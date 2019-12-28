Congratulation for mark 190th,and for electeded new leaders

Crocodiletooth
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Oct 28, 2012
- Messages
- 10,689
- Points
- 2,000
Crocodiletooth
JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 28, 2012
10,689 2,000
Installation of Officers for the 2020 year. This year marks the 190th anniversary of Harmony Lodge. Congratulations to all of the elected and appointed Officers.
**********
Front Row
Chaplain - Brother John Wright
Senior Deacon - Brother Coleman Duraso
Junior Deacon - Brother Justin Ross
Tyler - Brother Brandon Maphis
Secretary - Worshipful David Tomaszek
Back Row
Senior Warden - Brother Chuck Wincek
Worshipful Master - Worshipful Jeff Baxter
Junior Warden - Brother Wayne Kolmetz
**********
Front Row
Chaplain - Brother John Wright
Senior Deacon - Brother Coleman Duraso
Junior Deacon - Brother Justin Ross
Tyler - Brother Brandon Maphis
Secretary - Worshipful David Tomaszek
Back Row
Senior Warden - Brother Chuck Wincek
Worshipful Master - Worshipful Jeff Baxter
Junior Warden - Brother Wayne Kolmetz
Attachments:
-
- File size
- 41.3 KB
- Views
- 0