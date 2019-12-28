Congratulation for mark 190th,and for electeded new leaders

Installation of Officers for the 2020 year. This year marks the 190th anniversary of Harmony Lodge. Congratulations to all of the elected and appointed Officers.
**********

Front Row
Chaplain - Brother John Wright
Senior Deacon - Brother Coleman Duraso
Junior Deacon - Brother Justin Ross
Tyler - Brother Brandon Maphis
Secretary - Worshipful David Tomaszek
Back Row
Senior Warden - Brother Chuck Wincek
Worshipful Master - Worshipful Jeff Baxter
Junior Warden - Brother Wayne Kolmetz
 

