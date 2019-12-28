Congratulation for mark 190th,and for electeded new leaders

Installation of Officers for the 2020 year. This year marks the 190th anniversary of Harmony Lodge. Congratulations to all of the elected and appointed Officers.

Front Row

Chaplain - Brother John Wright

Senior Deacon - Brother Coleman Duraso

Junior Deacon - Brother Justin Ross

Tyler - Brother Brandon Maphis

Secretary - Worshipful David Tomaszek

Back Row

Senior Warden - Brother Chuck Wincek

Worshipful Master - Worshipful Jeff Baxter

Junior Warden - Brother Wayne Kolmetz