
1993
The ISI was involved in supplying arms
to the warring parties in Bosnia-
Herzegovina to attack Serbs.[35]
India
Main article: Inter-Services Intelligence
activities in India
Indian intelligence agencies have claimed
they have proof of ISI involvement with
the Naxalites. A classified report accessed
by the newspaper Asian Age said "the ISI
in particular wants Naxals to cause
largescale damage to infrastructure
projects and industrial units operating in
the interior parts of the country where
ISI's own terror network is non-
existent".[36] In 2010, police in Bangalore
claimed to have found evidence that the
ISI were using local mafia types, Chhota
Shakeel and Dawood Ibrahim, to establish
links with the Naxalites.[37]
1965
The 1965 war in Kashmir provoked a
major crisis in intelligence. When the
war started, there was a complete
collapse of the operations of all the
intelligence agencies, after the
commencement of the 1965 Indo-
Pakistan war, was apparently unable to
locate an Indian armored division due
to its preoccupation with political
affairs. Ayub Khan set up a committee
headed by General Yahya Khan to
examine the working of the
agencies.[38]
1969–1974
The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and
ISI worked in tandem with the Nixon
Administration in assisting the
Khalistan movement in Punjab.[39]
1980
The PAF Field Intelligence Unit at their
base in Karachi in July 1980 captured
an Indian agent.[citation needed] He
was interrogated and revealed that a
large network of Indian spies were
functioning in Karachi. The agent
claimed that these spies, in addition to
espionage, had also assassinated a few
armed personnel.[citation needed] He
also said the leader of the spy ring was
being headed by the food and
beverages manager at the
Intercontinental Hotel in Karachi and a
number of serving Air Force officers
and ratings were on his payroll. The ISI
decided to survey the manager to see
who he was in contact with, but then
President of Pakistan Zia-ul Haq
superseded and wanted the manager
and anyone else involved in the case
arrested immediately. It was later
proven that the manager was
completely innocent.[22]
1983
Ilam Din also known as Ilmo was an
infamous Indian spy working from
Pakistan. He had eluded being captured
many times but on 23 March at 3 a.m.,
Ilmo and two other Indian spies were
apprehended by Pakistani Rangers as
they were illegally crossing into
Pakistan from India. Their mission was
to spy and report back on the new
military equipment that Pakistan will be
showing in their annual 23 March
Pakistan day parade. Ilmo after being
thoroughly interrogated was then
forced by the ISI to send false
information to his R&AW handlers in
India. This process continued and many
more Indian spies in Pakistan were
flushed out, such as Roop Lal.[22]
1984
ISI uncovered a secret deal in which
naval base facilities were granted by
Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to
the USSR in Vizag and the Andaman &
Nicobar Island and the alleged
attachment of KGB advisers to the then
Lieutenant General Sunderji who was
the commander of Operation Blue Star
in the Golden Temple in Amritsar in
June 1984.[39]
1984
ISI failed to perform a proper
background check on the British
company which supplied the Pakistan
Army with its Arctic-weather gear.
When Pakistan attempted to secure the
top of the Siachen Glacier in 1984, it
placed a large order for Arctic-weather
gear with the same company that also
supplied the Indian Army with its gear.
Indians were easily alerted to the large
Pakistani purchase and deduced that
this large purchase could be used to
equip troops to capture the glacier.[40]
India quickly mounted a military
operation ( Operation Meghdoot) and
captured entire glacier.
1988
ISI implemented Operation Tupac, a
three part action plan for covertly
supporting the Kashmiri militants in
their fight against the Indian
authorities in Kashmir, initiated by
President Zia Ul Haq in 1988 [41] After
success of Operation Tupac, support to
Kashmiri militants became Pakistan's
state policy.[42] ISI is widely believed to
train and support militancy in Kashmir
region.[43][44][45]
2014
In February 2014, as the British paper
Daily Mail disclosed in March 2015,[46]
the then Indian chief of army staff
General Bikram Singh issued orders to
deploy troops along the borders with
Pakistan in Rajasthan and Jammu-
Kashmir region, but ISI got the
information in few hours and as a
reaction Pakistan Army deployed its
troops near the Indian borders which
alarmed Indian authorities.
2016
Home Minister Balochistan, Pakistan,
Sarfraz Bugti informed on 26 March
2016 that a serving Indian Naval officer,
Kulbhushan Yadav, working for Indian
spy agency RAW was arrested in
Balochistan, by ISI.[47]
Pakistan
The ISI was also accused to be involved in
a scandal the Mehran bank scandal
dubbed "Mehrangate", in which top ISI
and Army brass were allegedly given large
sums of money by Yunus Habib (the
owner of Mehran Bank) to deposit ISI's
foreign exchange reserves in Mehran
Bank.[48]
1980
ISI became aware of a plot to
assassinate the President of Pakistan,
Zia-ul-Haq and then launch a bloody
coup to depose the current
government and install an Islamic
government in its place. The attempted
assassination and coup was to occur
on 23 March 1980 during the annual
23 March Pakistan Day Parade. The
masterminds behind the coup were
high-ranking Military and Intelligence
officers and were led by Major General
Tajammal Hussain Malik, his son,
Captain Naveed and his nephew Major
Riaz, a former Military Intelligence
officer. ISI decided against arresting
these men outright because they did
not know how deep this conspiracy
went and kept these men under strict
surveillance. As the date of the annual
parade approached, ISI was satisfied
that it had identified the major players
in this conspiracy and then arrested
these men along with quite a few high-
ranking military officers.[22]
1985
ISI's Internal Political Division has been
accused by various members of the
Pakistan People's Party of assassinating
Shahnawaz Bhutto, one of the two
brothers of Benazir Bhutto, through
poisoning in the French Riviera in the
middle of 1985 in an attempt to
intimidate her into not returning to
Pakistan for directing the movement
against Zia's Military government, but
no proof has been found implicating
the ISI