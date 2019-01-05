Couch Patrick Uchebe,did you see Niyonzima?we used to call Fabregas


OKW BOBAN SUNZU

OKW BOBAN SUNZU

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Aug 24, 2011
Messages
25,064
Likes
23,168
Points
280
OKW BOBAN SUNZU

OKW BOBAN SUNZU

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 24, 2011
25,064 23,168 280
#1
Midfield is one such vital position in the football pitch. A connection between the forward and the defence is no joke and hence holds the key to success at times.I remember Simba used to rule yesterday game with its Mid-fielder Niyonzima being at good form.

Yes we saw Niyo in its best with the following features :-

  1. A great vision for the game that not only used to help to create chances but enabled Simba to bang in goals.
  2. Strong physique as at times went for long balls .
  3. Niyo was taking the ball from one end and pass to the other extreme and his passing accuracy was high.
  4. He was of the quality to control the ball in a balanced manner.
  5. Master of Set pieces. The guy was the maestro of. Coming to the corner kicks he was delivering it to pin point perfection so as to allow the forwards to bang in goals.
  6. At times he was dribbler.
  7. So we beg you our good couch to give more chances.........next time I will give a tale about Nicholous Gyan
 
Kobello

Kobello

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Feb 20, 2011
Messages
6,406
Likes
1,444
Points
280
Kobello

Kobello

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 20, 2011
6,406 1,444 280
#2
OKW BOBAN SUNZU said:
Midfield is one such vital position in the football pitch. A connection between the forward and the defence is no joke and hence holds the key to success at times.I remember Simba used to rule yesterday game with its Mid-fielder Niyonzima being at good form.

Yes we saw Niyo in its best with the following features :-

  1. A great vision for the game that not only used to help to create chances but enabled Simba to bang in goals.
  2. Strong physique as at times went for long balls .
  3. Niyo was taking the ball from one end and pass to the other extreme and his passing accuracy was high.
  4. He was of the quality to control the ball in a balanced manner.
  5. Master of Set pieces. The guy was the maestro of. Coming to the corner kicks he was delivering it to pin point perfection so as to allow the forwards to bang in goals.
  6. At times he was dribbler.
  7. So we beg you our good couch to give more chances.........next time I will give a tale about Nicholous Gyan
Click to expand...
Against Chipukizi? You can't be serious, those kids were slow and confused.
 
Mawembasa1979

Mawembasa1979

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Feb 26, 2015
Messages
658
Likes
417
Points
80
Mawembasa1979

Mawembasa1979

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 26, 2015
658 417 80
#3
Kobello said:
Against Chipukizi? You can't be serious, those kids were slow and confused.
Click to expand...
The celebrations concur with the today celebrations when Azam /Simba are up shoulders to cheer for the win against the underdog Young Africans Sport Club. Shame on them!!!
 
U

Ulimakafu

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Mar 18, 2011
Messages
19,914
Likes
1,565
Points
280
U

Ulimakafu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 18, 2011
19,914 1,565 280
#5
OKW BOBAN SUNZU said:
Midfield is one such vital position in the football pitch. A connection between the forward and the defence is no joke and hence holds the key to success at times.I remember Simba used to rule yesterday game with its Mid-fielder Niyonzima being at good form.

Yes we saw Niyo in its best with the following features :-

  1. A great vision for the game that not only used to help to create chances but enabled Simba to bang in goals.
  2. Strong physique as at times went for long balls .
  3. Niyo was taking the ball from one end and pass to the other extreme and his passing accuracy was high.
  4. He was of the quality to control the ball in a balanced manner.
  5. Master of Set pieces. The guy was the maestro of. Coming to the corner kicks he was delivering it to pin point perfection so as to allow the forwards to bang in goals.
  6. At times he was dribbler.
  7. So we beg you our good couch to give more chances.........next time I will give a tale about Nicholous Gyan
Click to expand...
Mikia FC.
 
Che mittoga

Che mittoga

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Mar 28, 2017
Messages
2,662
Likes
2,590
Points
280
Che mittoga

Che mittoga

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 28, 2017
2,662 2,590 280
#6
OKW BOBAN SUNZU said:
Karibuni saa 2 kina Niyonzima na Gyan watakuwa wanatumbuiza
Click to expand...
Hawa jamaa wanacheza mpira mzuri kweli kweli.
Ukiwaongeza na Dilunga, Pascali, na Chota wanaleta radha murua kabisa ya soka.
Hawa wanatengeneza kitengo kipya ktk Soka.
Yaani Utalii wa Soka.
Mtu unaenda uwanjani kuona minyumbuliko na udambwiudambwi wa kabumbu na sio magoli.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,245,982
Members 479,064
Posts 29,576,890

FOLLOW US