Couch Patrick Uchebe,did you see Niyonzima?we used to call Fabregas

A great vision for the game that not only used to help to create chances but enabled Simba to bang in goals. Strong physique as at times went for long balls . Niyo was taking the ball from one end and pass to the other extreme and his passing accuracy was high. He was of the quality to control the ball in a balanced manner. Master of Set pieces. The guy was the maestro of. Coming to the corner kicks he was delivering it to pin point perfection so as to allow the forwards to bang in goals. At times he was dribbler. So we beg you our good couch to give more chances.........next time I will give a tale about Nicholous Gyan

Midfield is one such vital position in the football pitch. A connection between the forward and the defence is no joke and hence holds the key to success at times.I remember Simba used to rule yesterday game with its Mid-fielder Niyonzima being at good form.Yes we saw Niyo in its best with the following features :-