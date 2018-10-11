CNN: Africa's youngest billionaire kidnapped by gunmen in Dar es Salaam Tanzania


(CNN) Gunmen have kidnapped an African billionaire from a luxury hotel in Dar es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania, police told CNN.

Mohammed Dewji, 43, was taken by the men who waylaid him as he left the hotel gym after his early morning workout at around 6.30 am local time, police said.

The abductors, who are believed to be foreign nationals, accessed the gym through gates that are believed to have been left open deliberately, Dar es Salaam regional police commissioner Lazaro Mambosasa told CNN.

They drove into the hotel and opened fire before bundling Dewji into a car and speeding off, said Dar es Salaam regional police commissioner Lazaro Mambosasa.

"They came in a car to the hotel and started shooting in the air before they took him away. We are questioning the staff who were on duty at the time," the commissioner said.

The motive for the kidnapping is still unknown, although police expect this to be a "ransom" kidnapping.

Reports about Dewji being found are false -- police have been deployed to discover his whereabouts, according to Mambosasa.

Dewji is Africa's youngest billionaire and runs the METL group, a family business founded by his father in the 1970s, that operates across six African countries.

The pan-African conglomerate has massive holdings in textile and food and beverage manufacturing businesses across Africa.

Dewji popularly called Mo, launched a beverage brand called Mo Cola to compete with Coca Cola in 2014.

According to Forbes Magazine has a net worth of $1.5 billion making him Africa's youngest billionaire.

In 2016, Dewji signed The Giving Pledge in 2016 and promised to donate at least half his fortune to philanthropic causes.

He served two terms in the Tanzania parliament before he resigned in 2015 to dedicate more time to the family business.
 
Hivi kauli ya dereva wa Uber ilitokea kwa nani? dereva wa uber alimueleza nani kuwa watekaji walivaa vinyago ama masks? Maana hapa naona ni kauli ya Mambosasa kuwa ni wageni. Na yeye alisema wageni hao nia yao ni kuchafua taswira ya nchi!
 
He might still being held illegally in a cellar somewhere in Oysterbay.

The first 24 hours are crucial.

Lets see how it goes.

Huu ni mtihani kwa Mambosasa kama kweli tukio hili lipo au ni yaleyale maigizo..
 
logframe also reports from Dar-es-slaam
 
Nitashangaa sana hao watekaji wasipotiwa nguvuni.
 
successor said:
Nitashangaa sana hao watekaji wasipotiwa nguvuni.
Hata mimi mkuu! Ni wazungu wangapi wenye access na Toyota Surf hapo Dar? Au hata nje ya Dar? Kama hamna mkono wa wasiojulikana, atapatikana fasta tu. Ni lazima kwanza iwe kweli kwamba ni wazungu ama wageni kama alivyosema Mambosasa ndo itakuwa sawa.
 
Roman Israel Esq said:
Hivi kauli ya dereva wa Uber ilitokea kwa nani? dereva wa uber alimueleza nani kuwa watekaji walivaa vinyago ama masks? Maana hapa naona ni kauli ya Mambosasa kuwa ni wageni. Na yeye alisema wageni hao nia yao ni kuchafua taswira ya nchi!
They only and always wanted us to see what they want us to see,and think whatever they want us to think! Thats how we think and see!
 
SHAMMA said:
mbaya sana
Hasa pale Mambosasa aliposema waliohusika ni foreigners, kama lengo lake lilikuwa kukwepesha serikali isichafuliwe sasa itachafuka zaidi maana nchi za ulaya zitataka kujua hao foreigners ni wa mataifa gani.
 
Quinine said:
Hasa pale Mambosasa aliposema waliohusika ni foreigners, nchi za ulaya zitahangaika kujua ni wa mataifa gani.
hii habari sio njema hata kidogo, naomba isijekuwa watu wa sikali kama wale wa Zekaria...
hii itawakimbiza Wahindi matajiri kwani hata sasa wako mguu pande, pia wawekezaji wa mataifa mengine nao watajiona hawako salama
 
Roman Israel Esq said:
Mfano Mambosasa ku conclude kwamba hao watekaji "nia" yao ni kuchafua taswira ya nchi. Jambo ambalo wameshawahi kuwatumu wanasiasa wa upinzani. Ama unajidai hufahamu?
Of course ni kuchafua taswira ya nchi kiusalama na sio kisiasa.

Kwamba hali ya usalama nchini Tanzania inazidi kuwa tete.

Hivyo hatuwezi kusema ni siasa.

We are talking about 43 year old 17'th African billionaire's life at stake here.

So, there shouldn't be any politicking in this.
 
Halafu kuna mwenye kujuwa rangi ya hiyo Toyota Surf iliyoondoka na Mo Dewji? Mambosasa yeye anazungumzia gari moja tu wala hajataja rangi yake. Shahid ambaye ni dereva wa uber, alitaja magari mawili ambapo pia sijui ama sijasikia kuhusu rangi zake. Kwa kawaida hizo ni taarifa za muhimu sana. Kama ni surf nyeusi, lazima wanaweza ku narrow down na kuanza kuzifuatilia gari za aina hiyo na watu wanaozitumia. Maeneo mengi tu ya pale alipotekwa kuna cameras. Waache siasa.
 
Richard said:
Of course ni kuchafua taswira ya nchi kiusalama na sio kisiasa.

Kwamba hali ya usalama nchini Tanzania inazidi kuwa tete.

Hivyo hatuwezi kusema ni siasa.

We are talking about 43 year old 17'th African billionaire's life at stake here.

So, there shouldn't be any politicking in this.
Amesema "nia yao", ama hujasoma bandiko langu vyema kabla hujajibu? Labda angesema nia yao ni uhalifu ambao nao unaharibu taswira ya nchi.

Na mimi nimetumia uzoefu wa hawa viongozi wa jeshi la polisi ambapo mambo mengi ya utekaji ni politics. Hata upigwaji risasi.

Halafu eti anasema ni jambo ambalo ni geni na halijawahi kutokea. Really? Kina Ben Saanane siyo watu?Kina Azory? Halafu unasema hakuna politics!
 
Hata uchunguzi hawajafanya lazkini wameshajuwa nia ya watekaji. Fanyeni kazi zenu polisi achenisiasa mmeshaharibu jeshi la polisi kwa mambo hayo. Na sasa hata kuaminika kwenu ni shida!
 
